With seven games against the Orioles and Tigers, the Yankees have the most favorable matchups of any team this week. But which of their hitters -- apart from the automatic starts, of course -- would you be willing to trust with those matchups? Aaron Hicks? Clint Frazier? I don't think so.

Meanwhile, the Rockies have seven games against some of the more suspect members of the Giants and Diamondbacks pitching staffs, putting them in the top five for hitter matchups this week. The problem is it's also their first full week away from Coors Field, which is likely to stifle their offense regardless of who's on the mound.

A couple of noteworthy DHs have a couple games in NL parks this week. J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox will visit the Mets, while Jorge Soler's and the Royals travel to Pittsburgh. Both have started a two games in the outfield already, though, so you can trust their teams to keep them in the lineup unless they're just looking to give them a day off. Martinez especially is too valuable to consider sitting in Fantasy.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (April 19-25) Jed Lowrie 2B OAK Oakland • #8 • Age: 37 Matchups @TB4, BAL3 ROSTERED 70% Already a top 10 second baseman, he should continue to climb the rankings with this week's matchups, especially since three of the opposing pitchers are left-handed. He's been at his best against lefties. Nick Solak 2B TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 26 Matchups LAA3, BOS4 ROSTERED 79% He's at home for seven games and faces a lefty in three of them, which are pretty optimal conditions for him, judging by the splits. He's also been on a home run binge of late. Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups @TEX3, @SEA3 ROSTERED 49% The notoriously streaky slugger has sent a few balls out recently -- a possible sign of him heating up. He showed he's far from washed with seven homers in his final 24 games last season and four more this spring. Joey Wendle 3B TB Tampa Bay • #18 • Age: 30 Matchups OAK4, HOU3 ROSTERED 69% The matchups are middling, but it's hard to bench a player who's been piling up multi-hit games like he has. He makes enough contact that you don't need to fear the floor so much. Carson Kelly C ARI Arizona • #18 • Age: 26 Matchups SD2, COL4 ROSTERED 71% His barrel and hard-hit rates hint at a possible breakout, as does his plus-plus plate discipline. The Rockies pitching staff doesn't figure to slow him down. Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups PHI4, @PIT3 ROSTERED 65% Shortstops with his kind of power aren't available on the waiver wire often, and he's been showing it off of late, rebounding from a rough start to the year. Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups CHC4, @TOR3 ROSTERED 45% After a quiet first couple weeks, he had a few balls drop in against the Yankees, including one over the fence, and may be on the verge of breaking through. He's done a better job of putting the bat on the ball this year. Dom Nunez C COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups @SF3, @ARI4 ROSTERED 13% It's always difficult to recommend Rockies hitters away from Coors Field, but the matchups are so favorable that it might be worth a roll of the dice at a position where impact is hard to find. His slugging percentage continues to climb. Luis Arraez 3B MIN Minnesota • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE3, KC3 ROSTERED 52% There's nothing special about the Twins matchups this week, but it's been difficult to recommend Luis Arraez in recent weeks with all the lefties on the schedule. He's maintained a batting average over .300 in spite of it and should see more time in the leadoff spot this week. Seth Brown RF OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 28 Matchups @TB4, BAL3 ROSTERED 2% The former 37-homer guy in the minors has begun to find his footing in the majors, making him a sneaky play in a week when the Athletics have the second-best matchups. Because he may sit against the three lefties, though, he's still better left for deeper leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 5

1. Yankees @BAL4, DET3

2. Athletics @TB4, BAL3

3. Rockies @SF3, @ARI4

4. Red Sox @NYM2, @TEX4

5. Astros SEA4, @TB3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 5

1. Blue Jays WAS2, ATL3

2. Indians MIN3, @CHW3

3. Brewers MIA3, LAD4

4. Giants COL3, @SD3

5. Nationals @TOR2, MIA3