Sano signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

Sano never caught on with another team after the Twins declined his option last offseason, but he's been playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. The 30-year-old went just 5-for-60 at the plate for Minnesota in 2022 and battled knee issues, but he has a couple 30-homer seasons under his belt, including as recently as 2021. Sano could be an option to fill the massive hole at designated hitter left by Shohei Ohtani.