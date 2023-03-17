Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the second base tiers for 2023, which make clear that drafting a standout will take some effort. The good news is that if you're willing to settle for second-rate production, your options are plentiful later on.

The Elite: Jose Altuve

The Near-Elite: Marcus Semien, Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm

The Next-Best Things: Tommy Edman, Andres Gimenez, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Jorge Polanco, Ketel Marte, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres^, Vaughn Grissom^

The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Jonathan India, Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez, Brandon Drury, Whit Merrifield, Thairo Estrada, Jean Segura, Josh Rojas, Trevor Story, Kolten Wong

The Leftovers: Chris Taylor, DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Michael Massey, Bryson Stott, Luis Urias, Nolan Gorman, Luis Garcia, Jonathan Aranda, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, Michael Busch, Wilmer Flores, Brendan Donovan

^ one tier lower in points leagues