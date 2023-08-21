It's quarterback week, which means it's time to release my top 200 rankings for Superflex and Two-QB leagues. As you would expect, QBs vault to the top of the rankings with seven in the first round for me and 12 in the first three rounds. That may actually be a little bit light, which is fine by me. If you use these rankings you will find QB values if you miss out on the top guys, simply because there comes a point in every Superflex draft where the teams that gobbled up QBs early turn to other positions. In other words, don't panic if you start your two-QB draft with Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, and Nick Chubb. I might even prefer that build.

The other thing you'll notice is that not all QBs rise the same. Specifically, guys like Sam Howell, Brock Purdy, and Desmond Ridder fall a little bit (amongst QBs) because I am concerned they could lose their job without an injury. Conversely, guys like Kenny Pickett, Jordan Love, and Derek Carr get a boost because there is very little chance that happens to them.

Anyway, enough explainers, you came here for rankings, here they are: