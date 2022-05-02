Word came out Sunday night about two potential prospect call-ups -- one a yes and the other a maybe.

The one that's confirmed is MJ Melendez, last year's minor-league home run leader who'll be taking the place of backup catcher Cam Gallagher in Kansas City. It's a promotion that would be met with more fanfare if Melendez had done something to force the issue, but he's off to a miserable start at Triple-A Omaha, batting .167 (13 for 78) with four homers and two doubles.

MJ Melendez C KC Kansas City • #70 • Age: 23 2021 Minors AVG .288 HR 41 OPS 1.011 AB 448 BB 75 K 115

The issue is less about Salvador Perez blocking him than the Royals' motivation to play him. Melendez has gotten some exposure to right field and third base in the minors, and of course, the DH spot is also in play. But do the Royals think he's ready to push for a job, or do they just need someone to back up Perez until Gallagher is recovered from a hamstring strain? Melendez was the only Triple-A catcher on the 40-man roster, for what it's worth.

Naturally, his performance and playing time bear watching in all leagues. The upside is there for him to be an impact player at a weak position. But considering the circumstances of his promotion, I'd only be looking to add him in two-catcher leagues.

I'm more hopeful of Jose Miranda sticking around for the long haul. His promotion is only a matter of speculation at this point, but the Twins have already stated their desire to keep Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on his rehab assignment and need another hitter with Kyle Garlick straining his calf Sunday.

Like Melendez, Miranda is off to a slow start at Triple-A. Unlike Melendez, he has begun to turn things around, batting .300 (15 for 50) with a homer, eight doubles and only three strikeouts in his past 13 games. He's eligible at third base in Fantasy, the position of greatest need, and while his defense has never earned high marks, the Twins have an opening at DH currently. Miranda would be an obvious asset offensively, given what he did between Double- and Triple-A a year ago:

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 23 2021 Minors AVG .344 HR 30 OPS .973 AB 535 BB 42 K 74

Of course, maybe the Twins change their mind and bring back Kirilloff instead. Maybe they call up someone else entirely. Or maybe they call up Miranda but plant him on the bench and play someone like Nick Gordon instead. As hard a time as prospects like Bobby Witt and Julio Rodriguez have had breaking in, there are no guarantees for Miranda even if he does play.

I'd be looking to add him in leagues that use traditional Rotisserie lineups (with corner infield spots) or anywhere I need third base help, but there may be an even more attractive prospect pickup -- one who isn't rumored to be coming yet ... not yet.

He's featured among these eight players ..