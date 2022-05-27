If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 25
After back-to-back nine-strikeout efforts, he's verging on must-start status. I'm not even sure the matchup matters anymore, but this bottom-feeder opponent can only help.
George Kirby SP
SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24
The much-hyped rookie got back to missing bats with nine strikeouts in his last start and will enjoy two especially favorable matchups this week.
Aaron Ashby RP
MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24
He's still settling into the rotation, but I have faith that his swing-and-miss stuff and ground-ball tendencies will yield big results, particularly in a week when he gets two cracks at it.
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27
Normally a pitch-to-contact guy, he suddenly found his swing-and-miss stuff last time with 10 strikeouts on 20 whiffs, and though it may have been just a fluke, the Royals lineup should make for a gentle landing regardless.
Jake Junis SP
SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29
The whiffs have subsided with increased exposure, but he's still finding success simply by throwing his best pitch (the slider) more.
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
His past four starts have been quality or just an inning shy of it, which makes him worth using in a two-start week even though the matchups are so-so.
Glenn Otto SP
TEX Texas • #49 • Age: 26
The rookie is widely available for this two-start week even though his swinging-strike rate is solid and he has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts.
Bailey Ober SP
MIN Minnesota • #16 • Age: 26
The Tigers are the most inviting matchup of all, ranking a distant last in runs scored, but the Twins seem reluctant to let Bailey Ober take a third turn through a lineup, which potentially puts a quality start out of reach.
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
The left-hander may have started out as just an opener, but he lasted nearly six innings last time out and has been piling up whiffs with his changeup.
Hyun-Jin Ryu SP
TOR Toronto • #99 • Age: 35
The former All-Star has lost something stuff-wise but has done a fine job limiting runs since returning from a forearm injury. The White Sox lineup will only assist with that.