Watch Now: FFT Top Waiver Wire Running Backs ( 6:25 )

Figuring out which running backs to start in Week 1 should be easy, but it's anything but this season. Because we missed out on the preseason and reporters had limited access to closed training camp sessions, we're sort of flying in the dark when it comes to a lot of the backfield situations around the league. Antonio Gibson could see a significant role in Week 1, for instance, or he could be limited to splitting pass down work with J.D. McKissic; similarly, Leonard Fournette could play a significant role in his Tampa Bay debut, or Ronald Jones could remain the go-to option for one more week.

We just really don't know how things are going to play out in a lot of backfields. Which means you might need more help than usual with those tough lineup calls, and you've come to the right place for help. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls at running back can help you find the answers for Week 1, and don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 19th 2019 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 14 REYDS 180 TD 10 FPTS/G 10.3 Mostert is expected to share touches with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, but Mostert should still be the lead rusher this week against the Cardinals. He closed last season with a touchdown in six games in a row, and he has a good chance to find the end zone again this week. Anything he does in the passing game will be a bonus. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 22nd 2019 Stats RUYDS 1091 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.9 I'm going with Mack over Jonathan Taylor if you rostered both, but I have no problem starting both Colts running backs this week against the Jaguars. The Colts offensive line should dominate the Jaguars defense up front, and Mack and Taylor should each get enough touches to be successful. It wouldn't be a surprise if Mack and Taylor each scored touchdowns in this matchup. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 17th 2019 Stats RUYDS 213 REC 79 REYDS 456 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 We'll find out the status for David Montgomery (groin) by the end of the week, but Cohen should play a prominent role regardless. And if Montgomery is out, hopefully Cohen gets some additional carries on top of his work in the passing game. Cohen has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games against the Lions, and he's a must-start running back in PPR. In non-PPR leagues, Cohen is a high-end flex. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 25th 2019 Stats RUYDS 263 REC 72 REYDS 645 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Damien Harris (hand) is on injured reserve, and reports are Sony Michel could be limited with his snaps as he continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery. White is the only Patriots running back to trust, and he should be good against the Dolphins. He's scored a touchdown in three of his past four meetings against Miami, and hopefully Cam Newton leans on White the same way Tom Brady did. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 29th I'm going with Moss over Devin Singletary as the Buffalo running back to trust this week against the Jets. Both are expected to play a lot, and I would prefer to use Moss as just a high-end flex option if possible. But all the reports in training camp indicate Moss has earned a prominent role, while Singletary has struggled. We'll see what Buffalo has planned, but I like the outlook for Moss, especially in a game the Bills should win.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 28th We'll see how the Washington Football Team uses its backfield in Week 1, but Gibson should get quality playing time, especially if the team is chasing points. I like Gibson as a high-end flex, especially in PPR. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 5.4 RB RNK 34th 2019 Stats RUYDS 141 REC 15 REYDS 167 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire should be the star of this backfield, but Williams will get work against the Texans. He had three games in 2019 with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. Chris Thompson RB JAC Jacksonville • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 36th 2019 Stats RUYDS 138 REC 42 REYDS 378 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 While James Robinson is getting all the hype, Thompson should lead the Jaguars running backs in snaps this week, with the team likely chasing points. Thompson is a good flex option in PPR against the Colts, who led all teams with receptions allowed to running backs in 2019. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 35th 2019 Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 I'm curious to see how the Broncos are going to use Melvin Gordon and Lindsay against the Titans, but all reports indicate it could be a 50-50 split. As such, I'll still use Lindsay as at least a flex option this week. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 24 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 I'm hopeful Miles Sanders (hamstring) is going to be 100 percent this week, but Scott should have a prominent role no matter what happens with Sanders. Scott closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in three of his final four games, including Week 15 at Washington. Scott is a solid flex option in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 6.4 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 1152 REC 76 REYDS 522 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Fournette might end up as the best running back for the Buccaneers this season, but it's hard to trust him this week against the Saints. He's had little practice time with the team, and Ronald Jones should lead the backfield in snaps, with LeSean McCoy mixing in, likely on passing downs. I'd be hesitant to play Jones as well, but I'd lean toward Jones over Fournette against New Orleans. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 40th 2019 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Even if Darrell Henderson (hamstring) doesn't play this week, it could be hard to trust Akers against the Cowboys since the Rams plan to play Malcolm Brown as well. I'm hopeful that I'm wrong on this one, and Akers comes out with a dominant performance to establish himself as the lead running back for the Rams this year. But the safe play is to keep him reserved in most leagues and just see what he does in his NFL debut. D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #6

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 46th Swift is in a similar scenario to Akers in that he could be hard to trust in his NFL debut. The Lions will start Kerryon Johnson, and we'll see if newly signed Adrian Peterson plays as well. Swift also has been banged up in training camp with a leg injury, and he might not be 100 percent. Long-term, I love the outlook for Swift, but I'd keep him reserved in Week 1 against the Bears in most leagues. Jordan Howard RB MIA Miami • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 525 REC 10 REYDS 69 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 The Patriots defense might not be as stout in 2020 as it was in 2019, but I still expect New England to be tough against the run. Last year, the Patriots allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs, and Howard will likely need to score to have a successful week. He'll also be sharing touches with Matt Breida, who should have more opportunities than Howard in the passing game. At best, use Howard as a flex option in non-PPR leagues. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 37 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Hunt is more of a bust alert than an outright sit, and I'm fine using him as a flex option this week. But this is a tough matchup against the Ravens on the road, and he struggled against them in Week 16 last year at home with two carries for 8 yards, as well as four catches for 33 yards. I'm curious to see how the workload is split between Hunt and Nick Chubb this season, but Chubb should still lead the Browns in carries this week. Hunt should have a prominent role in the passing game, but Baltimore allowed the fewest receptions to running backs in 2019.