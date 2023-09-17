Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups @SD3, @CHC3 Rostered 77% It's true I don't love the Rockies' matchups for this week, which would normally prevent me from recommending any of their fringies, but Jones is, to me, a stud who simply isn't rostered like one. His numbers away from Coors Field (a .269 batting average and .857 OPS) are fine, too.

Mitch Garver DH TEX Texas • #18 • Age: 32 Matchups BOS3, SEA3 Rostered 67% Garver was right back in the lineup Friday after leaving Thursday's game with a bruised foot and has now started 30 of the Rangers' past 31 games. He should continue to outperform most every other catcher as a full-time DH with considerable power.

Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 30 Matchups @CIN3, LAA3 Rostered 73% Royce Lewis has gotten all the attention for the Twins in recent weeks, but Polanco has been productive in his own right, batting .314 (33 for 105) with seven homers, three steals and an OPS around .950 in his past 29 games. And unlike Lewis, he's available enough to recommend for the Twins' favorable schedule this week, which includes three games in Cincinnati.

Zack Gelof 3B OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23 Matchups SEA3, DET4 Rostered 67% There's a sense that Gelof has slowed down given that he has just two home runs and two stolen bases in September, but he's still batting .281 (16 for 57) with six doubles for the month. If he can hold his own against the Mariners' pitching staff to open the week, he gets four games against the Tigers' to close it.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups MIN3, PIT3 Rostered 74% Friedl remains the one Reds outfielder who plays basically every day and has picked things up at the plate of late, batting .342 (13 for 38) with three homers and three triples in his past 13 games. The Reds not only have favorable matchups this week but are also at their hitter-friendly home, where Friedl has hit 10 of his 14 home runs this season.

Kris Bryant RF COL Colorado • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups @SD3, @CHC3 Rostered 67% Bryant will be an even better pickup for Week 27 (Sept. 25-Oct. 1), when the Rockies are back home for seven games, but seeing as he's already homered a couple times since being activated from the IL (fractured finger) Monday, he can probably do you some good now.

Mark Canha RF MIL Milwaukee • #21 • Age: 34 Matchups @STL4, @MIA3 Rostered 30% In two games back from a brief absence for a sore wrist, Mark Canha has gone 5 for 9 with a home run, two stolen bases and five RBI, giving him a .400 (20 for 50) batting average for September. He has a reputation as a lefty killer (though it hasn't much mattered lately), which works out nicely with three lefties on the schedule for the Brewers.

Lars Nootbaar CF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26 Matchups MIL4, @SD3 Rostered 73% Nootbaar has had trouble getting going since his IL stint for a testicular injury, but he's always been at his best against righties, batting .270 with an .839 OPS compared to .253 and .690 against lefties. The Cardinals are scheduled to face six righties in their seven games this week.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21 Matchups BOS3, SEA3 Rostered 30% Carter's power may be a little underdeveloped at 21 years old, but the recent call-up has at least done a fine job of getting on base so far. As a left-handed batter, he may benefit from having nothing but righties on the schedule this week.