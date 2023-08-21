It's quarterback week, which means it's time to release my top 200 rankings for Superflex and Two-QB leagues. As you would expect, QBs vault to the top of the rankings with seven in the first round for me and 12 in the first three rounds. That may actually be a little bit light, which is fine by me. If you use these rankings you will find QB values if you miss out on the top guys, simply because there comes a point in every Superflex draft where the teams that gobbled up QBs early turn to other positions. In other words, don't panic if you start your two-QB draft with Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, and Nick Chubb. I might even prefer that build.
The other thing you'll notice is that not all QBs rise the same. Specifically, guys like Sam Howell, Brock Purdy, and Desmond Ridder fall a little bit (amongst QBs) because I am concerned they could lose their job without an injury. Conversely, guys like Kenny Pickett, Jordan Love, and Derek Carr get a boost because there is very little chance that happens to them.
Anyway, enough explainers, you came here for rankings, here they are:
- Patrick Mahomes KC (QB
- Josh Allen BUF (QB)
- Jalen Hurts PHI (QB)
- Justin Jefferson MIN (WR)
- Ja'Marr Chase CIN (WR)
- Lamar Jackson BAL (QB)
- Justin Fields CHI (QB)
- Tyreek Hill MIA (WR)
- Christian McCaffrey SF (RB)
- Justin Herbert LAC (QB)
- Joe Burrow CIN (QB)
- Austin Ekeler LAC (RB)
- Stefon Diggs BUF (WR)
- Travis Kelce KC (TE)
- Cooper Kupp LAR (WR)
- Saquon Barkley NYG (RB)
- CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR)
- Bijan Robinson ATL (RB)
- Tony Pollard DAL (RB)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (WR)
- Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB)
- Anthony Richardson IND (QB)
- Trevor Lawrence JAC (QB)
- Davante Adams LV (WR)
- A.J. Brown PHI (WR)
- Garrett Wilson NYJ (WR)
- Derrick Henry TEN (RB)
- Josh Jacobs LV (RB)
- Joe Mixon CIN (RB)
- Nick Chubb CLE (RB)
- Tee Higgins CIN (WR)
- Jaylen Waddle MIA (WR)
- DeVonta Smith PHI (WR)
- Mark Andrews BAL (TE)
- Dak Prescott DAL (QB)
- Deshaun Watson CLE (QB)
- Jonathan Taylor IND (RB)
- Rhamondre Stevenson NE (RB)
- Travis Etienne JAC (RB)
- Aaron Jones GB (RB)
- Christian Kirk JAC (WR)
- Calvin Ridley JAC (WR)
- Chris Olave NO (WR)
- Deebo Samuel SF (WR)
- Christian Watson GB (WR)
- DeAndre Hopkins TEN (WR)
- Keenan Allen LAC (WR)
- Daniel Jones NYG (QB)
- Kirk Cousins MIN (QB)
- Geno Smith SEA (QB)
- Aaron Rodgers NYJ (QB)
- Miles Sanders CAR (RB)
- Alexander Mattison MIN (RB)
- T.J. Hockenson MIN (TE)
- Jahmyr Gibbs DET (RB)
- James Cook BUF (RB)
- Amari Cooper CLE (WR)
- Drake London ATL (WR)
- Jahan Dotson WAS (WR)
- D.J. Moore CHI (WR)
- Diontae Johnson PIT (WR)
- Chris Godwin TB (WR)
- Terry McLaurin WAS (WR)
- DK Metcalf SEA (WR)
- Dameon Pierce HOU (RB)
- Javonte Williams DEN (RB)
- Najee Harris PIT (RB)
- David Montgomery DET (RB)
- Rachaad White TB (RB)
- Russell Wilson DEN (QB)
- Jared Goff DET (QB)
- James Conner ARI (RB)
- Kyle Pitts ATL (TE)
- Jordan Addison MIN (WR)
- Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR)
- Kenny Pickett PIT (QB)
- Kyler Murray ARI (QB)
- Tyler Lockett SEA (WR)
- Mike Evans TB (WR)
- Mike Williams LAC (WR)
- Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR)
- Gabe Davis BUF (WR)
- Dallas Goedert PHI (TE)
- Alvin Kamara NO (RB)
- J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB)
- Cam Akers LAR (RB)
- Breece Hall NYJ (RB)
- Kenneth Walker III SEA (RB)
- Samaje Perine DEN (RB)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (WR)
- Ryan Tannehill TEN (QB)
- Matthew Stafford LAR (QB)
- Bryce Young CAR (QB)
- C.J. Stroud HOU (QB)
- Jordan Love GB (QB)
- David Njoku CLE (TE)
- George Kittle SF (TE)
- Antonio Gibson WAS (RB)
- A.J. Dillon GB (RB)
- D'Andre Swift PHI (RB)
- Michael Thomas NO (WR)
- Marquise Brown ARI (WR)
- Zay Flowers BAL (WR)
- Sam Howell WAS (QB)
- Brock Purdy SF (QB)
- Derek Carr NO (QB)
- Romeo Doubs GB (WR)
- Elijah Moore CLE (WR)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster NE (WR)
- Brandin Cooks DAL (WR)
- Nico Collins HOU (WR)
- Skyy Moore KC (WR)
- George Pickens PIT (WR)
- Michael Pittman IND (WR)
- Darren Waller NYG (TE)
- Pat Freiermuth PIT (TE)
- Isiah Pacheco KC (RB)
- Khalil Herbert CHI (RB)
- Brian Robinson Jr. WAS (RB)
- Rashod Bateman BAL (WR)
- Courtland Sutton DEN (WR)
- Quentin Johnston LAC (WR)
- Mac Jones NE (QB)
- Desmond Ridder ATL (QB)
- Treylon Burks TEN (WR)
- Zach Charbonnet SEA (RB)
- Dalvin Cook NYJ (RB)
- Kadarius Toney KC (WR)
- Jeff Wilson MIA (RB)
- Raheem Mostert MIA (RB)
- Rondale Moore ARI (WR)
- D.J. Chark CAR (WR)
- Adam Thielen CAR (WR)
- Devon Achane MIA (RB)
- Rashaad Penny PHI (RB)
- Jaylen Warren PIT (RB)
- Ezekiel Elliott NE (RB)
- Tyler Higbee LAR (TE)
- Evan Engram JAC (TE)
- Darnell Mooney CHI (WR)
- Dalton Schultz HOU (TE)
- Dalton Kincaid BUF (TE)
- Elijah Mitchell SF (RB)
- Jamaal Williams NO (RB)
- Tank Bigsby JAC (RB)
- Roschon Johnson CHI (RB)
- Kenneth Gainwell PHI (RB)
- Jimmy Garoppolo LV (QB)
- Kyle Trask TB (QB)
- Baker Mayfield TB (QB)
- Gerald Everett LAC (TE)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN (TE)
- Irv Smith CIN (TE)
- Cole Kmet CHI (TE)
- Greg Dulcich DEN (TE)
- Jake Ferguson DAL (TE)
- Hayden Hurst CAR (TE)
- Jayden Reed GB (WR)
- Nathaniel Dell HOU (WR)
- Jonathan Mingo CAR (WR)
- Odell Beckham Jr. BAL (WR)
- Cade Otton TB (TE)
- Luke Musgrave GB (TE)
- Sam LaPorta DET (TE)
- Darius Slayton NYG (WR)
- Zay Jones JAC (WR)
- K.J. Osborn MIN (WR)
- Tyjae Spears TEN (RB)
- Trey Lance SF (QB)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB)
- Kareem Hunt CLE (RB)
- Leonard Fournette TB (RB)
- Devin Singletary HOU (RB)
- Damien Harris BUF (RB)
- D'Onta Foreman CHI (RB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB)
- Juwan Johnson NO (TE)
- Trey McBride ARI (TE)
- Colt McCoy ARI (QB)
- Taylor Heinicke ATL (QB)
- Jacoby Brissett WAS (QB)
- Taysom Hill NO (TE)
- Curtis Samuel WAS (WR)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC (WR)
- Jakobi Meyers LV (WR)
- DeVante Parker NE (WR)
- Deuce Vaughn DAL (RB)
- Keaontay Ingram ARI (RB)
- Zamir White LV (RB)
- Chase Brown CIN (RB)
- Isaiah Hodgins NYG (WR)
- Marvin Mims DEN (WR)
- A.T. Perry NO (WR)
- Michael Wilson ARI (WR)
- Jameson Williams DET (WR)
- Israel Abanikanda NYJ (RB)
- Sterling Shepard NYG (WR)
- Sam Darnold SF (QB)
- Aidan O'Connell LV (QB)
- Wan'Dale Robinson NYG (WR)