When it comes to setting your Fantasy football lineup at running back or tight end, deciding who to start is often an exercise in choosing the best of a bunch of bad options. The opposite is usually true at quarterback and especially in 2020, when there might be as many as two viable starting options available for each team. When it comes to setting the QB spot in your lineup, the concern isn't that you'll start someone bad, but that you'll bench someone better.

It's a good problem to have, but it can still be a problem, and you still want to make the right decision. That's what Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here for. Check out who Jamey says should be in your lineup below, and then head over to Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more for Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 6th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4466 RUYDS 147 TD 27 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 This game has shootout potential, as William Hill has the expected point total at 49. Ryan at home is always a good play, especially against a defense like the Seahawks, who could have a questionable pass rush. Ryan has top-five upside this week, and hopefully we'll see plenty of production from his playmakers in the passing game with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 9th 2019 Stats PAYDS 351 RUYDS 7 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 6 Roethlisberger is reportedly back at 100% from last year's elbow injury, and he should be excited to light up this Giants secondary on Monday night. Roethlisberger was a candidate for Start of the Week in Week 1, and I'm expecting a solid performance on a national stage. The Giants were one of eight teams to allow 30 touchdown passes in 2019, and this secondary is rebuilding once again. It might not be a top-five performance for Roethlisberger this week, but a top-10 outing is possible. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 15th 2019 Stats PAYDS 572 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 8 Newton was another candidate for Start of the Week as well, and I'm hopeful he's back at 100 percent and ready to dominate. The Dolphins defense should be better from 2019, but Newton should still be successful with his arm and legs. It should be fun to watch offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels use Newton in their first game together, especially against former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 12th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4039 RUYDS 243 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 A repeat of last year's Week 1 performance against the Washington Football Team would be welcomed when Wentz had 313 passing yards and three touchdowns for 31 Fantasy points. I wouldn't go in expecting that, but I wouldn't be shocked if it happened either, especially against this secondary. It would be great if Wentz had his full complement of weapons, as well as a healthy offensive line, but he's still worth trusting in a big way in Week 1. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 14th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4638 RUYDS 40 TD 24 INT 16 FPTS/G 18.2 This is another game expected to be high scoring, as William Hill has the point total at 51.5. Expect a shootout between Dak Prescott and Goff, and Goff should have the chance for a strong showing in his new stadium. While Goff didn't have a great year in 2019, he closed the season with five games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points. I'm expecting that to be his floor in Week 1 against a rebuilding Cowboys secondary.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 18th 2019 Stats PAYDS 33 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.9 Taylor likely won't have Mike Williams (shoulder), but he should have enough weapons to be successful in this matchup. The last two times he started in Week 1 (2018 with Cleveland and 2017 with Buffalo) he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. He's an excellent streamer. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 22nd 2019 Stats PAYDS 4615 RUYDS 29 TD 23 INT 20 FPTS/G 17.5 Rivers usually starts off the season playing well, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three consecutive season openers. Hopefully that doesn't change with his new team, but facing the Jaguars defense should help. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 17th 2019 Stats PAYDS 4054 RUYDS 82 TD 23 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.9 We'll see how often the Raiders are going to be road favorites, but this is a great matchup for Carr. My only concern is Josh Jacobs just dominating this game, but Carr is worth streaming in Week 1.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 4002 RUYDS 183 TD 27 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6 Rodgers hasn't fared well against the Vikings of late. In his past three years against Mike Zimmer's defense, Rodgers has scored 18 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, as well as getting hurt against Minnesota in 2017. The Vikings are rebuilding in their secondary, but the pass rush could be a problem for Rodgers. In a tough matchup on the road, it's easy to fade Rodgers, and he's scored 18 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three season openers. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 13th 2019 Stats PAYDS 2499 RUYDS 66 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 25.4 Stafford didn't face the Bears in 2019 because of his back injury, but he scored a combined 24 Fantasy points in two games against Chicago in 2018. A lot has changed since then, but the Bears pass rush should be a problem for Stafford this week. I wouldn't be surprised if he scores more than 20 Fantasy points based on volume, so he's more of a bust alert than an outright sit. But I'd be hesitant to start Stafford this week in 10-team leagues and would consider other options in larger formats as well. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 20th 2019 Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 279 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.2 Jones should have a rough time against the Steelers this week. In their final six games in 2019, only Kyler Murray had multiple touchdowns against this defense, but Murray also had three interceptions in that outing. Pittsburgh's defense returns all of its key defensive starters, and the Giants passing game should be in trouble in Week 1. Saquon Barkley is the lone Giants player I would want to start in this matchup. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3827 RUYDS 141 TD 25 INT 21 FPTS/G 17.1 In four career games against the Ravens, Mayfield has three outings with 19 Fantasy points or less. You're likely starting Mayfield in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but that's likely the extent of it. Only three quarterbacks had multiple passing touchdowns against the Ravens last year, including Mayfield, but he passed for fewer than 200 yards and had an interception in that Week 16 matchup. I wouldn't be surprised if he has a similar performance this week. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK NR Burrow's NFL debut could be tough, even with the Chargers missing star safety Derwin James (knee). Burrow could be seeing a lot of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram as the Chargers pass rush will be in his face most of the day. And the Chargers secondary should be able to frustrate A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. It would be great to see Burrow come out and light up the Chargers at home, but I'd be hesitant to start him even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.