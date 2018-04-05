2018 Fantasy Football Offseason: Rookies, Rams, Patriots and free agents highlight our latest mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming rookie class, as well as the impact of the Brandin Cooks trade from the Patriots to the Rams.

Rookies, Rams, Patriots and the free agents who recently signed with new teams. Those are the players of interest in our latest 12-team standard mock draft.

We held this mock draft after free agency and prior to the NFL Draft, which starts April 26. But we included rookies from the incoming draft class in this mock to get a gauge where they might be drafted in Fantasy leagues.

And I might have gone a little overboard with those guys.

After drafting David Johnson at No. 6 overall, I selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in Round 2. He is expected to be an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and he should be a featured running back with his new team. He will likely be a Round 2 pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.

I also drafted Georgia running back Sony Michel in Round 6, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in Round 9 and Memphis receiver Anthony Miller in Round 11. Michel and Penny could also get prominent roles with their new NFL teams and be solid Fantasy options, and Miller could be a sleeper if he lands in the right spot.

No rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted in this mock, but the other rookie running backs selected were LSU's Derrius Guice in Round 4, USC's Ronald Jones II in Round 6, Georgia's Nick Chubb in Round 9, Auburn's Kerryon Johnson in Round 10 and Oregon's Royce Freeman in Round 12. The other rookie receivers drafted were Alabama's Calvin Ridley in Round 7, SMU's Courtland Sutton in Round 9, Maryland's D.J. Moore in Round 10 and Texas A&M's Christian Kirk in Round 11.

We'll see how closely this resembles their Fantasy value following the NFL Draft, but now is the time to start getting to know the rookies because several of them will make a significant impact in your leagues this year. You want to try and find the next Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara now before the rest of your league catches up.

This draft was also held right after the blockbuster trade between the Patriots and Rams, who acquired receiver Brandin Cooks. His value takes a hit with the move from New England to Los Angeles, but he was still drafted in Round 4 here. That's too soon for me, and I would not draft him before Round 6 since I now view him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

There were several receivers drafted after Cooks that I would rather have, including Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Dez Bryant, Allen Robinson, Marvin Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. That's right, I consider Cooks the third-best Fantasy receiver on the Rams.

For the Patriots, Edelman and Hogan both get a boost in value with Cooks gone. While Edelman was selected a little too soon here in Round 4 -- he's more of a Round 5 or 6 selection -- I love the value for Hogan in Round 7. He was someone I planned to draft and just missed him by one spot, which is when I selected Woods.

The other interesting aspect of this mock draft had to do with the free agents and the impact of their new teams on their Fantasy value. For example, Jerick McKinnon was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 16 running back off the board. I'm fine with that now that he's the new starter in San Francisco.

Dion Lewis, however, was drafted a little too soon in Round 5. He's going to share touches with Derrick Henry in Tennessee, and Lewis should be considered more of a No. 3 Fantasy running back with the Titans than a starting option. I won't draft Lewis in standard leagues before Round 6.

Other free agents of note included new Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins (drafted in Round 10), new Browns running back Carlos Hyde (Round 5), new Bears receiver Robinson (Round 5), new Browns receiver Landry (Round 6), new Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree (Round 6), new Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson (Round 8), new Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (Round 6) and new Bears tight end Trey Burton (Round 9).

I'm fine with the value on all these players, and I wanted Burton, who I consider a top-10 Fantasy tight end this year. Instead, I settled for Delanie Walker in Round 10.

I love my quarterback in Russell Wilson and my running back corps, which featured a steal in Johnson at No. 6 overall (he's easily a top four overall pick), as well as Alex Collins in Round 4 to go with the rookies in Barkley, Michel and Penny. Those players are the strength of my team, especially if the rookies end up in prominent spots.

My receiving corps is a potential weak link, and I was slightly frustrated with how this draft went for me at that position. Doug Baldwin is excellent as my No. 1 receiver, and I'm fine with Woods as my No. 2 guy. I expect Jamison Crowder to bounce back from a down year in 2017, and Quincy Enunwa is a sleeper coming back from last year's neck injury. Paul Richardson could be a surprise after signing as a free agent with the Redskins, and we'll see where Miller ends up.

But as stated above, I wanted Hogan, and I might have made a mistake taking Michel in Round 6 instead of Hogan in that spot. I also expected Marquise Goodwin to be there in Round 9, but he was selected toward the end of Round 8. And I was hoping Nelson Agholor would have been there for me in Round 11, but he went three spots before I selected in that round.

