You would be forgiven if you are having a hard time recognizing the running back position. A lot has changed in the last 12 months. As of Aug. 7, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and Kareem Hunt are not on an NFL roster. Josh Jacobs is technically on the Raiders, but he hasn't signed his franchise tag and he left Las Vegas the day training camp started. Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins are in camp, but not actually participating. It's a whole new world, and it's not particularly kind to the backs.

The other change, that has been brewing for a while, is the lack of true workhorses. In the projections at the bottom of this article you'll see I only have three running backs projected for more than 300 rush attempts. Two of them, Jacobs, and Taylor, aren't practicing with their teams. The third, Derrick Henry, is 29 years old.

Looking at the top projected receiving backs, you find just eight backs projected for 50 catches over 17 games. One of them, Alvin Kamara, is suspended for three games. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is the only back on that list below 25 and Antonio Gibson is the only other back below 26.

The stars we have been counting on for the past two or three years do not look so reliable. Some are having a hard time finding a job, others are unhappy with their current employer, and the vast majority are approaching the age when running backs fall off a cliff...or in Henry's case, have already crossed that threshold. In other words, you shouldn't be surprised at how excited we are for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Running back draft strategy

First and foremost, Zero-RB is no longer a novelty. In Best Ball and high-stakes leagues, it has become the norm. Because CBS ADP still shows six running backs going in the first round, and 20 in the first four rounds, I would not expect the strategy to be as popular in drafts that occur here. And that probably makes the strategy more viable, because you can load your roster with top-12 wide receivers and elite players at quarterback and tight end. There's a list of my favorite Zero-RB targets later in this article.

The second most desirable strategy in 2023, and the one I will lean towards most this year, is Hero-RB. That involves landing one elite running back in Round 1 or Round 2 (either from Tier 1 or Tier 2 in the tiers below) and then stockpiling elite starters everywhere else before returning to the position. This is less stressful than Zero-RB because it's easier to fill one starting spot in the late rounds and waiver wire than it is two.

Finally, if you find yourself in one of those leagues where no one seems to want a running back, I am fine with taking two, or even three, running backs in the first three rounds. This is especially true if you see Jonathan Taylor or Josh Jacobs fall to Round 3 because of contract concerns. I just cannot believe with all the warning signs running backs have been given this summer that either Taylor or Jacobs will actually sit out games and forfeit money. There is no reason for them or their agents to believe they will be able to make that money up in the future. That doesn't mean they will think the way I'm thinking, but that is the way I am handling it.

Now let's get into the sleepers, breakouts, and busts at the position:

Running Back Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 87th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 140.6 SOS 9 ADP 102 2022 Stats RUYDS 546 REC 46 REYDS 353 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.1 With J.D. McKissic gone, Gibson is primed to take on a majority of the work on passing downs in Eric Bienemy's offense that is expected to heavily feature the screen game. Gibson has at least 42 catches each of the past two seasons and has the upside to top 60 in 2023. That, combined with 10-12 rush attempts per game gives Gibson a chance at borderline RB2 production, which makes his Round 9 price tag a bargain. Devon Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 104th RB RNK 38th PROJ PTS 126.8 SOS 7 ADP 124 Achane is battling Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson for the lead job in Miami. While we do expect this to be a committee, we are more than willing to bet on the young legs, especially with the injury history for Mostert and Wilson. Unless the Dolphins sign Dalvin Cook, expect Achane to smash his Round 11 ADP. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 108th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 125.5 SOS 1 ADP 125 Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker have both been banged up in camp, but Charbonnet returned to practice first, which is a positive sign. Even when both backs are healthy, Charbonnet profiles as the better option on both passing downs and short yardage. If he hits his ceiling, he'll turn Walker into a trap back who is dependent on those home runs to score touchdowns and double-digit Fantasy points.

Running Back Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 9th RB RNK 3rd PROJ PTS 217.4 SOS 24 ADP 7 Robinson is an elite prospect just about any way you measure it. He produced 1,894 yards and 20 TDs in his final year at Texas, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at 215 pounds, and he was drafted eighth overall. He's way ahead of most rookies in the passing game as well. The only question is about his situation, namely how good the Falcons offense can be and how much he'll share with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. If those things break his way, he could be RB1 overall. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 46th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 182.8 SOS 27 ADP 34 2022 Stats RUYDS 283 REC 15 REYDS 91 TD 6 FPTS/G 5.2 Mattison takes over for Dalvin Cook, who was cut this offseason. Mattison topped 50% of the snaps three times in his first four years in the league. He topped 100 yards from scrimmage and 20 PPR Fantasy points in all three games. That is not a fair expectation in 2023, but he does have top-12 upside and he's a near guarantee as a top-20 back if he doesn't get hurt. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 55th RB RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 171.5 SOS 23 ADP 65 2022 Stats RUYDS 481 REC 50 REYDS 290 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Like Mattison, White is taking over for a departed veteran. And like Mattison, he has a three-game sample to get you excited. From Week 10-13 last year White averaged 94.4 yards from scrimmage and 16.4 PPR FPPG. With Leonard Fournette gone, White will be the feature back and should benefit if Baker Mayfield wins the job because Mayfield led the NFL in checkdown rate in 2022.

Running Back Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 18th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 212.8 SOS 32 ADP 9 2022 Stats RUYDS 1538 REC 33 REYDS 398 TD 14 FPTS/G 19 Listen, nobody wants to do this. But when there is a 29-year-old running back with 1,877 career touches being drafted in the first round, we don't have a lot of choice. The Titans offensive line may be the worst in the NFL, and it is hard to know what to expect from Ryan Tannehill. If Tannehill is OK, it may be that the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins means the Titans will throw more. The truth is, Henry has bucked just about every trend we know of for running backs. But there is too much age and injury risk to draft him in Round 1. We are more comfortable with him at the two-three turn. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 34th RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 189.4 SOS 14 ADP 26 2022 Stats RUYDS 1034 REC 41 REYDS 229 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.1 Harris is the rare back-to-back bust pick from me. Well, maybe not that rare, I did it with Kyle Pitts in 2021 and 2022 as well. Harris has been wildly inefficient as both a runner and a pass catcher in his first two seasons in the league, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and just 4.7 yards per target. He lost most of the pass-catching role to Jaylen Warren last year and he may lose carries this year if he doesn't see an efficiency spike. The track record for backs to touch the ball as much as he has and produce as little as he has in their first two years in the league is very concerning. Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 53rd RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 201.3 SOS 20 ADP 27 2022 Stats RUYDS 463 REC 19 REYDS 218 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.4 As of Aug.7, Hall is still on the PUP, and considering the past track record of running backs coming off torn ACLs, drafters should be more concerned than his ADP suggests they are. The Jets have been flirting with Dalvin Cook, and even if they don't sign him I would expect a committee, because that is what Nathaniel Hackett has done for most of his career. We wouldn't draft Hall before Round 4 and we would prefer Round 5 to account for the risk.

Numbers to know



5 -- Bijan Robinson is the fifth running back since 2010 to be drafted in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The first four all finished top 10 in Fantasy as a rookie, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott were both top-two.

231 -- Elliott left behind 231 carries in Dallas. If Tony Pollard receives even half of those, he has RB1 overall upside.

45 -- Jamaal Williams had 45 carries inside the 5-yard line last year. There should be some regression, but David Montgomery is in an excellent position to score double-digit touchdowns for the second time in his career.

546 -- Lions' running backs totaled 546 opportunities (carries plus targets) in 2022. That's plenty of room for both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to be top 25 running backs.

12.1% -- Only 12% of Jalen Hurts' passes went to running backs last year, the lowest mark in the league. That will have to change in a big way for any pass-catching running back in Philadelphia to matter.

11.7 -- Kareem Hunt has averaged 11.7 touches per game the past four seasons. Either Nick Chubb is about to see a big boost or Jerome Ford is going to have flex appeal.

70 -- Miles Sanders averaged 70 targets per 17 games in his two seasons with Duce Staley. He's reunited with Staley in Carolina and may be a three-down back again.

2 -- Aaron Jones has finished no worse than second in targets on the Packers each of the past four seasons.

4.8 -- Alvin Kamara has averaged 4.8 yards per touch the past two seasons. He was at 6.2 the first four years of his career. The suspension may not be his only problem.

Zero-RB targets

I'll update this list as ADP solidifies, but for now, there is no shortage of running backs available if you want to focus on quarterback and pass catchers in the first five-plus rounds. I tried to include a good mix of floor and upside guys because I would like to have some pass-catching backs to start while I wait for the backups to gain jobs. For this version, I'm using CBS Sports ADP. For the most part, the suggested round is a round earlier than the player is actually being drafted. You can't be too cute getting your guys at running back if you punt on the early rounds.

Round 6 - Rachaad White, Javonte Williams, James Cook, Alvin Kamara

Round 7 - A.J. Dillon

Round 8 - Antonio Gibson, Samaje Perine

Round 9 - De'Von Achane, Zach Charbonnet

Round 10 - D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson

Round 11 - Tank Bigsby, Ezekiel Elliott, Devin Singletary

Round 12 or later - Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown, Ty Chandler, Leonard Fournette, Tyjae Spears

Handcuff rankings

Below are the top 10 PPR handcuffs to draft on Draft Day. Obviously, A.J. Dillon is much more than a handcuff, but the reason he's on this list, and someone like Kenneth Gainwell is not, is the fact that Dillon could be a league-winner in the event Aaron Jones gets hurt. Gainwell's role wouldn't likely change with one injury. So, while Dillon can be a flex in a PPR league even without an injury, he's also one of the best handcuffs. I don't traditionally draft handcuffs to my starters, but I don't mind taking someone else's.

1. Samaje Perine

2. A.J. Dillon

3. Zach Charbonnet

4. Jamaal Williams

5. Elijah Mitchell

6. Jaylen Warren

7. Chase Brown

8. Damien Harris

9. Devin Singletary

10. Tyjae Spears

Tiers

Projections