2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Rookies, Rams, Patriots and free agents highlight our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming rookie class, as well as the impact of the Brandin Cooks trade from the Patriots to the Rams.
Rookies, Rams, Patriots and the free agents who recently signed with new teams. Those are the players of interest in our latest 12-team standard mock draft.
We held this mock draft after free agency and prior to the NFL Draft, which starts April 26. But we included rookies from the incoming draft class in this mock to get a gauge where they might be drafted in Fantasy leagues.
And I might have gone a little overboard with those guys.
After drafting David Johnson at No. 6 overall, I selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in Round 2. He is expected to be an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and he should be a featured running back with his new team. He will likely be a Round 2 pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.
I also drafted Georgia running back Sony Michel in Round 6, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in Round 9 and Memphis receiver Anthony Miller in Round 11. Michel and Penny could also get prominent roles with their new NFL teams and be solid Fantasy options, and Miller could be a sleeper if he lands in the right spot.
No rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted in this mock, but the other rookie running backs selected were LSU's Derrius Guice in Round 4, USC's Ronald Jones II in Round 6, Georgia's Nick Chubb in Round 9, Auburn's Kerryon Johnson in Round 10 and Oregon's Royce Freeman in Round 12. The other rookie receivers drafted were Alabama's Calvin Ridley in Round 7, SMU's Courtland Sutton in Round 9, Maryland's D.J. Moore in Round 10 and Texas A&M's Christian Kirk in Round 11.
We'll see how closely this resembles their Fantasy value following the NFL Draft, but now is the time to start getting to know the rookies because several of them will make a significant impact in your leagues this year. You want to try and find the next Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara now before the rest of your league catches up.
This draft was also held right after the blockbuster trade between the Patriots and Rams, who acquired receiver Brandin Cooks. His value takes a hit with the move from New England to Los Angeles, but he was still drafted in Round 4 here. That's too soon for me, and I would not draft him before Round 6 since I now view him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.
There were several receivers drafted after Cooks that I would rather have, including Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Dez Bryant, Allen Robinson, Marvin Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. That's right, I consider Cooks the third-best Fantasy receiver on the Rams.
For the Patriots, Edelman and Hogan both get a boost in value with Cooks gone. While Edelman was selected a little too soon here in Round 4 -- he's more of a Round 5 or 6 selection -- I love the value for Hogan in Round 7. He was someone I planned to draft and just missed him by one spot, which is when I selected Woods.
The other interesting aspect of this mock draft had to do with the free agents and the impact of their new teams on their Fantasy value. For example, Jerick McKinnon was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 16 running back off the board. I'm fine with that now that he's the new starter in San Francisco.
Dion Lewis, however, was drafted a little too soon in Round 5. He's going to share touches with Derrick Henry in Tennessee, and Lewis should be considered more of a No. 3 Fantasy running back with the Titans than a starting option. I won't draft Lewis in standard leagues before Round 6.
Other free agents of note included new Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins (drafted in Round 10), new Browns running back Carlos Hyde (Round 5), new Bears receiver Robinson (Round 5), new Browns receiver Landry (Round 6), new Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree (Round 6), new Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson (Round 8), new Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (Round 6) and new Bears tight end Trey Burton (Round 9).
I'm fine with the value on all these players, and I wanted Burton, who I consider a top-10 Fantasy tight end this year. Instead, I settled for Delanie Walker in Round 10.
I love my quarterback in Russell Wilson and my running back corps, which featured a steal in Johnson at No. 6 overall (he's easily a top four overall pick), as well as Alex Collins in Round 4 to go with the rookies in Barkley, Michel and Penny. Those players are the strength of my team, especially if the rookies end up in prominent spots.
