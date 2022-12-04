After Week 12 saw four quarterbacks make their first starts of the season, only one new signal-caller is expected to be under center in Week 13. Deshaun Watson of the Browns was typically near the top of Fantasy football rankings while in Houston, but it's been nearly two years since he took a meaningful snap. Should you plug him right back into Week 13 Fantasy football lineups against his former Texans squad that's among the most friendly to opposing QBs? There are pros and cons to utilizing Watson, making him one of the more complicated Week 13 Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 74 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The second-round pick has been one of the few bright spots in Pittsburgh's sluggish offense and ranks third among rookies in receiving yards (510) despite being the 11th wideout drafted. He's also maintained a high floor and has either scored or produced 83-plus yards in six of his last eight games.

With the Falcons hosting Pittsburgh on Sunday, Pickens has a better chance of reaching his ceiling than floor. Atlanta has the No. 28 passing defense and has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Pickens is expected to outperform bigger names at the position including Mike Evans and DK Metcalf.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has produced 267 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in three weeks with Miami, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. The longtime San Francisco backup was a Fantasy football waiver wire star early in the season when 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury, but the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey briefly turned Wilson back into a bench or drop candidate.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acquired Wilson at the trade deadline, and Wilson's familiarity with McDaniel's offense allowed him to transition into the lineup. Wilson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry last week while through a lower leg injury that he suffered early in the game. Now, Raheem Mostert is expected to return to the lineup in Week 13 which could cut into Wilson's workload.

