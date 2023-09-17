Ryan Pepiot SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #47 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. DET, vs. SF Rostered 70% In a year's time, Pepiot has gone from having a major control problem to walking basically no one, and it's not like he's become more hittable as a result. He's in line for two terrific matchups this week against the Tigers and Giants.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. MIL Rostered 49% It's unclear whether Cabrera will start or follow an opener, but regardless, he gets two turns this week against bad offenses (Mets and Brewers). It's a recipe for a ton of strikeouts, provided he can keep the walks under control.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 80% Lugo had a rare misstep at the Astros two turns ago but bounced back nicely against the Athletics over the weekend. He'll welcome the Rockies to San Diego this week after having allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 14 starts.

Mike Clevinger SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #52 • Age: 32 Matchups at WAS, at BOS Rostered 60% Three of Clevinger's past four starts have been nothing short of dominant, combining for a 1.35 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 10.8 K/9, but the other was an eight-run, 12-hit disaster. His two turns this week help mitigate the risk, particularly since one is against the Nationals, so he's at least worth looking into in points leagues.

Bryan Woo SP SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups at OAK, at TEX Rostered 64% Woo has been plenty effective in four starts back from a minor forearm injury and gets two matchups this week, the first being against the Athletics' 30th-ranked offense. Because the second is against the Rangers, though, you might think twice about using him in categories leagues.

Javier Assad RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #72 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. PIT, vs. COL Rostered 60% Assad has come back down to earth in recent starts, but he's shown he can limit damage against the right opponent. He has two such opponents this week, scheduled to face the Pirates and Rockies, both in Chicago.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups at KC, vs. BAL Rostered 56% Allen hasn't been the most reliable option and generally doesn't work deep into games even when he's pitching well. But he'll get two chances to secure you a win this week, the most promising being against the Royals' bottom-feeder offense.

Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 26 Matchups at ATL, vs. NYM Rostered 41% Sanchez more than held his own against the Braves last time out, setting a career high for strikeouts and innings, which is why you shouldn't necessarily shy away from him with the Braves again on the schedule, this time in a two-start week. The bigger risk to Sanchez is that he may piggyback with Michael Lorenzen moving forward, which could prevent him from going deep enough to get a win.

Paul Blackburn SP OAK Oakland • #58 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. DET Rostered 31% Blackburn has emerged as a fairly reliable option for a bad Athletics team by serving up weak contact. If you're looking to max out volume in a points league, his matchups this week (Mariners, Tigers) are favorable enough to take a shot on him.