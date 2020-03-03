Fantasy Baseball Spring Notebook: Dylan Bundy, Josh James gaining sleeper appeal; is now their time?

If you've gotten burned by Dylan Bundy before, you're in good company.

The 27-year-old was at one point considered the top pitching prospect in baseball. Injuries set him back early in his career, but even in more recent years, he has flashed the potential that once made him the fourth overall pick in the draft, most notably with a swinging-strike rate that ranks among some of the game's elites.

The talent is there, but he needs a new approach to fully realize it. And that's why a change of scenery with his move to the Angels this offseason is genuine cause for enthusiasm. The Orioles don't have a great track record of developing pitchers, after all, and it's clear Bundy had stalled out with them, his home runs becoming a more defining characteristic than his strikeouts in that small ballpark.

Early returns this spring are promising. He has yet to allow a hit in four innings, striking out seven and walking one. Moreover, the game plan he's describing seems well suited for his arsenal. What his fastball lacks in velocity it makes up for in spin rate, and high-spin fastballs are best at inducing swings and misses up in the zone, where they look like they'll drop down into a hitter's sweet spot but then don't. That's where Bundy plans to live with his fastball this year.

"It's a tough pitch to hit because it looks good to hit, but it's hard to catch up to," Bundy said. "Just got to locate it well."

Even if Bundy shows up to Anaheim the exact same pitcher, he's bound to improve just from the change in venue, but the upside makes him one of the more exciting lottery tickets at a position where you'll need your share, especially since the cost is as low as it's ever been.

