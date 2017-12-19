Williams (concussion) was held out of practice Tuesday.

Williams was stretchered off the field with the concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos and has a history of spinal issues dating back to his college days, so his absence from the first practice of the week isn't surprising. Unless the Colts indicate in the coming days that Williams' condition has dramatically improved, don't count on him playing again in 2017.

