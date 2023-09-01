As you would expect in Superflex rankings, QBs vault to the top of the rankings with seven in the first round for me and 12 in the first three rounds. That may actually be a little bit light based on our most recent Superflex draft. It's possible that using the rankings bekow will cause you to miss out on QBs in the first two rounds. I am perfectly fine with that if that leads to a start of Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs like it did in that draft.

What I would like to make sure of is that I get at least one of my top 15 QBs, which ends with Geno Smith. After that I am alertly watching to see how quickly the QB2s get gobbled up. In many drafts there is a gap after Smith, Rodgers and Wilson are taken and you can keep targeting elite players at other positions. But if everyone bumps up the likes of Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell, you will have to adjust and move the low-end QBs higher than I have them here.

Here are my updated (9/1) Superflex/2QB rankings: