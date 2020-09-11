Watch Now: Full Highlights: Texans at Chiefs ( 3:28 )

Well, that season opener went about as well as we could have hoped for, right? Maybe not for Texans fans, but definitely for Fantasy players. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Will Fuller both lived up to the breakout hype and then some, and the Chiefs and Texans stars all showed up. And, most importantly: No serious injuries.

The same can't be said around the NFL, as a trio of big-name receivers are very much in doubt for Week 1with practice injuries. We'll recap everything you need to know and might have missed from Thursday night's game right here, just like we will every week, but let's talk about Mike Evans (hamstring), Courtland Sutton (shoulder) and Diontae Johnson (foot) first. Johnson and Sutton left practice Thursday, following Evans' departure Wednesday. Evans has missed two practices in a row now, and I'm leaning toward sitting him in Week 1 at this point; Sutton has an AC joint sprain, not a worst-case scenario injury, but I'll need some very positive news on him by Sunday or I'll leave him on my bench heading into Monday night; and Johnson goes from a fringe start to someone I'm happy to leave on my bench for Week 1 — let him prove he's healthy and effective first.

You can read about more Week 1 injuries in my game previews further down, but first, let's recap Thursday's opener before I give you some lineup help, a Vegas perspective, and something to watch for every game on the NFL schedule in Week 1. And if that doesn't answer all of your lineup questions, send them my way at Chris.Towers@CBSi.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in our mailbag this week — plus, you can catch our Twitch channel Sunday morning where Adam Aizer and I will be answering all of your lineup questions.

The Chiefs put up 31 unanswered in a game that wasn't as close as the 14-point final margin indicated. For the most part, everyone did what you hoped they would do in this game, although Deshaun Watson needed garbage time to reach a respectable point total. Here's what you need to know from the game:

Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports

The big takeaway: So much for Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting "eased in." The rookie didn't quite match Kareem Hunt's historic debut, but he was plenty good, rushing for 138 yards on 25 carries with a 27-yard touchdown. If you have to find a hole in his performance, he was only targeted twice on Patrick Mahomes ' 32 attempts and didn't catch a single pass. The more concerning thing — though, to be clear, it isn't particularly concerning at all, yet — is that Edwards-Helaire had six carries inside of the five for -2 yards, with no touchdowns . He's a smaller back, so if he loses touches there, it could limit the upside. But that's a small note on a big debut, and the fact that he got that many opportunities is probably the more important sign than that he couldn't convert them. Adam Aizer and Jamey Eisenberg broke down Edwards-Helaire's debut on Friday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today In 5 podcast, so go check that out and subscribe via Spotify, Apple or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

🔍Week 1 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. This week, however, there are so many unanswered questions that it's hard to settle on just one thing for each game. Here's a look ahead at every Week 1 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

Aug 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, running back Ronald Jones II (27), running back LeSean McCoy (25) talk during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Eagles at Washington

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Washington +5.5; 42.5 O/U

Washington +5.5; 42.5 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 24-Washington 18.5

This is a surprisingly close line, and Washington might be able to hang. Philadelphia's rebuilt receiving corps is still missing Alshon Jeffery (and possibly Jalen Reagor), and Washington actually had success throwing the ball in two games last season. Expect a lot of Dwayne Haskins attempts.

Toughest lineup decision: Antonio Gibson — Start

— Start What we're watching for: It's all about Gibson in this one. Normally, I would prefer to give him a week to see what his role would be, but in a game where Washington will probably throw a lot, the potential for five-plus catches makes it worth it.

It's all about Gibson in this one. Normally, I would prefer to give him a week to see what his role would be, but in a game where Washington will probably throw a lot, the potential for five-plus catches makes it worth it. Injuries: Jalen Reagor (shoulder) — Full participant Thursday, seems on track to make NFL debut. ... Miles Sanders (hamstring) — Limited, still expected to play. ... Alshon Jeffery (foot) — Did not practice, not expected to play

Jets at Bills

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bills -6.5; 39.5 O/U (Lowest of Week 1)

Bills -6.5; 39.5 O/U (Lowest of Week 1) Implied totals: Jets 16.5-Bills 23

Jets training camp sounded like it was an ugly scene on both sides of the ball. Jamey Eisenberg's bold prediction for Week 1 is that Josh Allen will have his first 300-yard passing game, and the biggest obstacle might be whether he has to throw enough to get there.

Toughest lineup decision: Devin Singletary/Zack Moss — Start.

— Start. What we're watching for: How the Bills use Singletary and Moss is the biggest storyline for Fantasy in this one. It sounds like Moss was the better player of the two by a considerable margin in training camp, and this could be the kind of ground-and-pound game that suits him best. But you'll start them both as low-end options in game the Bills should win easily.

