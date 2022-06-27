It's a new week but the same results for fans of the Bronx Bombers. The New York Yankees had themselves one heck of a nightcap to their weekend on Sunday night, and it came after a Saturday they wanted to forget -- and successfully put behind them fast. On Saturday, the Astros combined to no hit the Yankees. On Sunday, the Yankees defeated the Astros with a walk-off home run from Aaron Judge, who now leads the major leagues with 28 bombs on the year.

Why was this one so special for Yankees fans? Well, it puts Judge on pace to pass Roger Maris all-time single season team home run record. Also, it was the Yankees' 10th walk-off win before the end of June. They became only the third team to reach double-digit walk-off wins before June, joining the 2000 Royals (11) and the 1975 Dodgers (12). Three more walk-off wins in the next week and the Yanks have done it. I wouldn't put it past this team.

Harper replacements

The worst news of the weekend came when we learned Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb after getting hit by a pitch. The Phillies placed him on the IL on Sunday, and although they have yet to provide a clear timetable, the injury is expected to keep him out for a while. It's awful news as Harper was off to a sizzling start in 2022 with a .318 average, 15 homers and nine steals across just 272 plate appearances. With Harper out for an extended period, you probably need some outfield help in a pinch. Here are a few players to consider adding off your waiver wire or targeting in a trade:

Connor Joe is heating up again for the Rockies and picked up multiple hits in three of his past four games -- he even stole a base on Sunday. He is 69% rostered and has six games at Coors Field this upcoming week. He's our favorite short-term solution for Harper.

Alex Kirilloff might be my favorite long-term solution. Kirilloff looks like he has finally shaken the wrist issues that have plagued him at times the past two seasons. He's not the flashiest waiver add right now, but it wasn't too long ago he was talked about as one of the more exciting hitting prospects in baseball. He's 62% rostered.

Here's what Scott had to say about playing Kirilloff as a sleeper hitter for this coming week: "Kirilloff has been a little slow out of the gate after his torrid stretch at Triple-A, but this week figures to be his coming-out party with an eight-game slate against mashables like Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells."

Jarren Duran is definitely one of the most flashy options to replace Harper, and after a strong weekend he's now batting .327 with four stolen bases over his first 13 games of this season. Duran picked up two bags on Saturday alone. He's 33% rostered.

Oscar Gonzalez is a Fantasy Baseball Today waiver wire favorite and just 33% rostered. Scott also likes him as a sleeper hitter for this coming week: "Gonzalez has been delivering elite exit velocities since being called up in late May, and it's finally resulting in some home runs. The Guardians have the second-best hitter matchups of any team this week, thanks in part to having eight games on the schedule."

Perez replacements

Bryce Harper wasn't the only big name to go down this weekend. Salvador Perez -- who I drafted in way-too-many leagues (thanks, Scott!) -- will miss the next eight weeks while undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb.

Here are some replacements to scoop:

Leftover quick hitters

Jose Urquidy threw an absolute gem against the Yankees this weekend -- seven innings of one run ball with one hit allowed. He's 68% rostered and has three straight quality starts.

threw an absolute gem against the Yankees this weekend -- seven innings of one run ball with one hit allowed. He's 68% rostered and has three straight quality starts. Marco Gonzales racked up his third straight quality start by going six innings and allowing just two runs to drop his ERA to 3.31 on the season. He's 69% rostered.

racked up his third straight quality start by going six innings and allowing just two runs to drop his ERA to 3.31 on the season. He's 69% rostered. Kyle Hendricks showed signs of life with his best start of the season -- 7 1/3 shutout innings. He's 56% rostered.

showed signs of life with his best start of the season -- 7 1/3 shutout innings. He's 56% rostered. Graham Ashcraft surprised us with his first quality start since June 7, leaning into his cutter heavily -- and racking up eight innings of two-run ball.

surprised us with his first quality start since June 7, leaning into his cutter heavily -- and racking up eight innings of two-run ball. Shane McClanahan made it nine straight quality starts with seven innings of one-run ball and 10 strikeouts. A Cy Young future at the beginning of the season on Shane-O-Mac is looking fun right now.

News and lineup notes

