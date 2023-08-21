usatsi-jalen-hurts-eagles.jpg

It's quarterback week, which means it's time to release my top 200 rankings for Superflex and Two-QB leagues. As you would expect, QBs vault to the top of the rankings with seven in the first round for me and 12 in the first three rounds. That may actually be a little bit light, which is fine by me. If you use these rankings you will find QB values if you miss out on the top guys, simply because there comes a point in every Superflex draft where the teams that gobbled up QBs early turn to other positions. In other words, don't panic if you start your two-QB draft with Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, and Nick Chubb. I might even prefer that build.

The other thing you'll notice is that not all QBs rise the same. Specifically, guys like Sam Howell, Brock Purdy, and Desmond Ridder fall a little bit (amongst QBs) because I am concerned they could lose their job without an injury. Conversely, guys like Kenny Pickett, Jordan Love, and Derek Carr get a boost because there is very little chance that happens to them. 

Anyway, enough explainers, you came here for rankings, here they are:

  1. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB
  2. Josh Allen BUF (QB)
  3. Jalen Hurts PHI (QB)
  4. Justin Jefferson MIN (WR)
  5. Ja'Marr Chase CIN (WR)
  6. Lamar Jackson BAL (QB)
  7. Justin Fields CHI (QB)
  8. Tyreek Hill MIA (WR)
  9. Christian McCaffrey SF (RB)
  10. Justin Herbert LAC (QB)
  11. Joe Burrow CIN (QB)
  12. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB)
  13. Stefon Diggs BUF (WR)
  14. Travis Kelce KC (TE)
  15. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR)
  16. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB)
  17. CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR)
  18. Bijan Robinson ATL (RB)
  19. Tony Pollard DAL (RB)
  20. Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (WR)
  21. Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB)
  22. Anthony Richardson IND (QB)
  23. Trevor Lawrence JAC (QB)
  24. Davante Adams LV (WR)
  25. A.J. Brown PHI (WR)
  26. Garrett Wilson NYJ (WR)
  27. Derrick Henry TEN (RB)
  28. Josh Jacobs LV (RB)
  29. Joe Mixon CIN (RB)
  30. Nick Chubb CLE (RB)
  31. Tee Higgins CIN (WR)
  32. Jaylen Waddle MIA (WR)
  33. DeVonta Smith PHI (WR)
  34. Mark Andrews BAL (TE)
  35. Dak Prescott DAL (QB)
  36. Deshaun Watson CLE (QB)
  37. Jonathan Taylor IND (RB)
  38. Rhamondre Stevenson NE (RB)
  39. Travis Etienne JAC (RB)
  40. Aaron Jones GB (RB)
  41. Christian Kirk JAC (WR)
  42. Calvin Ridley JAC (WR)
  43. Chris Olave NO (WR)
  44. Deebo Samuel SF (WR)
  45. Christian Watson GB (WR)
  46. DeAndre Hopkins TEN (WR)
  47. Keenan Allen LAC (WR)
  48. Daniel Jones NYG (QB)
  49. Kirk Cousins MIN (QB)
  50. Geno Smith SEA (QB)
  51. Aaron Rodgers NYJ (QB)
  52. Miles Sanders CAR (RB)
  53. Alexander Mattison MIN (RB)
  54. T.J. Hockenson MIN (TE)
  55. Jahmyr Gibbs DET (RB)
  56. James Cook BUF (RB)
  57. Amari Cooper CLE (WR)
  58. Drake London ATL (WR)
  59. Jahan Dotson WAS (WR)
  60. D.J. Moore CHI (WR)
  61. Diontae Johnson PIT (WR)
  62. Chris Godwin TB (WR)
  63. Terry McLaurin WAS (WR)
  64. DK Metcalf SEA (WR)
  65. Dameon Pierce HOU (RB)
  66. Javonte Williams DEN (RB)
  67. Najee Harris PIT (RB)
  68. David Montgomery DET (RB)
  69. Rachaad White TB (RB)
  70. Russell Wilson DEN (QB)
  71. Jared Goff DET (QB)
  72. James Conner ARI (RB)
  73. Kyle Pitts ATL (TE)
  74. Jordan Addison MIN (WR)
  75. Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR)
  76. Kenny Pickett PIT (QB)
  77. Kyler Murray ARI (QB)
  78. Tyler Lockett SEA (WR)
  79. Mike Evans TB (WR)
  80. Mike Williams LAC (WR)