How the Bills use Singletary and Moss is the biggest storyline for Fantasy in this one. It sounds like Moss was the better player of the two by a considerable margin in training camp, and this could be the kind of ground-and-pound game that suits him best. But you'll start them both as low-end options in game the Bills should win easily. Injuries: Breshad Perriman (knee) — Practicing in full, expected to play … Denzel Mims (hamstring) — Downgraded to limited Thursday, in doubt for Week 1



Dolphins at Patriots

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Patriots -6.5; 42.0 O/U

Patriots -6.5; 42.0 O/U Implied totals: Dolphins 17.75-Patriots 24.25

An offseason of significant change, but the Patriots are still favored in Week 1. How they'll go about getting that lead given their lack of weapons in the passing game and Sony Michel's likely limited role makes it seem, but Ryan Fitzpatrick can obviously put up plenty of points playing from behind.

Toughest lineup decision: Cam Newton — Start.

— Start. What we're watching for: How the Dolphins split up targets between Preston Williams , DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki is worth watching, as is the Patriots' three-headed backfield split. But all eyes will be on how Cam Newton looks in his first game since a foot injury wrecked his 2019. Fantasy is more fun with a guy like Cam around, and this is a good spot for his return.

How the Dolphins split up targets between , and is worth watching, as is the Patriots' three-headed backfield split. But all eyes will be on how looks in his first game since a foot injury wrecked his 2019. Fantasy is more fun with a guy like Cam around, and this is a good spot for his return. DeVante Parker (hamstring) — Limited, expected to play, but not a sure thing … Preston Williams (knee) — Limited, expected to play … Mike Gesicki (hamstring) — Limited, expected to play



Packers at Vikings

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Vikings -2.5; 45.0 O/U

Vikings -2.5; 45.0 O/U Implied totals: Packers 21.25-Vikings 23.75

Both teams want to assert their dominance on the ground, so a slow, close game is fair to expect.

Toughest lineup decision: Aaron Rodgers — Sit. Rodgers is a fringe starter at this point anyway, so a low-scoring game isn't the spot you want to use him in.

— Sit. Rodgers is a fringe starter at this point anyway, so a low-scoring game isn't the spot you want to use him in. What we're watching for: Who is the No. 2 WR in Green Bay? This isn't a game with a ton of Fantasy question marks, but whether Allen Lazard has cemented himself as the second option behind Davante Adams is certainly one.

Who is the No. 2 WR in Green Bay? This isn't a game with a ton of Fantasy question marks, but whether has cemented himself as the second option behind is certainly one. Injuries: N/A



Bears at Lions

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Lions -3.0; 42.5 O/U

Lions -3.0; 42.5 O/U Implied totals: Bears 19.75-Lions 22.75

David Montgomery's health could have a significant impact on how the Bears offense works, given that Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen are the top running backs behind him. It could be a pass-heavy script for the Bears, though Montgomery is trending in the right direction.

Toughest lineup decision: D'Andre Swift — Sit.

— Sit. What we're watching for: How much does D'Andre Swift play? He's dealing with a hip injury that cost him quite a bit of time in camp, which makes it tough to know if he'll play a significant role. On the other hand, Adrian Peterson just joined the team and Kerryon Johnson is probably on a snap count, so there could be an opportunity if he gets off to a good start — assuming he's healthy enough to play.

How much does play? He's dealing with a hip injury that cost him quite a bit of time in camp, which makes it tough to know if he'll play a significant role. On the other hand, just joined the team and is probably on a snap count, so there could be an opportunity if he gets off to a good start — assuming he's healthy enough to play. Injuries: David Montgomery (groin) — Full practice Thursday, seems on track to play … D'Andre Swift (hip) — Limited Thursday, seems likely to play, but role uncertain.



Seahawks at Falcons

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Falcons +2.5; 49.0 O/U

Falcons +2.5; 49.0 O/U Implied totals: Seahawks 25.75-Falcons 23.25

If history is any indication, the Seahawks will run the ball over and over and until they're down two scores in the second half, and then Russell Wilson will lead them back. So, yeah, I guess you should start Russell Wilson.

Toughest lineup decision: N/A

N/A What we're watching for: These aren't exactly two teams with a lot of Fantasy question marks, but we'll want to see how much Todd Gurley plays and how involved he is in the passing game.

