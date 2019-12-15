Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Chris Paul, sit Jrue Holiday

The Los Angeles Lakers are the class of the NBA's Western Conference, and it is easy to see why. NBA Fantasy superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are averaging 27.4 and 25.9 points apiece, which is good for sixth and ninth respectively in the league. Davis is also going for 9.2 rebounds per game, while James leads the NBA with 10.8 assists per outing. But the Lakers aren't just Davis and James. Sixth man Kyle Kuzma comes off the bench and averages 11.1 points in 23.1 minutes per game, while centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard combine for 14 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest. Can Los Angeles remain kings of the West? How do you assign the proper Fantasy value to the Lakers stars and role players? And which players will sink your week? Before finalizing your lineups, see the Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Now the model has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 9.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell, saying he'd finish as a top-5 player at his position despite being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. The result: Russell scored 68 points in three games, including a 32-point outburst against the Knicks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 9.

For Week 9, we can tell you Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, the 14th-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and finishes well outside the top 20. Holiday coughed up eight turnovers in a loss to the Bucks and only scored 12 points in a loss to the 76ers last week as part of New Orleans' 11-game losing streak. Plus, New Orleans only plays three games in Week 9. Consider avoiding Holiday on your team, as there are better players at his position who will get more opportunities to provide value.

One player the model loves this week: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul. The 15-year veteran recorded his first double-double of the season on Saturday, scoring 15 points and dishing out 10 assists in a loss to the Nuggets. He also matched a season high with four steals against Denver. Paul's first season in Oklahoma City has been a success, as he hasn't missed a game and is putting up top-30 numbers at his position on a game-to-game basis. The Thunder also have four home games in Week 9, including games against the Bulls and Grizzlies – two teams in the bottom half of the NBA for point differential. SportsLine lists Paul as their No. 5 guard in their Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of the rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising forward could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which forward is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.