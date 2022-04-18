If the Dodgers think a player is good, he's good.

That's probably an oversimplification, and I may wish to amend it at some point. But for now, let's codify it into Fantasy Baseball law, assessing such players as indiscriminately as we do hitters going to Coors Field. The Dodgers are, after all, the organization that took castoffs like Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Chris Taylor and turned them into All-Stars.

There are countless other lower-profile examples, especially in the bullpen, but the bottom line is that the Dodgers' track record for maximizing talent, even when there's hardly a glimmer to be found, is unparalleled. Other organizations might see something in a player, but few have shown the Dodgers' ability to reach in and pull out that something, like it's nothing.

Andrew Heaney SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 30 Sunday vs. Reds INN 6 H 1 ER 0 BB 3 K 11

Andrew Heaney is only the latest example. He wasn't foisted upon them like David Price was. They sought him out early in free agency, with all the big names still on the market, and made sure they got him. It was a curious move given the organization's stature and player's lack of stature. Heaney may have been a prospect once upon a time, but he had put together a 4.65 ERA over nine major-league seasons. His spring training made the signing even more curious, what with him allowing 10 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Even so, we should have believed. Some people did. Sure, it seemed lazy. It seemed stupid. It seemed utterly unanalytic to invest in Heaney based solely on the belief that the Dodgers know what they're doing.

But it turns out they know what they're doing. Behold:

You see that breaking ball all those Reds hitters were helplessly flailing at? That's the "sweeper," a new type of slider that the Dodgers introduced to pair with Heaney's already gem of a fastball. That was their fix for him, and it finally clicked in a bullpen session just before the start of the season. The two pitches combined for 15 swinging strikes on just 67 pitches in Heaney's season debut Tuesday, which you may have overlooked since it lasted just 4 1/3 innings. The sweeper was impossible to miss in his latest outing against the Reds, though, delivering 14 of his 16 swinging strikes over six one-hit innings. The final strikeout tally was 11.

"It's been fun to watch -- really quickly," manager Dave Roberts said of Heaney's performance. "I think he's only going to get better."

If only we had known, right? Fortunately, you may still have a shot at Heaney seeing as he's rostered in just 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but it would have been better to scoop him up on Draft Day and skip out of the waiver wire altogether. Maybe next time we'll give the Dodgers the benefit of the doubt, as if they hadn't earned it already.

Let's see who else is available ...

