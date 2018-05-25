Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10 include Denard Span, Brandon Nimmo

More: Ranking Week 10 two-start pitchers | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

There will be plenty at-bats to go around in Week 10 (May 28-June 3). With no team taking Memorial Day off, 22 will play at least seven games, and two, the Braves and Mets, will actually play eight, beginning with a holiday doubleheader.

Granted, neither of those two's matchups are particularly favorable, but there are plenty of those to go around, too. And narrowing them down becomes particularly challenging when schedule length is mostly uniform.

It makes for a wider variety of sleeper choices this week, which will be a welcome sight for those forced to dig a little deeper for a replacement. And because a seven-game slate gives every hitter a wider margin for error, we can be a little more generous with the part-timers as well.

Here's the best you'll find among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

1 Justin Bour is getting on base a ton as the lone big bat in the Marlins lineup, which gives him a high floor from week to week. Matchups against Clayton Richard, Jordan Lyles, Clay Buchholz and Matt Koch, meanwhile, give him a high ceiling. 2 The Athletics face the Rays' patchwork pitching staff for four games before moving on to the homer-prone Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel. Matt Chapman hasn't been super consistent this year, but he's enough of a power bat with a solid enough lineup around him to take advantage. 3 The loss of Dee Gordon (to injury for now, but eventually to second base) created an opening in the Mariners outfield that Denard Span , who's coming over from the Rays, will capably fill, his on-base ability and modest across-the-board contributions making him surprisingly productive to date. He may bat lower in the lineup now, but against some of the worst the Rangers and Rays can offer, he'll still have tons of scoring chances this week. 4 Back from a concussion, Mac Williamson is confirmed to be the Giants' everyday left fielder and was a hot pickup in Fantasy before going on the DL, a new hitting approach helping him tap into some massive power. A three-game series at Coors Field to open the week should help him tap into it further. 5 For as long as Yoenis Cespedes is sidelined a strained hip flexor, Brandon Nimmo figures to play center field and bat leadoff for the Mets, which means we'll be seeing a lot of him in an eight-game week. Only five of those games are against righties, against whom he does most of his damage, but with his knack for getting on base, he doesn't need to have a huge week to have a good week. 6 Ian Happ's playing time is still up in the air, but his hot bat has made a fixture for now, allowing him to start six of the team's past seven games. With favorable matchups against pitchers like Ivan Nova, Joe Musgrove, Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz, he should be able to build off his recent performance. 7 There are reasons to suspect better days are ahead for Yonder Alonso apart from favorable matchups, his sagging BABIP being chief among them, but seven games against the White Sox and Twins rotations helps. So does facing nothing but righties, against whom he had a .900 OPS last year. 8 Tyler O'Neill has started five straight games for the Cardinals, homering in three of them. Clearly, they're looking to find at-bats for him, and Dexter Fowler is making it pretty easy right now. O'Neill strikes me as a home run-or-bust type, but pitchers like Brent Suter, Zach Davies, Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova should help with that endeavor. 9 Back from the DL, Jeimer Candelario can hopefully pick up from where he left off before his bout with wrist tendinitis, batting .315 (29 for 92) with four homers and a .976 OPS over a 24-game span. He'll have the weekend to prove his health and then favorable matchups against some of the worst the Angels and Blue Jays have to offer. 10 For all of his shortcomings at this stage of his career, Albert Pujols still makes contact at an uncommon rate and is still capable of putting a charge in the ball, so you shouldn't discount him in a week he's facing pitchers like Matthew Boyd, Mike Fiers, Doug Fister and Austin Bibens-Dirkx .

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Mariners @CHW4, @TB3

2. Padres NYY3, KC4

3. Angels MIA3, @MIL4

4. Athletics BAL4, @DET3

5. Cardinals ARI3, NYM4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Red Sox @HOU2, @CHC3

2. Astros @CHC2, HOU4

3. Yankees @PHI3, @BOS3

4. Pirates SF2, @CLE4

5. Blue Jays @WAS3, @LAD3