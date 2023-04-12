The Colts converted $5 million of Buckner's salary for 2023 into a signing bonus, a move that cleared $2.5 million in cap space for the team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Buckner will still earn $19.75 million in 2023 while he returns for his fourth season with the Colts. The defensive tackle recorded a career-high 74 tackles in 2022 while also compiling eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 games.