We'll see how much I regret missing on those players, but I expect this team to be fine. And since this is one of many mock drafts will be doing all offseason, I get the chance to learn from my mistakes, which is why we encourage you to do as many mocks as possible as well.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1.  Scott Reilly, Video Producer
  2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  8. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  10. Will Brinson, NFL Writer 
  11. J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
  12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
Round by round
Team by team
Round 1Adam Aizer
PICKTEAM PLAYERRd.PkPlayer
1ReillyTodd Gurley, RB, LAR1.9Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
2RichardEzekiel Elliott, RB, DAL2.4Michael Thomas, WR, NO
3BerksonLe'Veon Bell, RB, PIT3.9Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
4CummingsDeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU4.4Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
5MaselliAntonio Brown, WR, PIT5.9Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
6EisenbergDavid Johnson, RB, ARI6.4Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
7BacheKareem Hunt, RB, KC7.9Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
8WhiteAlvin Kamara, RB, NO8.4Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
9AizerLeonard Fournette, RB, JAC9.9Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
10BrinsonOdell Beckham, WR, NYG10.4Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
11DarstJulio Jones, WR, ATL11.9Randall Cobb, WR, GB
12TowersA.J. Green, WR, CIN12.4Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
Round 213.9Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
PICKTEAM PLAYER14.4Terrelle Pryor, WR, NYJ
13TowersMelvin Gordon, RB, LAC15.9DST Chiefs, KC
14DarstDalvin Cook, RB, MINJeremy Bache
15BrinsonRob Gronkowski, TE, NERd.PkPlayer
16AizerMichael Thomas, WR, NO1.7Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
17WhiteMike Evans, WR, TB2.6Mark Ingram, RB, NO
18BacheMark Ingram, RB, NO3.7T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
19EisenbergSaquon Barkley, RB, Penn State4.6Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
20MaselliKeenan Allen, WR, LAC5.7Marvin Jones, WR, DET
21CummingsLeSean McCoy, RB, BUF6.6Evan Engram, TE, NYG
22BerksonDavante Adams, WR, GB7.7Corey Davis, WR, TEN
23RichardDevonta Freeman, RB, ATL8.6Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
24ReillyChristian McCaffrey, RB, CAR9.7Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
Round 310.6Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
PICKTEAM PLAYER11.7James White, RB, NE
25ReillyAmari Cooper, WR, OAK12.6DST Rams, LAR
26RichardTyreek Hill, WR, KC13.7Mike Williams, WR, LAC
27BerksonJordan Howard, RB, CHI14.6Justin Tucker, K, BAL
28CummingsTravis Kelce, TE, KC15.7Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
29MaselliJerick McKinnon, RB, SFMeron Berkson
30EisenbergDoug Baldwin, WR, SEARd.PkPlayer
31BacheT.Y. Hilton, WR, IND1.3Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
32WhiteJoe Mixon, RB, CIN2.1Davante Adams, WR, GB
33AizerDerrick Henry, RB, TEN3.3Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
34BrinsonAdam Thielen, WR, MIN4.1Julian Edelman, WR, NE
35DarstStefon Diggs, WR, MIN5.3Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
36TowersDemaryius Thomas, WR, DEN6.1Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
Round 47.3Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
PICKTEAM PLAYER8.1Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
37TowersAlshon Jeffery, WR, PHI9.3Andrew Luck, QB, IND
38DarstKenyan Drake, RB, MIA10.1DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
39BrinsonBrandin Cooks, WR, NE11.3Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
40AizerZach Ertz, TE, PHI12.1Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
41WhiteAaron Rodgers, QB, GB13.3Jameis Winston, QB, TB
42BacheJay Ajayi, RB, PHI14.1DST Ravens, BAL
43EisenbergAlex Collins, RB, BAL15.3Wil Lutz, K, NO
44MaselliTom Brady, QB, NEWill Brinson
45CummingsDerrius Guice, RB, LSURd.PkPlayer
46BerksonJulian Edelman, WR, NE1.1Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
47RichardJosh Gordon, WR, CLE2.3Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
48ReillyDez Bryant, WR, DAL3.1Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
Round 54.3Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
PICKTEAM PLAYER5.1Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
49ReillyCarson Wentz, QB, PHI6.3Ronald Jones, RB, USC
50RichardJamaal Williams, RB, GB7.1Marlon Mack, RB, IND
51BerksonAllen Robinson, WR, CHI8.3Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
52CummingsRex Burkhead, RB, NE9.1Aaron Jones, RB, GB
53MaselliDion Lewis, RB, TEN10.3Cam Newton, QB, CAR
54EisenbergRussell Wilson, QB, SEA11.1Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
55BacheMarvin Jones, WR, DET12.3Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG
56WhiteLarry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI13.1Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
57AizerCarlos Hyde, RB, CLE14.3DST Texans, HOU
58BrinsonLamar Miller, RB, HOU15.1Graham Gano, K, CAR
59DarstGreg Olsen, TE, CARHeath Cummings
60TowersChris Carson, RB, SEARd.PkPlayer
Round 61.4DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
PICKTEAM PLAYER2.9LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
61TowersC.J. Anderson, RB, DEN3.4Travis Kelce, TE, KC
62DarstTevin Coleman, RB, ATL4.9Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
63BrinsonRonald Jones, RB, USC5.4Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
64AizerDeshaun Watson, QB, HOU6.9Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
65WhiteJuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT7.4Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
66BacheEvan Engram, TE, NYG8.9DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
67EisenbergSony Michel, RB, Georgia9.4Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
68MaselliMarshawn Lynch, RB, OAK10.9Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
69CummingsMichael Crabtree, WR, BAL11.4Corey Clement, RB, PHI
70BerksonJarvis Landry, WR, CLE12.9Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
71RichardRobby Anderson, WR, NYJ13.4DST Eagles, PHI
72ReillyJimmy Graham, TE, GB14.9Alex Smith, QB, WAS
Round 715.4Chris Boswell, K, PIT
PICKTEAM PLAYERJ. Darin Darst
73ReillyGolden Tate, WR, DETRd.PkPlayer
74RichardDrew Brees, QB, NO1.11Julio Jones, WR, ATL
75BerksonHunter Henry, TE, LAC2.2Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
76CummingsDevin Funchess, WR, CAR3.11Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
77MaselliChris Hogan, WR, NE4.2Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
78EisenbergRobert Woods, WR, LAR5.11Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
79BacheCorey Davis, WR, TEN6.2Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
80WhiteD'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU7.11Will Fuller, WR, HOU
81AizerCalvin Ridley, WR, Alabama8.2Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
82BrinsonMarlon Mack, RB, IND9.11Matt Breida, RB, SF
83DarstWill Fuller, WR, HOU10.2Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
84TowersSammy Watkins, WR, KC11.11Jared Goff, QB, LAR
Round 812.2Doug Martin, RB, OAK
PICKTEAM PLAYER13.11Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
85TowersJordy Nelson, WR, OAK14.2Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
86DarstEmmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN15.11DST Patriots, NE
87BrinsonBilal Powell, RB, NYJJamey Eisenberg
88AizerCooper Kupp, WR, LARRd.PkPlayer
89WhiteChris Thompson, RB, WAS1.6David Johnson, RB, ARI
90BacheIsaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ2.7Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
91EisenbergJamison Crowder, WR, WAS3.6Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
92MaselliKyle Rudolph, TE, MIN4.7Alex Collins, RB, BAL
93CummingsDeVante Parker, WR, MIA5.6Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
94BerksonMarquise Goodwin, WR, SF6.7Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
95RichardTarik Cohen, RB, CHI7.6Robert Woods, WR, LAR
96ReillyMarqise Lee, WR, JAC8.7Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
Round 99.6Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
PICKTEAM PLAYER10.7Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
97ReillyDuke Johnson, RB, CLE11.6Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
98RichardNick Chubb, RB, Georgia12.7Paul Richardson, WR, WAS
99BerksonAndrew Luck, QB, IND13.6Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
100CummingsCourtland Sutton, WR, SMU14.7DST Chargers, LAC
101MaselliSamaje Perine, RB, WAS15.6Matt Prater, K, DET
102EisenbergRashaad Penny, RB, San Diego StateGeorge  Maselli
103BacheKenny Stills, WR, MIARd.PkPlayer
104WhitePierre Garcon, WR, SF1.5Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
105AizerTy Montgomery, RB, GB2.8Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
106BrinsonAaron Jones, RB, GB3.5Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
107DarstMatt Breida, RB, SF4.8Tom Brady, QB, NE
108TowersTrey Burton, TE, CHI5.5Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
Round 106.8Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
PICKTEAM PLAYER7.5Chris Hogan, WR, NE
109TowersLeGarrette Blount, RB, DET8.8Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
110DarstMatthew Stafford, QB, DET9.5Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
111BrinsonCam Newton, QB, CAR10.8Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
112AizerDevontae Booker, RB, DEN11.5Peyton Barber, RB, TB
113WhiteSterling Shepard, WR, NYG12.8Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
114BacheKirk Cousins, QB, MIN13.5DST Vikings, MIN
115EisenbergDelanie Walker, TE, TEN14.8Jake Elliott, K, PHI
116MaselliJimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF15.5Frank Gore, RB, MIA
117CummingsGiovani Bernard, RB, CINScott Reilly