My receiving corps is a potential weak link, and I was slightly frustrated with how this draft went for me at that position. Doug Baldwin is excellent as my No. 1 receiver, and I'm fine with Woods as my No. 2 guy. I expect Jamison Crowder to bounce back from a down year in 2017, and Quincy Enunwa is a sleeper coming back from last year's neck injury. Paul Richardson could be a surprise after signing as a free agent with the Redskins, and we'll see where Miller ends up.
But as stated above, I wanted Hogan, and I might have made a mistake taking Michel in Round 6 instead of Hogan in that spot. I also expected Marquise Goodwin to be there in Round 9, but he was selected toward the end of Round 8. And I was hoping Nelson Agholor would have been there for me in Round 11, but he went three spots before I selected in that round.
We'll see how much I regret missing on those players, but I expect this team to be fine. And since this is one of many mock drafts will be doing all offseason, I get the chance to learn from my mistakes, which is why we encourage you to do as many mocks as possible as well.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
|Round by round
|Team by team
|Round 1
|Adam Aizer
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|1
|Reilly
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|1.9
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|2
|Richard
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|2.4
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|3
|Berkson
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
|3.9
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|4
|Cummings
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|4.4
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|5
|Maselli
|Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
|5.9
|Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
|6
|Eisenberg
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|6.4
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|7
|Bache
|Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
|7.9
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|8
|White
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|8.4
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|9
|Aizer
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
|9.9
|Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
|10
|Brinson
|Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
|10.4
|Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
|11
|Darst
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|11.9
|Randall Cobb, WR, GB
|12
|Towers
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|12.4
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
|Round 2
|13.9
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|14.4
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, NYJ
|13
|Towers
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|15.9
|DST Chiefs, KC
|14
|Darst
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|Jeremy Bache
|15
|Brinson
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|16
|Aizer
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|1.7
|Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
|17
|White
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|2.6
|Mark Ingram, RB, NO
|18
|Bache
|Mark Ingram, RB, NO
|3.7
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|19
|Eisenberg
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|4.6
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|20
|Maselli
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|5.7
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|21
|Cummings
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|6.6
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|22
|Berkson
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|7.7
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|23
|Richard
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|8.6
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
|24
|Reilly
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|9.7
|Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
|Round 3
|10.6
|Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|11.7
|James White, RB, NE
|25
|Reilly
|Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
|12.6
|DST Rams, LAR
|26
|Richard
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|13.7
|Mike Williams, WR, LAC
|27
|Berkson
|Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
|14.6
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|28
|Cummings
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|15.7
|Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
|29
|Maselli
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|Meron Berkson
|30
|Eisenberg
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|31
|Bache
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
|1.3
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
|32
|White
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|2.1
|Davante Adams, WR, GB
|33
|Aizer
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|3.3
|Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
|34
|Brinson
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|4.1
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|35
|Darst
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|5.3
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|36
|Towers
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
|6.1
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|Round 4
|7.3
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|8.1
|Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
|37
|Towers
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|9.3
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|38
|Darst
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|10.1
|DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
|39
|Brinson
|Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
|11.3
|Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
|40
|Aizer
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|12.1
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|41
|White
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|13.3
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|42
|Bache
|Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
|14.1
|DST Ravens, BAL
|43
|Eisenberg
|Alex Collins, RB, BAL
|15.3
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|44
|Maselli
|Tom Brady, QB, NE
|Will Brinson
|45
|Cummings
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|46
|Berkson
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE
|1.1
|Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
|47
|Richard
|Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
|2.3
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
|48
|Reilly
|Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
|3.1
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
|Round 5
|4.3
|Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|5.1
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|49
|Reilly
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|6.3
|Ronald Jones, RB, USC
|50
|Richard
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|7.1
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|51
|Berkson
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
|8.3
|Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
|52
|Cummings
|Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
|9.1
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|53
|Maselli
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|10.3
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|54
|Eisenberg
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|11.1
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|55
|Bache
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET
|12.3
|Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG
|56
|White
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|13.1
|Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
|57
|Aizer
|Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
|14.3
|DST Texans, HOU
|58
|Brinson
|Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
|15.1
|Graham Gano, K, CAR
|59
|Darst
|Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
|Heath Cummings
|60
|Towers
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|Round 6
|1.4
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|2.9
|LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
|61
|Towers
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
|3.4
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|62
|Darst
|Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
|4.9
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|63
|Brinson
|Ronald Jones, RB, USC
|5.4
|Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
|64
|Aizer
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
|6.9
|Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
|65
|White
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|7.4
|Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
|66
|Bache
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG
|8.9
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
|67
|Eisenberg
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|9.4
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|68
|Maselli
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
|10.9
|Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
|69
|Cummings
|Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
|11.4
|Corey Clement, RB, PHI
|70
|Berkson
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
|12.9
|Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
|71
|Richard
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|13.4
|DST Eagles, PHI
|72
|Reilly
|Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
|14.9
|Alex Smith, QB, WAS
|Round 7
|15.4
|Chris Boswell, K, PIT
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|J. Darin Darst
|73
|Reilly
|Golden Tate, WR, DET
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|74
|Richard
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|1.11
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|75
|Berkson
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
|2.2
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|76
|Cummings
|Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
|3.11
|Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
|77
|Maselli
|Chris Hogan, WR, NE
|4.2
|Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
|78
|Eisenberg
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|5.11
|Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
|79
|Bache
|Corey Davis, WR, TEN
|6.2
|Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
|80
|White
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
|7.11
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|81
|Aizer
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|8.2
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|82
|Brinson
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND
|9.11
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|83
|Darst
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU
|10.2
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
|84
|Towers
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|11.11
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR
|Round 8
|12.2
|Doug Martin, RB, OAK
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|13.11
|Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
|85
|Towers
|Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
|14.2
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|86
|Darst
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
|15.11
|DST Patriots, NE
|87
|Brinson
|Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
|Jamey Eisenberg
|88
|Aizer
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|89
|White
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|1.6
|David Johnson, RB, ARI
|90
|Bache
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
|2.7
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|91
|Eisenberg
|Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
|3.6
|Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
|92
|Maselli
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|4.7
|Alex Collins, RB, BAL
|93
|Cummings
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
|5.6
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
|94
|Berkson
|Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
|6.7
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|95
|Richard
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|7.6
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR
|96
|Reilly
|Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
|8.7
|Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
|Round 9
|9.6
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|10.7
|Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
|97
|Reilly
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|11.6
|Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
|98
|Richard
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|12.7
|Paul Richardson, WR, WAS
|99
|Berkson
|Andrew Luck, QB, IND
|13.6
|Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
|100
|Cummings
|Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
|14.7
|DST Chargers, LAC
|101
|Maselli
|Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
|15.6
|Matt Prater, K, DET
|102
|Eisenberg
|Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
|George Maselli
|103
|Bache
|Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|104
|White
|Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
|1.5
|Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
|105
|Aizer
|Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
|2.8
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|106
|Brinson
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|3.5
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
|107
|Darst
|Matt Breida, RB, SF
|4.8
|Tom Brady, QB, NE
|108
|Towers
|Trey Burton, TE, CHI
|5.5
|Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
|Round 10
|6.8
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|7.5
|Chris Hogan, WR, NE
|109
|Towers
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
|8.8
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
|110
|Darst
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
|9.5
|Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
|111
|Brinson
|Cam Newton, QB, CAR
|10.8
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|112