  81. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR)
  82. Gabe Davis BUF (WR)
  83. Dallas Goedert PHI (TE)
  84. Alvin Kamara NO (RB)
  85. J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB)
  86. Cam Akers LAR (RB)
  87. Breece Hall NYJ (RB)
  88. Kenneth Walker III SEA (RB)
  89. Samaje Perine DEN (RB)
  90. Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (WR)
  91. Ryan Tannehill TEN (QB)
  92. Matthew Stafford LAR (QB)
  93. Bryce Young CAR (QB)
  94. C.J. Stroud HOU (QB)
  95. Jordan Love GB (QB)
  96. David Njoku CLE (TE)
  97. George Kittle SF (TE)
  98. Antonio Gibson WAS (RB)
  99. A.J. Dillon GB (RB)
  100. D'Andre Swift PHI (RB)
  101. Michael Thomas NO (WR)
  102. Marquise Brown ARI (WR)
  103. Zay Flowers BAL (WR)
  104. Sam Howell WAS (QB)
  105. Brock Purdy SF (QB)
  106. Derek Carr NO (QB)
  107. Romeo Doubs GB (WR)
  108. Elijah Moore CLE (WR)
  109. JuJu Smith-Schuster NE (WR)
  110. Brandin Cooks DAL (WR)
  111. Nico Collins HOU (WR)
  112. Skyy Moore KC (WR)
  113. George Pickens PIT (WR)
  114. Michael Pittman IND (WR)
  115. Darren Waller NYG (TE)
  116. Pat Freiermuth PIT (TE)
  117. Isiah Pacheco KC (RB)
  118. Khalil Herbert CHI (RB)
  119. Brian Robinson Jr. WAS (RB)
  120. Rashod Bateman BAL (WR)
  121. Courtland Sutton DEN (WR)
  122. Quentin Johnston LAC (WR)
  123. Mac Jones NE (QB)
  124. Desmond Ridder ATL (QB)
  125. Treylon Burks TEN (WR)
  126. Zach Charbonnet SEA (RB)
  127. Dalvin Cook NYJ (RB)
  128. Kadarius Toney KC (WR)
  129. Jeff Wilson MIA (RB)
  130. Raheem Mostert MIA (RB)
  131. Rondale Moore ARI (WR)
  132. D.J. Chark CAR (WR)
  133. Adam Thielen CAR (WR)
  134. Devon Achane MIA (RB)
  135. Rashaad Penny PHI (RB)
  136. Jaylen Warren PIT (RB)
  137. Ezekiel Elliott NE (RB)
  138. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE)
  139. Evan Engram JAC (TE)
  140. Darnell Mooney CHI (WR)
  141. Dalton Schultz HOU (TE)
  142. Dalton Kincaid BUF (TE)
  143. Elijah Mitchell SF (RB)
  144. Jamaal Williams NO (RB)
  145. Tank Bigsby JAC (RB)
  146. Roschon Johnson CHI (RB)
  147. Kenneth Gainwell PHI (RB)
  148. Jimmy Garoppolo LV (QB)
  149. Kyle Trask TB (QB)
  150. Baker Mayfield TB (QB)
  151. Gerald Everett LAC (TE)
  152. Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN (TE)
  153. Irv Smith CIN (TE)
  154. Cole Kmet CHI (TE)
  155. Greg Dulcich DEN (TE)
  156. Jake Ferguson DAL (TE)
  157. Hayden Hurst CAR (TE)
  158. Jayden Reed GB (WR)
  159. Nathaniel Dell HOU (WR)
  160. Jonathan Mingo CAR (WR)
  161. Odell Beckham Jr. BAL (WR)
  162. Cade Otton TB (TE)
  163. Luke Musgrave GB (TE)
  164. Sam LaPorta DET (TE)
  165. Darius Slayton NYG (WR)
  166. Zay Jones JAC (WR)
  167. K.J. Osborn MIN (WR)
  168. Tyjae Spears TEN (RB)
  169. Trey Lance SF (QB)
  170. Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB)
  171. Kareem Hunt CLE (RB)
  172. Leonard Fournette TB (RB)
  173. Devin Singletary HOU (RB)
  174. Damien Harris BUF (RB)
  175. D'Onta Foreman CHI (RB)
  176. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB)
  177. Juwan Johnson NO (TE)
  178. Trey McBride ARI (TE)
  179. Colt McCoy ARI (QB)
  180. Taylor Heinicke ATL (QB)
  181. Jacoby Brissett WAS (QB)
  182. Taysom Hill NO (TE)
  183. Curtis Samuel WAS (WR)
  184. Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC (WR)
  185. Jakobi Meyers LV (WR)
  186. DeVante Parker NE (WR)
  187. Deuce Vaughn DAL (RB)
  188. Keaontay Ingram ARI (RB)
  189. Zamir White LV (RB)
  190. Chase Brown CIN (RB)
  191. Isaiah Hodgins NYG (WR)
  192. Marvin Mims DEN (WR)
  193. A.T. Perry NO (WR)
  194. Michael Wilson ARI (WR)
  195. Jameson Williams DET (WR)
  196. Israel Abanikanda NYJ (RB)
  197. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR)
  198. Sam Darnold SF (QB)
  199. Aidan O'Connell LV (QB)
  200. Wan'Dale Robinson NYG (WR)