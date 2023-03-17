Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP



Below are the catcher tiers for 2023, which are more evenly distributed than in recent years. There's no need to reach for any singular standout anymore, and so I've eliminated The Elite tier just to drive home that point.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's C strategies.

The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, Daulton Varsho, Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman

The Next-Best Things: Alejandro Kirk, Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Sean Murphy

The Fallback Options: Tyler Stephenson, MJ Melendez, Travis d'Arnaud, Cal Raleigh

The Last Resorts: Yasmani Grandal, Danny Jansen, Logan O'Hoppe, Gabriel Moreno

The Leftovers: Francisco Alvarez, Eric Haase, Christian Vazquez, Christian Bethancourt, Joey Bart, Keibert Ruiz, (Mitch Garver), (Shea Langeliers), Nick Fortes, Jonah Heim, Carson Kelly, Gary Sanchez, Bo Naylor, Endy Rodriguez, Jose Trevino, Jorge Alfaro, Elias Diaz, Yan Gomes, Austin Nola, Luis Campusano

( ) DH-only