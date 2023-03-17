Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Tiers 3.0: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the outfield tiers for 2023. Things start at well enough, but the drop-off at The Fallback Options is steep, which could put you in a desperate spot in five-outfielder leagues especially.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's OF strategies.

The Unmatched: Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Mookie Betts, (Shohei Ohtani), Mike Trout†

The Elite: Michael Harris, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Robert^, Randy Arozarena^, Cedric Mullins^

The Near-Elite: Daulton Varsho, Corbin Carroll, Adolis Garcia, Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez

The Next-Best Things: Starling Marte, Bryan Reynolds, Byron Buxton^, Steven Kwan†

The Fallback Options: Kris Bryant, Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Tyler O'Neill, (Bryce Harper), Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe, Anthony Santander, Jake McCarthy^, Andrew Vaughn, Nick Castellanos, Lars Nootbaar, MJ Melendez

The Last Resorts: Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo†, Riley Greene, Mitch Haniger, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Jeff McNeil, Bryan De La Cruz, Garrett Mitchell, (J.D. Martinez), Jarred Kelenic, Oscar Gonzalez, Jesse Winker, Jake Fraley, Whit Merrifield, Oscar Colas, Joey Meneses, Trey Mancini, Wil Myers, Masataka Yoshida, Alex Kirilloff, Alex Verdugo, Michael Conforto, Lourdes Gurriel, Joc Pederson, Seth Brown, Michael Brantley†

The Leftovers: Jorge Soler, Charlie Blackmon, Harrison Bader, Esteury Ruiz, Ramon Laureano, Brandon Marsh, Chris Taylor, Lane Thomas, Joey Gallo, Marcell Ozuna, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Sal Frelick, Austin Hays, Dylan Carlson, Alek Thomas, Oswaldo Cabrera, Randal Grichuk, Kerry Carpenter, Andrew Benintendi, Will Brennan, Christopher Morel, Nick Gordon, (Nelson Cruz), (Matt Carpenter), (Franmil Reyes), Jose Siri, Leody Taveras, Myles Straw, Manuel Margot, Mark Canha, A.J. Pollock, Austin Meadows, Andrew McCutchen, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Brendan Donovan, Adam Duvall, LaMonte Wade, TJ Friedl, Nathan Eaton, Michael Toglia, David Peralta, Alec Burleson, Hunter Dozier, Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Call, Avisail Garcia, Akil Baddoo, Colton Cowser, James Outman

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only