118BerksonDeMarco Murray, RB, TENRd.PkPlayer
119RichardKerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn1.1Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
120ReillyD.J. Moore, WR, Maryland2.12Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
Round 113.1Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
PICKTEAM PLAYER4.12Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
121ReillyJeremy Hill, RB, NE5.1Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
122RichardChristian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M6.12Jimmy Graham, TE, GB
123BerksonNelson Agholor, WR, PHI7.1Golden Tate, WR, DET
124CummingsCorey Clement, RB, PHI8.12Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
125MaselliPeyton Barber, RB, TB9.1Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
126EisenbergAnthony Miller, WR, Memphis10.12D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
127BacheJames White, RB, NE11.1Jeremy Hill, RB, NE
128WhiteDST Jaguars, JAC12.12Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
129AizerRandall Cobb, WR, GB13.1Cameron Brate, TE, TB
130BrinsonPatrick Mahomes, QB, KC14.12Matt Bryant, K, ATL
131DarstJared Goff, QB, LAR15.1DST Broncos, DEN
132TowersKelvin Benjamin, WR, BUFDave Richard
Round 12Rd.PkPlayer
PICKTEAM PLAYER1.2Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
133TowersRob Kelley, RB, WAS2.11Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
134DarstDoug Martin, RB, OAK3.2Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
135BrinsonWayne Gallman, RB, NYG4.11Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
136AizerBen Roethlisberger, QB, PIT5.2Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
137WhiteRoyce Freeman, RB, Oregon6.11Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
138BacheDST Rams, LAR7.2Drew Brees, QB, NO
139EisenbergPaul Richardson, WR, WAS8.11Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
140MaselliKenny Golladay, WR, DET9.2Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
141CummingsRishard Matthews, WR, TEN10.11Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
142BerksonAlbert Wilson, WR, MIA11.2Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
143RichardJordan Reed, TE, WAS12.11Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
144ReillyMatt Ryan, QB, ATL13.2Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
Round 1314.11DST Saints, NO
PICKTEAM PLAYER15.2Harrison Butker, K, KC
145ReillyCameron Brate, TE, TBChris Towers
146RichardKenneth Dixon, RB, BALRd.PkPlayer
147BerksonJameis Winston, QB, TB1.12A.J. Green, WR, CIN
148CummingsDST Eagles, PHI2.1Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
149MaselliDST Vikings, MIN3.12Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
150EisenbergQuincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ4.1Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
151BacheMike Williams, WR, LAC5.12Chris Carson, RB, SEA
152WhiteJack Doyle, TE, IND6.1C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
153AizerGreg Zuerlein, K, LAR7.12Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
154BrinsonAmeer Abdullah, RB, DET8.1Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
155DarstDanny Amendola, WR, MIA9.12Trey Burton, TE, CHI
156TowersPhilip Rivers, QB, LAC10.1LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
Round 1411.12Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
PICKTEAM PLAYER12.1Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
157TowersDST Steelers, PIT13.12Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
158DarstStephen Gostkowski, K, NE14.1DST Steelers, PIT
159BrinsonDST Texans, HOU15.12Mason Crosby, K, GB
160AizerTerrelle Pryor, WR, NYJR.J. White
161WhiteJonathan Stewart, RB, NYGRd.PkPlayer
162BacheJustin Tucker, K, BAL1.8Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
163EisenbergDST Chargers, LAC2.5Mike Evans, WR, TB
164MaselliJake Elliott, K, PHI3.8Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
165CummingsAlex Smith, QB, WAS4.5Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
166BerksonDST Ravens, BAL5.8Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
167RichardDST Saints, NO6.5JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
168ReillyMatt Bryant, K, ATL7.8D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
Round 158.5Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
PICKTEAM PLAYER9.8Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
169ReillyDST Broncos, DEN10.5Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
170RichardHarrison Butker, K, KC11.8DST Jaguars, JAC
171BerksonWil Lutz, K, NO12.5Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
172CummingsChris Boswell, K, PIT13.8Jack Doyle, TE, IND
173MaselliFrank Gore, RB, MIA14.5Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG
174EisenbergMatt Prater, K, DET15.8Robbie Gould, K, SF
175BacheLatavius Murray, RB, MIN
176WhiteRobbie Gould, K, SF
177AizerDST Chiefs, KC
178BrinsonGraham Gano, K, CAR
179DarstDST Patriots, NE
180TowersMason Crosby, K, GB
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football.

