Hill recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Hill teamed up with Tua Tagovailoa to singlehandedly dismantle the Chargers. He had five receptions of more than 20 yards, one of which went for a 35-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Hill also tallied the game-winning score on a four-yard catch with just under two minutes remaining in the game. It was an incredible performance to begin the 2023 season and marked Hill's third career contest with more than 200 receiving yards -- his first with the Dolphins.