These aren't exactly two teams with a lot of Fantasy question marks, but we'll want to see how much plays and how involved he is in the passing game. Injuries: N/A



Browns at Ravens

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Ravens -7.0; 48.0 O/U

Ravens -7.0; 48.0 O/U Implied totals: Browns 20.5-Ravens 27.5

The key for the Browns is going to be keeping it close early, allowing them to lean on the running game to chew up the clock. With two teams that want to run the ball often facing off, there's a chance the clock moves quick and there aren't many possessions.

Toughest lineup decision: Kareem Hunt — Start. If you drafted Hunt as your RB3, you probably waited long enough to get your flex that he's worth starting in this one.

— Start. If you drafted Hunt as your RB3, you probably waited long enough to get your flex that he's worth starting in this one. What we're watching for: Are the Browns really going to run as much as the Vikings did last season? That's the assumption, but it would sure be nice to see Baker Mayfield open it up with all those weapons.

Are the Browns really going to run as much as the Vikings did last season? That's the assumption, but it would sure be nice to see open it up with all those weapons. Injuries: N/A



Colts at Jaguars

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Jaguars +8.0; 45.0 O/U

Jaguars +8.0; 45.0 O/U Implied totals: Colts 26.5-Jaguars 18.5

The Colts should be able to run away with this one, which is just fine for Fantasy players — lots of Colts carries, lots of Jaguars passes. That's what we want to see.

Toughest lineup decision: Gardner Minshew — Start. He should be playing from behind in a lot of passing situations, which is a great spot for Minshew's skill set.

— Start. He should be playing from behind in a lot of passing situations, which is a great spot for Minshew's skill set. What we're watching for: How secure is Marlon Mack's starting job? If Jonathan Taylor gets off to a hot start, do they stick with the hot hand?

How secure is starting job? If gets off to a hot start, do they stick with the hot hand? Injuries: Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) — Moved to IR, out until at least Week 4



Raiders at Panthers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Panthers +3.0; 47.5 O/U

Panthers +3.0; 47.5 O/U Implied totals: Raiders 22.25-Panthers 25.25

We're getting our first look at the Panthers with new coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater, but there are as many questions with Las Vegas' offense with two rookie wide receivers starting.

Toughest lineup decision: Henry Ruggs — Sit. I don't feel especially strongly about it, and he's a fine flex play, but Ruggs might be a bit feast or famine, so I'd rather see him hit before I trust him. Your mileage may vary.

— Sit. I don't feel especially strongly about it, and he's a fine flex play, but Ruggs might be a bit feast or famine, so I'd rather see him hit before I trust him. Your mileage may vary. What we're watching for: So much — What does the Panthers offense look like? How much do Ruggs and Bryan Edwards play in their NFL debuts? But the biggest thing we're looking for is how much the Raiders use Josh Jacobs in the passing game.

So much — What does the Panthers offense look like? How much do and play in their NFL debuts? But the biggest thing we're looking for is how much the Raiders use in the passing game. Injuries: N/A



Chargers at Bengals

Sunday, 4:00 p.m.

Line: Bengals +3.0; 42.0 O/U

Bengals +3.0; 42.0 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 22.5-Bengals 19.5

Two new starting quarterbacks face off in what could be two very different offenses from a year ago, but expectations aren't high in Vegas for this one.

Toughest lineup decision: A.J. Green — Sit. I'd like to see a bounceback season from Green, but I've gotta see it first — especially against a tough matchup.

— Sit. I'd like to see a bounceback season from Green, but I've gotta see it first — especially against a tough matchup. What we're watching for: We'll want to see how ready Joe Burrow is to make an impact, but the bigger story is the battle between Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson for touches behind Austin Ekeler . It's a huge opportunity if one of them grabs it for himself.

We'll want to see how ready is to make an impact, but the bigger story is the battle between and for touches behind . It's a huge opportunity if one of them grabs it for himself. Injuries: Mike Williams (shoulder) — Limited, considered a long shot for Week 1



Buccaneers at Saints

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

Line: Saints -3.5; 47.5 O/U

Saints -3.5; 47.5 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 22-Saints 25.5

These are expected to be two great offenses, but they also have better defenses than you think. It'll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can hang in Tom Brady's first game, especially if Mike Evans isn't healthy enough to play.

Toughest lineup decision: Leonard Fournette/Ronald Jones — Sit. If you've got any viable options, just sit them. There's too much uncertainty around how they will be used, and it wouldn't surprise me if either got the majority of the touches.

— Sit. If you've got any viable options, just sit them. There's too much uncertainty around how they will be used, and it wouldn't surprise me if either got the majority of the touches. What we're watching for: It's that backfield situation. Sure, the Buccaneers tight end spot matters — is Rob Gronkowski really just a role player? — but how playing time is shared between Jones and Fournette is the obvious headline. It wouldn't surprise me if Jones got 70% of the snaps, but it would be a really, really bad sign for him if it's close to an even split.

