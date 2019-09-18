Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: On Cavan Biggio's cycle and returns of Luis Severino, Blake Snell and Brandon Woodruff

Well, they made it back. Their injuries weren't considered season-enders, and technically speaking, that's proven to be true.

But there's technically speaking and there's practically speaking, and practically speaking, I don't know that Luis Severino, Blake Snell and Brandon Woodruff still have time to make a relevant contribution in this Fantasy Baseball season.

I think at least Severino does. He got an actual rehab assignment in his recovery from a strained lat, which had him stretched out enough to throw four scoreless innings in his season debut Tuesday against the Angels. Of course, he was limited to about the same number of pitches as in his last rehab start, which seems strange given that the Yankees have every incentive to build him up to a full workload in time for the postseason, but he should be able to go the minimum required for a win next time out vs. Toronto — a matchup that of course presents him with an easy opportunity for the win.

Snell and Woodruff both also looked great Tuesday in returning from long-term absences (Snell for surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and Woodruff for a strained oblique), but each went just two innings, throwing 26 and 37 pitches, respectively. With only a week-and-a-half to go, every pitcher is down to his final two starts. If they're not pushing past two innings yet, their chances of reaching five are slim to none. Whatever starts remain for them will be abbreviated and winless, which means all they're going to provide for you is ratio help ... hopefully.

But there are more reliable ways of securing that, of course — namely high-end middle relievers. So if you're wondering if Snell and Woodruff are still deserving of a roster spot after all those weeks of stashing them, the cold truth is ... probably not. You might be making better use of it with one of these six: