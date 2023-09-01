As you would expect in Superflex rankings, QBs vault to the top of the rankings with seven in the first round for me and 12 in the first three rounds. That may actually be a little bit light based on our most recent Superflex draft. It's possible that using the rankings bekow will cause you to miss out on QBs in the first two rounds. I am perfectly fine with that if that leads to a start of Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs like it did in that draft.
What I would like to make sure of is that I get at least one of my top 15 QBs, which ends with Geno Smith. After that I am alertly watching to see how quickly the QB2s get gobbled up. In many drafts there is a gap after Smith, Rodgers and Wilson are taken and you can keep targeting elite players at other positions. But if everyone bumps up the likes of Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell, you will have to adjust and move the low-end QBs higher than I have them here.
Here are my updated (9/1) Superflex/2QB rankings:
- Patrick Mahomes KC (QB)
- Josh Allen BUF (QB)
- Jalen Hurts PHI (QB)
- Justin Jefferson MIN (WR)
- Ja'Marr Chase CIN (WR)
- Lamar Jackson BAL (QB)
- Justin Fields CHI (QB)
- Tyreek Hill MIA (WR)
- Christian McCaffrey SF (RB)
- Joe Burrow CIN (QB)
- Justin Herbert LAC (QB)
- Austin Ekeler LAC (RB)
- Stefon Diggs BUF (WR)
- Travis Kelce KC (TE)
- Josh Jacobs LV (RB)
- Saquon Barkley NYG (RB)
- Bijan Robinson ATL (RB)
- Trevor Lawrence JAC (QB)
- Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB)
- Anthony Richardson IND (QB)
- Cooper Kupp LAR (WR)
- CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR)
- Tony Pollard DAL (RB)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (WR)
- Davante Adams LV (WR)
- Garrett Wilson NYJ (WR)
- A.J. Brown PHI (WR)
- Derrick Henry TEN (RB)
- Nick Chubb CLE (RB)
- Joe Mixon CIN (RB)
- Tee Higgins CIN (WR)
- Jaylen Waddle MIA (WR)
- Mark Andrews BAL (TE)
- Dak Prescott DAL (QB)
- Deshaun Watson CLE (QB)
- Daniel Jones NYG (QB)
- Kirk Cousins MIN (QB)
- Geno Smith SEA (QB)
- Calvin Ridley JAC (WR)
- DeVonta Smith PHI (WR)
- Chris Olave NO (WR)
- Aaron Rodgers NYJ (QB)
- Miles Sanders CAR (RB)
- Rhamondre Stevenson NE (RB)
- Travis Etienne JAC (RB)
- Aaron Jones GB (RB)
- Deebo Samuel SF (WR)
- DeAndre Hopkins TEN (WR)
- Keenan Allen LAC (WR)
- Diontae Johnson PIT (WR)
- Christian Kirk JAC (WR)
- Christian Watson GB (WR)
- Alexander Mattison MIN (RB)
- Jahmyr Gibbs DET (RB)
- Dameon Pierce HOU (RB)
- T.J. Hockenson MIN (TE)
- Amari Cooper CLE (WR)
- Drake London ATL (WR)
- Jahan Dotson WAS (WR)
- D.J. Moore CHI (WR)
- DK Metcalf SEA (WR)
- James Conner ARI (RB)
- Alvin Kamara NO (RB)
- James Cook BUF (RB)
- J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB)
- Najee Harris PIT (RB)
- Kyle Pitts ATL (TE)
- David Montgomery DET (RB)
- Javonte Williams DEN (RB)
- Rachaad White TB (RB)
- Breece Hall NYJ (RB)
- Tyler Lockett SEA (WR)
- Russell Wilson DEN (QB)
- Jared Goff DET (QB)
- Chris Godwin TB (WR)
- Jordan Addison MIN (WR)
- Kenny Pickett PIT (QB)
- Terry McLaurin WAS (WR)
- Mike Evans TB (WR)
- Mike Williams LAC (WR)
- Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR)
- Gabe Davis BUF (WR)
- Dallas Goedert PHI (TE)
- Cam Akers LAR (RB)
- Kyler Murray ARI (QB)
- Kenneth Walker III SEA (RB)
- Jonathan Taylor IND (RB)
- Samaje Perine DEN (RB)
- David Njoku CLE (TE)
- George Kittle SF (TE)
- Antonio Gibson WAS (RB)
- A.J. Dillon GB (RB)
- D'Andre Swift PHI (RB)
- George Pickens PIT (WR)
- Marquise Brown ARI (WR)
- Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR)
- Michael Thomas NO (WR)
- Romeo Doubs GB (WR)
- Zay Flowers BAL (WR)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (WR)
- Ryan Tannehill TEN (QB)
- Matthew Stafford LAR (QB)
- Bryce Young CAR (QB)
- C.J. Stroud HOU (QB)
- Jordan Love GB (QB)
- Elijah Moore CLE (WR)
- Courtland Sutton DEN (WR)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster NE (WR)
- Brandin Cooks DAL (WR)
- Nico Collins HOU (WR)
- Skyy Moore KC (WR)
- Isiah Pacheco KC (RB)
- Brian Robinson Jr. WAS (RB)
- Michael Pittman IND (WR)
- Darren Waller NYG (TE)
- Pat Freiermuth PIT (TE)
- Khalil Herbert CHI (RB)
- Rashod Bateman BAL (WR)
- Quentin Johnston LAC (WR)
- Treylon Burks TEN (WR)
- Zach Charbonnet SEA (RB)
- Jaylen Warren PIT (RB)
- Dalvin Cook NYJ (RB)
- Kadarius Toney KC (WR)
- Sam Howell WAS (QB)
- Brock Purdy SF (QB)
- Derek Carr NO (QB)
- Raheem Mostert MIA (RB)
- Ezekiel Elliott NE (RB)
- Jayden Reed GB (WR)
- Adam Thielen CAR (WR)
- Rashaad Penny PHI (RB)
- Devon Achane MIA (RB)
- Mac Jones NE (QB)
- Desmond Ridder ATL (QB)
- Jimmy Garoppolo LV (QB)
- Nathaniel Dell HOU (WR)
- Odell Beckham Jr. BAL (WR)
- Rondale Moore ARI (WR)
- D.J. Chark CAR (WR)
- Tyler Higbee LAR (TE)
- Evan Engram JAC (TE)
- Darnell Mooney CHI (WR)
- Dalton Kincaid BUF (TE)
- Elijah Mitchell SF (RB)
- Jamaal Williams NO (RB)
- Tank Bigsby JAC (RB)
- Roschon Johnson CHI (RB)
- Kenneth Gainwell PHI (RB)
- Kyle Trask TB (QB)
- Baker Mayfield TB (QB)
- Gerald Everett LAC (TE)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN (TE)
- Sam LaPorta DET (TE)
- Irv Smith CIN (TE)
- Dalton Schultz HOU (TE)
- Cole Kmet CHI (TE)
- Luke Musgrave GB (TE)
- Greg Dulcich DEN (TE)
- Jake Ferguson DAL (TE)
- Hayden Hurst CAR (TE)
- Jonathan Mingo CAR (WR)
- Cade Otton TB (TE)
- K.J. Osborn MIN (WR)
- Curtis Samuel WAS (WR)
- Marvin Mims DEN (WR)
- Darius Slayton NYG (WR)
- Zay Jones JAC (WR)
- Tyjae Spears TEN (RB)
- Keaontay Ingram ARI (RB)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB)
- Sam Darnold SF (QB)
- Taylor Heinicke ATL (QB)
- Jacoby Brissett WAS (QB)
- Kareem Hunt CLE (RB)
- Devin Singletary HOU (RB)
- Damien Harris BUF (RB)
- D'Onta Foreman CHI (RB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB)
- Juwan Johnson NO (TE)
- Trey McBride ARI (TE)
- Taysom Hill NO (TE)
- Michael Wilson ARI (WR)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC (WR)
- Jakobi Meyers LV (WR)
- DeVante Parker NE (WR)
- Deuce Vaughn DAL (RB)
- Zamir White LV (RB)
- Ty Chandler MIN (RB)
- Zack Moss IND (RB)
- Deon Jackson IND (RB)
- Evan Hull IND (RB)
- Leonard Fournette TB (RB)
- Isaiah Hodgins NYG (WR)
- Aidan O'Connell LV (QB)
- Gardner Minshew IND (QB)
- A.T. Perry NO (WR)
- Jameson Williams DET (WR)
- Trey Lance DAL (QB)
- Joshua Kelley LAC (RB)