It's that backfield situation. Sure, the Buccaneers tight end spot matters — is really just a role player? — but how playing time is shared between Jones and Fournette is the obvious headline. It wouldn't surprise me if Jones got 70% of the snaps, but it would be a really, really bad sign for him if it's close to an even split. Injuries: N/A

Cardinals at 49ers

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

Line: 49ers -7.0; 48.0 O/U

49ers -7.0; 48.0 O/U Implied totals: Cardinals 20.5-49ers 27.5

The Cardinals actually fared pretty well against the 49ers last season, and the offense should be better. The question is, can this really be a defense-proof offense? The talent is there, but I'm expecting less scoring in this one than Vegas is.

Toughest lineup decision: Christian Kirk — Sit. I have high expectations for Kirk this season, but I'll sit him against a tough matchup until we see just how much usage he gets behind DeAndre Hopkins .

— Sit. I have high expectations for Kirk this season, but I'll sit him against a tough matchup until we see just how much usage he gets behind . What we're watching for: It's all about what kind of role Hopkins has. The Cardinals should pass plenty, so he doesn't need to dominate things as much as he did in Houston, but he'll still want to see more than a quarter of the Cardinals pass attempts, which may be tough to do with Richard Sherman covering him.

It's all about what kind of role Hopkins has. The Cardinals should pass plenty, so he doesn't need to dominate things as much as he did in Houston, but he'll still want to see more than a quarter of the Cardinals pass attempts, which may be tough to do with covering him. Injuries: Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) — Limited, still a long shot for Sunday, it seems … Deebo Samuel (foot) — Did not practice, unlikely for Sunday



Cowboys at Rams

Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Line: Rams +3.0; 51.5 O/U

Rams +3.0; 51.5 O/U Implied totals: Cowboys 27.25-Rams 24.25

This is the highest over/under of the remaining games, as well it should be. The ideal outcome for Fantasy sees this one turning into a shootout with both quarterbacks topping 300 yards.

Toughest lineup decision: CeeDee Lamb — Start. I'm taking a wait-and-see approach with most of the rookies, but given the expected high-scoring nature of this one, I'm rolling with Lamb — especially with Amari Cooper dealing with a hamstring issue and facing Jalen Ramsey .

— Start. I'm taking a wait-and-see approach with most of the rookies, but given the expected high-scoring nature of this one, I'm rolling with Lamb — especially with dealing with a hamstring issue and facing . What we're watching for: The Cowboys wide receivers are a big focus, but the Rams running backs are the bigger question mark — just because we don't have any idea how they might be used whatsoever. This is Cam Akers ' job eventually, so if he got a big role in Week 1, that would be a good sign.

The Cowboys wide receivers are a big focus, but the Rams running backs are the bigger question mark — just because we don't have any idea how they might be used whatsoever. This is ' job eventually, so if he got a big role in Week 1, that would be a good sign. Injuries: Darrell Henderson (hamstring) — Practiced in full, expected to play Sunday … Amari Cooper (hamstring) — Practicing in full, expected to play



Steelers at Giants

Monday, 7:25 p.m.

Line: Giants +6.0; 46.0 O/U

Giants +6.0; 46.0 O/U Implied totals: Steelers 26-Giants 20

It's our first chance to see Ben Roethlisberger after he missed nearly all of last season with an elbow injury, so this is definitely one of those spots where preseason would've been nice to see.

Toughest lineup decision: Diontae Johnson — Sit. He was a fringe-y start before he showed up on the injury report Thursday with a foot injury.

— Sit. He was a fringe-y start before he showed up on the injury report Thursday with a foot injury. What we're watching for: It's probably how Roethlisberger's arm looks and how the Steelers use their receivers. Is JuJu Smith-Schuster still the number one? How much does rookie Chase Claypool play after an impressive training camp?

It's probably how Roethlisberger's arm looks and how the Steelers use their receivers. Is still the number one? How much does rookie play after an impressive training camp? Injuries: Diontae Johnson (foot) — Did not practice Thursday, in doubt for Week 1 … Golden Tate (hamstring) — Limited, not clear for Monday night, but best to avoid



Titans at Broncos

Monday, 10:15 p.m.

Line: Broncos +2.5; 41.0 O/U

Broncos +2.5; 41.0 O/U Implied totals: Titans 21.75-Broncos 19.25

The line moved toward the Titans after news of Von Miller's injury, and the shoulder injury Courtland Sutton suffered Thursday makes it even tougher for the Broncos.