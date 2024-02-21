The Padres and Dodgers are kicking off the spring schedule at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, and it's going to be hard for me to avoid letting my excitement get the best of me. With spring baseball back, it's important to focus on what actually matters during Spring Training when it comes to crafting your draft strategy for how to build your Fantasy Baseball squad in 2024. We'll focus today on the impact on injuries and injured players during the spring and how it should impact your team.

This goes without saying: Injuries are bad. A player who isn't available can't help your Fantasy team, obviously, though that is less of a concern right now than it will be when we get closer to the season -- a four-week injury right now might still leave time for players on most teams (Padres and Dodgers notwithstanding) to be ready for Opening Day.

But that's not a guarantee. Setbacks happen, obviously, and compensation injuries can happen, too. A four-week injury right now could still leave a player ready for Opening Day, but it could also lead a player to rush back, leading either to a setback or, perhaps even worse, an injury that lingers long enough to just disrupt how a player performs. Consider Byron Buxton, who entered last season with a knee issue that limited him to DH duties. Buxton played 85 games, but unlike in 2022, he wasn't even productive when he played through it -- he had 11 fewer homers than in 2022, in just seven fewer games.

That's the concern with the likes of Gunnar Henderson (oblique), Matt McLain (oblique), or Noelvi Marte (hamstring), who all entered with injuries. If all goes according to plan, it sounds like all three will be ready for Opening Day. But they're missing important reps early in the spring, which could be especially harmful for Marte and McLain, who are in battles for playing time. Even if they get healthy by March, that delay could make it harder for them to be fully ready for Opening Day.

And, of course, it's even more concerning with a pitcher like Kyle Bradish. Bradish sprained his UCL recently, and while the Orioles have downplayed it, it looks like he's going to open the regular season on the IL. Spring injuries are especially prevalent among pitchers, and because they have to spend the next five weeks building up to a regular season workload, even a two-week delay can cost them time when the games matter. That's the concern with someone like Justin Verlander, who is already throwing after an offseason shoulder "hiccup" -- any further delay could keep him out of the Opening Day rotation.

Among the various categories and subcategories of Spring Training news you need to know about, injuries will always be at the top of the list.