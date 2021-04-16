Now that all the easy calls like Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers have already been scooped up, the waiver wire might not be as inviting for those looking to fill a pitching opening. If you're here, it should be more as a matter of need than a matter of want.
Of course, that's always been true, but it's worth reiterating in a week when the No. 1 target has a 9.58 ERA and limited strikeout ability. But he does have two starts scheduled, which is more than I can say for most of the pitchers on this week's list.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
He got crushed in his first two starts, but then tweaked his mechanics and performed much better last time out. It came just in time for a week with two favorable matchups.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 23
The high-profile rookie still hasn't been much of a bat-misser but has looked more confident in his stuff than he did last year, performing well against better lineups than the Royals.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
It's possible he lines up for two starts if Shohei Ohtani doesn't hop back into the rotation, but even with just one start against a weak Rangers lineup, I'd bet on Griffin Canning and his new slider-heavy approach.
LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 29
He's notoriously boom or bust, and we'll see how he performs over the weekend. But he did strike out nine over six shutout innings last time out and has a favorable matchup in Week 4.
DET Detroit • #32 • Age: 28
The velocity held in his return to the starting rotation, and suddenly he looks a lot more like the pitcher who won AL Rookie of the Year in 2016. It's a gamble with two starts, but the matchups are right.
Jake Junis RP
KC Kansas City • #24 • Age: 28
He's making heavy use of his new cutter, and hitters have been baffled by it through two starts. The Rays lineup isn't what it once was.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32
The left-hander saw his velocity jump to 2016 levels last time out, making him a pitcher to monitor again in mixed leagues. The Tigers matchup is tempting.
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 25
Hopefully, the one who got a bunch of whiffs his second time out is the one who shows up in Cleveland.
Joe Ross SP
WAS Washington • #41 • Age: 27
He's thrived on weak contact through two starts, having yet to allow an earned run, but that approach may not be sustainable. The matchups are suboptimal, too.
Nick Pivetta SP
BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 28
HIs velocity is up, and he's leaning more than ever on his best pitch, the slider. He's still looking for his first quality start, though.