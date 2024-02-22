In Fantasy Baseball, it's easy to fall into the trap of chasing the next top prospect and going for the ceiling play. We saw last year how this played out -- Jordan Walker rose all the way up the draft board and in some leagues I saw him get selected as early as the fourth round. On the flip side, Corbin Carroll, whose draft stock also significantly rose prior to the first pitch of the new league year, paid off those who drafted him aggressively.

Earlier, we discussed the impact of velocity readings for pitchers in Spring Training and what that means for how you should draft pitchers in 2024. We also took a look at the impact of injuries and how that should alter your draft strategies. Today, we'll take a look into how you should react to prospect hype and position battles during the spring.

We'll have more in the coming days on the top position battles to watch across the league, but here are just a few to keep an eye on right now:

That's just a sample of the position battles we're going to be keeping an eye on this spring, and Scott White will have a much more in-depth look at everything you need to know in the coming days. But, generally speaking, there's a young, exciting guy we're rooting for in each spot, which brings us to the hot new prospects.

Last year, it was Anthony Volpe and Jordan Walker who shot up draft boards with their spring performances ... and that didn't work out so well. But we've got another crop of super-interesting top prospects battling for jobs this spring.

One guy who doesn't seem to have much of a battle: Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, who signed a massive extension before ever making an MLB appearance and seems penciled into the Brewers center field spot. Evan Carter is also a mortal lock for the Rangers Opening Day lineup after helping them win the World Series last year. Those are the two top prospects who will need something catastrophic to go down to not make the Opening Day roster.

Here are the other names you need to know about this spring:

Some of these guys are all but guaranteed a roster spot, like Keith and Harrison. Some are long shots, like Lawlar and Caminero. The rest? They've all got a fighting chance this spring if they can go take the job.