Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2023, which read like a hierarchy of closers. The Next-Best Things form a dividing line between those who clearly have the job and those who don't.

The Elite: Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Devin Williams

The Near-Elite: Raisel Iglesias, Jordan Romano, Felix Bautista, Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen

The Next-Best Things: Ryan Helsley, Camilo Doval, Clay Holmes, David Bednar, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Bard

The Fallback Options: Scott Barlow, Paul Sewald, Peter Fairbanks, Jhoan Duran, Craig Kimbrel

The Last Resorts: Andres Munoz, Jose Leclerc, Evan Phillips, Alex Lange, Adam Ottavino, Kendall Graveman, Kyle Finnegan, Carlos Estevez, Michael Fulmer, David Robertson, Trevor May, Scott McGough

The Next in Line: Giovanny Gallegos, Aroldis Chapman, Daniel Hudson, Brad Boxberger, Dylan Floro, Dany Jimenez, Reynaldo Lopez, Jorge Lopez, Seranthony Dominguez, Brandon Hughes, Brusdar Graterol, Mark Melancon, Jimmy Herget, Jason Adam, A.J. Minter, James Karinchak, Dillon Tate, Erik Swanson, Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, Taylor Rogers, Liam Hendriks, Jonathan Hernandez