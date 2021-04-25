I hate to apologize for this list every week, but once again, I'm seeing more danger than hope here. Turns out there aren't any sure things on the waiver wire. Who'd have believed it?

I wouldn't say I'm eager to start any of these pitchers in Week 5 (April 26-May 2), but the top choice, Danny Duffy, doesn't totally scare me. I just wish his matchup was better. There's definitely upside for Domingo German, given the matchups, but he gave up some loud contact and didn't have his usual velocity in his return to the rotation Thursday. Better to play it safe and go with someone already on your roster, if you can.

But hey, sometimes you just need to fill an opening. To that end, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

