Now that all the easy calls like Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers have already been scooped up, the waiver wire might not be as inviting for those looking to fill a pitching opening. If you're here, it should be more as a matter of need than a matter of want.

Of course, that's always been true, but it's worth reiterating in a week when the No. 1 target has a 9.58 ERA and limited strikeout ability. But he does have two starts scheduled, which is more than I can say for most of the pitchers on this week's list.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.