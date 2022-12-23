With Hayden Hurst (calf) having been downgraded to out, Wilcox is in line to start at tight end for the Bengals in Saturday's game against the Patriots, Michael Niziolek of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It will be the third straight start for Wilcox, who caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, while handling a 91 percent snap share. Though the 26-year-old isn't a high-percentage fantasy option in Week 16, Wilcox does offer an option to those needing to fill in for Hurst or are otherwise seeking short-term TE help.