Colts' Brandon Williams: Ruled out for Week 16
Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Williams suffered a scary injury in Week 15 that caused him to be stretchered off the field. With the Colts out of playoff contention, the tight end could miss the rest of the season.
