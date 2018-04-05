2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Rookies, Rams, Patriots and free agents highlight our latest mock draft

Rookies, Rams, Patriots and the free agents who recently signed with new teams. Those are the players of interest in our latest 12-team standard mock draft.

We held this mock draft after free agency and prior to the NFL Draft, which starts April 26. But we included rookies from the incoming draft class in this mock to get a gauge where they might be drafted in Fantasy leagues.

And I might have gone a little overboard with those guys.

After drafting David Johnson at No. 6 overall, I selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in Round 2. He is expected to be an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and he should be a featured running back with his new team. He will likely be a Round 2 pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.

I also drafted Georgia running back Sony Michel in Round 6, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in Round 9 and Memphis receiver Anthony Miller in Round 11. Michel and Penny could also get prominent roles with their new NFL teams and be solid Fantasy options, and Miller could be a sleeper if he lands in the right spot.

No rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted in this mock, but the other rookie running backs selected were LSU's Derrius Guice in Round 4, USC's Ronald Jones II in Round 6, Georgia's Nick Chubb in Round 9, Auburn's Kerryon Johnson in Round 10 and Oregon's Royce Freeman in Round 12. The other rookie receivers drafted were Alabama's Calvin Ridley in Round 7, SMU's Courtland Sutton in Round 9, Maryland's D.J. Moore in Round 10 and Texas A&M's Christian Kirk in Round 11.

We'll see how closely this resembles their Fantasy value following the NFL Draft, but now is the time to start getting to know the rookies because several of them will make a significant impact in your leagues this year. You want to try and find the next Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara now before the rest of your league catches up.

This draft was also held right after the blockbuster trade between the Patriots and Rams, who acquired receiver Brandin Cooks. His value takes a hit with the move from New England to Los Angeles, but he was still drafted in Round 4 here. That's too soon for me, and I would not draft him before Round 6 since I now view him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

There were several receivers drafted after Cooks that I would rather have, including Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Dez Bryant, Allen Robinson, Marvin Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. That's right, I consider Cooks the third-best Fantasy receiver on the Rams.

For the Patriots, Edelman and Hogan both get a boost in value with Cooks gone. While Edelman was selected a little too soon here in Round 4 -- he's more of a Round 5 or 6 selection -- I love the value for Hogan in Round 7. He was someone I planned to draft and just missed him by one spot, which is when I selected Woods.

The other interesting aspect of this mock draft had to do with the free agents and the impact of their new teams on their Fantasy value. For example, Jerick McKinnon was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 16 running back off the board. I'm fine with that now that he's the new starter in San Francisco.

Dion Lewis, however, was drafted a little too soon in Round 5. He's going to share touches with Derrick Henry in Tennessee, and Lewis should be considered more of a No. 3 Fantasy running back with the Titans than a starting option. I won't draft Lewis in standard leagues before Round 6.

Other free agents of note included new Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins (drafted in Round 10), new Browns running back Carlos Hyde (Round 5), new Bears receiver Robinson (Round 5), new Browns receiver Landry (Round 6), new Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree (Round 6), new Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson (Round 8), new Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (Round 6) and new Bears tight end Trey Burton (Round 9).

I'm fine with the value on all these players, and I wanted Burton, who I consider a top-10 Fantasy tight end this year. Instead, I settled for Delanie Walker in Round 10.

I love my quarterback in Russell Wilson and my running back corps, which featured a steal in Johnson at No. 6 overall (he's easily a top four overall pick), as well as Alex Collins in Round 4 to go with the rookies in Barkley, Michel and Penny. Those players are the strength of my team, especially if the rookies end up in prominent spots.

My receiving corps is a potential weak link, and I was slightly frustrated with how this draft went for me at that position. Doug Baldwin is excellent as my No. 1 receiver, and I'm fine with Woods as my No. 2 guy. I expect Jamison Crowder to bounce back from a down year in 2017, and Quincy Enunwa is a sleeper coming back from last year's neck injury. Paul Richardson could be a surprise after signing as a free agent with the Redskins, and we'll see where Miller ends up.

But as stated above, I wanted Hogan, and I might have made a mistake taking Michel in Round 6 instead of Hogan in that spot. I also expected Marquise Goodwin to be there in Round 9, but he was selected toward the end of Round 8. And I was hoping Nelson Agholor would have been there for me in Round 11, but he went three spots before I selected in that round.

We'll see how much I regret missing on those players, but I expect this team to be fine. And since this is one of many mock drafts will be doing all offseason, I get the chance to learn from my mistakes, which is why we encourage you to do as many mocks as possible as well.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Scott Reilly, Video Producer

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, Video Producer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator R.J. White, NFL Editor Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Will Brinson, NFL Writer J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy