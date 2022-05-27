Cristian Javier RP HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 25 Matchup at OAK Rostered 73% After back-to-back nine-strikeout efforts, he's verging on must-start status. I'm not even sure the matchup matters anymore, but this bottom-feeder opponent can only help.

George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchups at BAL, at TEX Rostered 75% The much-hyped rookie got back to missing bats with nine strikeouts in his last start and will enjoy two especially favorable matchups this week.

Aaron Ashby RP MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24 Matchups at CHC, vs. SD Rostered 52% He's still settling into the rotation, but I have faith that his swing-and-miss stuff and ground-ball tendencies will yield big results, particularly in a week when he gets two cracks at it.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27 Matchup at KC Rostered 76% Normally a pitch-to-contact guy, he suddenly found his swing-and-miss stuff last time with 10 strikeouts on 20 whiffs, and though it may have been just a fluke, the Royals lineup should make for a gentle landing regardless.

Jake Junis SP SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29 Matchups at PHI, at MIA Rostered 14% The whiffs have subsided with increased exposure, but he's still finding success simply by throwing his best pitch (the slider) more.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. STL Rostered 78% His past four starts have been quality or just an inning shy of it, which makes him worth using in a two-start week even though the matchups are so-so.

Glenn Otto SP TEX Texas • #49 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. TB, vs. SEA Rostered 5% The rookie is widely available for this two-start week even though his swinging-strike rate is solid and he has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #16 • Age: 26 Matchup at DET Rostered 52% The Tigers are the most inviting matchup of all, ranking a distant last in runs scored, but the Twins seem reluctant to let Bailey Ober take a third turn through a lineup, which potentially puts a quality start out of reach.

Jeffrey Springs RP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup at TEX Rostered 19% The left-hander may have started out as just an opener, but he lasted nearly six innings last time out and has been piling up whiffs with his changeup.