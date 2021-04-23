I hate to apologize for this list every week, but once again, I'm seeing more danger than hope here. Turns out there aren't any sure things on the waiver wire. Who'd have thunk it?
I wouldn't say I'm eager to start any of these pitchers in Week 5 (April 26-May 2), but the top choice, Danny Duffy, doesn't totally scare me. I just wish his matchup was better. There's definitely upside for Domingo German, given the matchups, but he gave up some loud contact and didn't have his usual velocity in his return to the rotation Thursday. Better to play it safe and go with someone already on your roster, if you can.
But hey, sometimes you just need to fill an opening. To that end, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
We talk Week 5 sleepers, Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Weathers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32
Three straight quality starts and a jump in velocity earns him more trust than most of the pitchers on this list, even with the iffy matchup.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #55 • Age: 28
While he rejoined the rotation with a quality start Thursday, his velocity was down a couple miles per hour, furthering skepticism. Still, would you just look at those matchups?
STL St. Louis • #50 • Age: 39
Though he certainly isn't what he once was, he was a quality start machine a year ago and is coming off a seven-inning, 10-strikeout effort. The Pirates matchup makes him worth it.
LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 29
He's been missing bats aplenty in the early going, and the machup is such that you shouldn't fear a meltdown so much.
DET Detroit • #32 • Age: 28
He underwhelmed in his latest start but still had the improved velocity on his fastball and break on his slider. The Yankees lineup has been a disaster so far.
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 31
It's not totally clear to me what's changed for him with the Giants, but they have a track record with reclamation projects. The Rockies away from Coors Field is always a good draw.
Jake Junis SP
KC Kansas City • #24 • Age: 28
You can't ask for a better matchup than the Pirates, and while his last start against the Rays didn't go well, that new cutter still looked pretty nasty. He might be worth another shot if you're hurting.
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 24
Better to protect the ratios in a categories league, especially since the matchups are less than favorable, but if you're looking for volume and buy into his 2020, this year's peripherals are comparable.
Drew Smyly SP
ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 31
Presuming he checks out in his return from the IL over the weekend, he still offers big strikeout potential. The Cubs lineup can be boom-or-bust, though.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
He's had too many walks and not enough whiffs for me to buy into him, really, but after three straight quality starts, there might be some temptation to use him in a week with two road starts.