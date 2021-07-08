Ben Roethlisberger stayed healthy and the offense bounced back in 2020, but it wasn't the same offense we've been used to. It was all short passes designed to get the ball out quickly, and there were some hard to watch stretches as a result. The Steelers invested heavily in the offense in the draft, but will it be enough?

2020 Review

Record: 12 - 4 (4)

PPG: 26.0 (12)

YPG: 334.6 (24)

Pass YPG: 250.2 (15)

Rush YPG: 84.4 (32)

PAPG: 41.0 (1)

RAPG: 23.3 (28)

2020 Fantasy finishes

QB: Ben Roethlisberger QB14

RB: James Conner* RB27

WR: Diontae Johnson WR21, JuJu Smith-Schuster WR24, Chase Claypool WR32

TE: Eric Ebron TE15

*No longer with team

Number to know: 2.17



That was Roethlisberger's average time to throw last season, the lowest in the NFL by 0.21 seconds. I don't want to paint the picture like Roethlisberger was completely unwilling to push the ball down the field as much as that he was just atypically passive. If the situation was perfect, Roethlisberger was willing to take his deep shots. But if he felt a whiff of pressure, he was getting rid of the ball. And that happened a lot more often than not, as he got rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds on a whopping 73% of his dropbacks; the median qualifying quarterback was at 49%. His average intended air yards fell to 7.1 yards in 2020 compared to 7.7 in 2018, 9.2 in 2017, and 9.4 in 2016. Roethlisberger seemed like he was doing everything he could to avoid getting sacked, and you can't play like that and be successful. The question is whether he'll play a bit more loose and free now that he's another year removed from an elbow injury.

2021 Offseason

Draft Picks

1. (24) Najee Harris, RB

2. (55) Pat Freiermuth, TE

3. (87) Kendrick Green, C

4. (128) Dan Moore Jr., OT

4. (140) Buddy Johnson, LB

5. (156) Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

6. (216) Quincy Roche, OLB

7. (245) Tre Norwood, CB

7. (254) Pressley Harvin III, P

Additions



T Joe Haeg, G Trai Turner, C B.J. Finney,

Key Departures

LB Bud Dupree, CB Mike Hilton, RT Matt Feiler, LT Alejandro Villanueva, RB James Conner, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro

Available Opportunity

169 carries, 43 RB targets, 35 WR targets, 20 TE targets

2021 Preview

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers Ben Roethlisberger 20 21 20 20 Najee Harris 11 12 14 11 Diontae Johnson 19 19 22 20 JuJu Smith-Schuster 26 28 23 28 Chase Claypool 30 24 38 42 Eric Ebron 22 18 14 23

Chris Towers' projections

QB Ben Roethlisberger PA: 625, YD: 4436, TD: 30, INT: 16; RUSH -- ATT: 20, YD: 54, TD: 1 RB Najee Harris CAR: 261, YD: 1126, TD: 9; TAR: 69, REC: 52, YD: 412, TD: 3 RB Benny Snell CAR: 81, YD: 346, TD: 2; TAR: 13, REC: 9, YD: 66, TD: 0 WR Diontae Johnson TAR: 135, REC: 91, YD: 1024, TD: 6 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TAR: 118, REC: 82, YD: 906, TD: 5 WR Chase Claypool TAR: 94, REC: 56, YD: 790, TD: 6 TE Eric Ebron TAR: 69, REC: 44, YD: 476, TD: 5

Biggest Question

Is Ben Roethlisberger just washed up?

Weird question to ask about a guy coming off a 33-touchdown season, but Roethlisberger just wasn't very good last season. He posted a career-low 6.3 yards per attempt, either because of an offensive game plan that prioritized short passes over everything or from an unwillingness to hang on to the ball and take chances. Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool could be the best WR group in the NFL, but their collective upside is capped if Roethlisberger doesn't play more aggressively in 2021.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. 2020 Stats PAYDS 3803 RUYDS 11 TD 33 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.2

As much as I have my doubts about Roethlisberger, I can't deny that this is set up for him to have a very, very good season. As poorly as he played in 2020, he finished as QB14 and had 12 multi-touchdown games. He has so much talent around him at receiver, plus an upgrade at running back, that if he's even a little bit more confident in his ability to hit the deep ball, Roethlisberger could be excellent. In a 2QB league, he's a fine second option, and if you don't want to spend up at the position, he could get off to a great start against the Bills, Raiders and Bengals to open the season.

Breakout Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2020 Stats REC 88 TAR 144 REYDS 923 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.8

Johnson took a lot of flak -- not to mention a brief benching -- for his issues with drops last season. He dropped a whopping 13 passes, including six in a three-game stretch, and it's hard not to hold that against him. But here's the thing: His team didn't, so you shouldn't. Sure, Johnson was benched in Week 14 after his sixth drop in three games. But he came back out in Week 15 and earned 13 targets, and had a whopping 47 in the final four games of the season after that benching. That's a 200-target pace over 17 games. The relevant information here is not the drops, it's the fact that Johnson was so consistently open that he kept earning those targets. The drops were mostly not Johnson's fault, anyway -- he was working mostly in the middle of the field in the short range, where drops happen most often. I'm not sure Johnson is good enough to warrant the amount of attention he gets from Roethlisberger, but you can't deny the role he has had. If he has that same role, he's got top-12 upside in PPR.

Bust Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie 2020 Stats REC 62 TAR 109 REYDS 873 TD 11 FPTS/G 13.4

If Roethlisberger does improve in his second season removed from elbow surgery, Claypool figures to be the biggest beneficiary as the best downfield option on the team. But, if I'm going to be skeptical of Roethlisberger, it naturally follows I would also be pretty skeptical of Claypool. There's no denying the talent here -- Claypool is going to be a force in the NFL. But if the Steelers still have a timid Roethlisberger under center, Claypool is going to remain frustratingly inconsistent. I can't justify Claypool at his 69.8 ADP.

