Alex Kirilloff 1B MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE5, BAL3 Rostered 61% Kirilloff has been a little slow out of the gate after his torrid stretch at Triple-A, but this week figures to be his coming-out party with an eight-game slate against mashables like Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups MIN5, NYY3 Rostered 27% Gonzalez has been delivering elite exit velocities since being called up in late May, and it's finally resulting in some home runs. The Guardians have the second-best hitter matchups of any team this week, thanks in part to having eight games on the schedule.

Luis Garcia SS WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22 Matchups PIT3, MIA3 Rostered 42% Garcia has maintained a batting average well over .300 in this latest stint in the majors while making plenty of hard contact. It's unlikely the Pirates and Marlins pitching staffs slow him down, especially since he'll miss Sandy Alcantara in the latter series.

Franmil Reyes DH CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 26 Matchups MIN5, NYY3 Rostered 68% Reyes has struggled badly with strikeouts this season but has a chance to start fresh after coming off the IL. He's capable of performing at a 35-homer pace the rest of the way and has eight games to make a dent this week.

Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups LAD3, ARI3 Rostered 78% Rodgers has run hot and cold this year but hopefully came out of his latest funk with a four-hit game Thursday. A full week with the BABIP-boosting effects of Coors Field might be enough to seal the deal.

Jon Berti 3B MIA Miami • #5 • Age: 32 Matchups @STL3, @WAS3 Rostered 61% Berti's matchups are only middle of the road, but with the kind of run he's on right now -- pun very much intended -- it's hard to imagine sitting him. The longtime utility player, who has played mostly third base recently, has hit safely in 10 straight and stolen 19 bases in about a month's time.

Andres Gimenez 2B CLE Cleveland • Age: 23 Matchups MIN5, NYY3 Rostered 73% Gimenez's breakout has become evident enough that the Guardians have stopped platooning him, which is all the more reasonable when you consider he's batting over .300 against lefties, too. It puts him in a good position to get the most out of the Guardians' eight games this week, three of which are against lefties.

Connor Joe LF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups LAD3, ARI3 Rostered 70% The Rockies' leadoff hitter is, to the surprise of no one, at his best at Coors Field, batting .294 with an .831 OPS, and that's where he'll spend all his time this week. His production has slowed since the first couple weeks of the season, but he does have six multi-hit games in his past nine.

Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups @CLE5, BAL3 Rostered 67% The power output has been a little disappointing from Kepler this season, but the added volume of an eight-game schedule should help, especially since three of those games are against the Orioles pitching staff.