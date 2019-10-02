Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Allen Robinson, sit Aaron Rodgers

Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they begin determine their Fantasy football rankings. Should you go with a proven option like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who faces a tough Houston Texans defensive unit on Sunday, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who's thrown for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in each of his last two starts? Is a player like Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who's expected to make his season debut this week against the Broncos, safe to rely on when you make your Week 5 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer. Fans know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week, be sure to consult the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, saying he'd finish outside the top 25 at his position. The result: Thielen recorded just two catches for six yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson caught seven passes for 77 yards in Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Vikings last Sunday. He's been targeted at least seven times in each game this season and has quickly established himself as Chicago's No. 1 receiver. And while he has yet to score a touchdown this season, Robinson has a strong chance to find the end zone this week against the Raiders, even if Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is sidelined.

That's because the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing opponents an average of 281 yards per game through the air. Oakland has also given up nine receiving touchdowns this season, which makes Robinson an intriguing play this week. That's why SportsLine's Week 5 Fantasy football rankings list him as a top-15 wide receiver, even though he's being started in less than 55 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Eagles, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers had a strong showing in Green Bay's home defeat against the Eagles last week, completing 34-of-53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also able to find success running the ball too, rushing five times for 46 yards.

However, Rodgers and the Packers now travel to Dallas to face a Cowboys defense that hasn't given up a passing touchdown in their last two games. In fact, the Cowboys' defense ranks in the top 10 against the pass, allowing opponents an average of just 221.8 yards through the air. Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5 and squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 5. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB will come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.