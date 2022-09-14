The Indianapolis Colts recorded 517 yards of offense in their tie against the Houston Texans in Week 1, the most of any team in the league. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 352 yards last week, but where will he land in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? Ryan and the Colts square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a team that gave up four passing touchdowns to Carson Wentz last week. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is a no-brainer to include in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster players like Nyheim Hines, who recorded six catches for 50 yards against the Texans? Which offensive players on the Jaguars should be included in your Week 2 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. The 23-year-old got his season off to a fast start in Buffalo's 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Davis scored a touchdown on the Bills' opening drive and finished the game with four receptions for 88 yards.

Davis will continue to be used primarily as a deep-threat and red zone target for Josh Allen throughout the season. Now, he'll face a Tennessee Titans secondary that gave up 71 receiving yards and a touchdown to speedy Giants receiver Sterling Shepard in Week 1. SportsLine's model ranks Davis as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1 option against the Titans.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, but he finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady and the Bucs will face a familiar foe on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Brady completed just 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. He's now thrown for 215 yards or fewer in three of his last four meetings against the Saints. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

