Anyone taking part in upcoming 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts will be faced with the dilemma of what to do with injured starting pitchers. Future Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer won't return to the mound until the summer, while others like Walker Buehler and Lance McCullers will also take their time in returning to the lineup. When you know you won't get a full season's worth of starts from a pitcher, where should you take them with your 2024 Fantasy baseball picks?

Even pitchers that start the year healthy often get hurt during the season, so there's the possibility that any of these pitchers could be sidelined again at some point. Pitcher is arguably the hardest position to evaluate when it comes to Fantasy production, so it would be wise to have some 2024 Fantasy baseball advice. Before going on the clock in any 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The 35-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most reliable starters in the game over the last few seasons and he was one of only five players to throw at least 200 innings in 2023.

Bassitt led the American League with 16 wins last season and his 3.60 ERA now gives him six consecutive seasons with an ERA under 4.00. He also struck out a career-high 186 batters in 2023 but still carries a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP of 127.20 into draft season. However, the model ranks him ahead of George Kirby and Tarik Skubal, who are going at least 70 picks earlier on average. See more Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Astros outfielder Chas McCormick. After platooning the last three years, McCormick is slated to be an everyday player for Houston. He posted 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 19 stolen bases last season in just over 400 at-bats, and he displayed his potential post-All-Star break. He posted a slash line of .285/.365/.509 over the season's second half, with both double-digit homers and stolen bases.

McCormick is a late bloomer who spent four years at a Division II school before another four years in the minors. Playing alongside big names like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, he can get lost in the shuffle, but he's a multi-category contributor whose game is still improving. With more plate appearances this season, the model has him as a top 15 Fantasy left fielder and on par with the Cubs' Ian Happ, despite McCormick having a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP that's 65 spots after Happ. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed the model has pinpointed Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Riley had a strong 2023 season with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 117 runs scored. He led all third basemen in home runs, runs scored and OPS (.861). But that came in a near-historic season as the Braves scored the 13th most runs in a season since 1960, including the seventh most since 2000, leading baseball with 947 runs scored. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a huge season in winning the National League MVP and Matt Olson led baseball with 54 home runs.

Riley's numbers benefited from their production as well, and it's hard to project the Braves to have one of the best offensive seasons over the last 60 years yet again this year. There's little reason to think the 26-year-old will have a poor season, but he's being selected as the first or second third baseman off the majority of 2024 Fantasy baseball draft boards, whereas the model has Riley ranked outside the top five at his position. The model projects better value at the position and stronger options in the first two rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts than Riley this year. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