|Aizer
|Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
|11.5
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|113
|White
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|12.8
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|114
|Bache
|Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
|13.5
|DST Vikings, MIN
|115
|Eisenberg
|Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
|14.8
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|116
|Maselli
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
|15.5
|Frank Gore, RB, MIA
|117
|Cummings
|Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
|Scott Reilly
|118
|Berkson
|DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|119
|Richard
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
|1.1
|Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
|120
|Reilly
|D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
|2.12
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|Round 11
|3.1
|Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|4.12
|Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
|121
|Reilly
|Jeremy Hill, RB, NE
|5.1
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|122
|Richard
|Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
|6.12
|Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
|123
|Berkson
|Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
|7.1
|Golden Tate, WR, DET
|124
|Cummings
|Corey Clement, RB, PHI
|8.12
|Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
|125
|Maselli
|Peyton Barber, RB, TB
|9.1
|Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
|126
|Eisenberg
|Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
|10.12
|D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
|127
|Bache
|James White, RB, NE
|11.1
|Jeremy Hill, RB, NE
|128
|White
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|12.12
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
|129
|Aizer
|Randall Cobb, WR, GB
|13.1
|Cameron Brate, TE, TB
|130
|Brinson
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|14.12
|Matt Bryant, K, ATL
|131
|Darst
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR
|15.1
|DST Broncos, DEN
|132
|Towers
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
|Dave Richard
|Round 12
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1.2
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|133
|Towers
|Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
|2.11
|Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
|134
|Darst
|Doug Martin, RB, OAK
|3.2
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|135
|Brinson
|Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG
|4.11
|Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
|136
|Aizer
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
|5.2
|Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
|137
|White
|Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
|6.11
|Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
|138
|Bache
|DST Rams, LAR
|7.2
|Drew Brees, QB, NO
|139
|Eisenberg
|Paul Richardson, WR, WAS
|8.11
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
|140
|Maselli
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
|9.2
|Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
|141
|Cummings
|Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
|10.11
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
|142
|Berkson
|Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
|11.2
|Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
|143
|Richard
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|12.11
|Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
|144
|Reilly
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
|13.2
|Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
|Round 13
|14.11
|DST Saints, NO
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|15.2
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|145
|Reilly
|Cameron Brate, TE, TB
|Chris Towers
|146
|Richard
|Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|147
|Berkson
|Jameis Winston, QB, TB
|1.12
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN
|148
|Cummings
|DST Eagles, PHI
|2.1
|Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
|149
|Maselli
|DST Vikings, MIN
|3.12
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
|150
|Eisenberg
|Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
|4.1
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
|151
|Bache
|Mike Williams, WR, LAC
|5.12
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA
|152
|White
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|6.1
|C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
|153
|Aizer
|Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
|7.12
|Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
|154
|Brinson
|Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
|8.1
|Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
|155
|Darst
|Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
|9.12
|Trey Burton, TE, CHI
|156
|Towers
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|10.1
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
|Round 14
|11.12
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|12.1
|Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
|157
|Towers
|DST Steelers, PIT
|13.12
|Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
|158
|Darst
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
|14.1
|DST Steelers, PIT
|159
|Brinson
|DST Texans, HOU
|15.12
|Mason Crosby, K, GB
|160
|Aizer
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, NYJ
|R.J. White
|161
|White
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG
|Rd.Pk
|Player
|162
|Bache
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|1.8
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|163
|Eisenberg
|DST Chargers, LAC
|2.5
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|164
|Maselli
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|3.8
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|165
|Cummings
|Alex Smith, QB, WAS
|4.5
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
|166
|Berkson
|DST Ravens, BAL
|5.8
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
|167
|Richard
|DST Saints, NO
|6.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
|168
|Reilly
|Matt Bryant, K, ATL
|7.8
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
|Round 15
|8.5
|Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|9.8
|Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
|169
|Reilly
|DST Broncos, DEN
|10.5
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
|170
|Richard
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|11.8
|DST Jaguars, JAC
|171
|Berkson
|Wil Lutz, K, NO
|12.5
|Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
|172
|Cummings
|Chris Boswell, K, PIT
|13.8
|Jack Doyle, TE, IND
|173
|Maselli
|Frank Gore, RB, MIA
|14.5
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG
|174
|Eisenberg
|Matt Prater, K, DET
|15.8
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|175
|Bache
|Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
|176
|White
|Robbie Gould, K, SF
|177
|Aizer
|DST Chiefs, KC
|178
|Brinson
|Graham Gano, K, CAR
|179
|Darst
|DST Patriots, NE
|180
|Towers
|Mason Crosby, K, GB
