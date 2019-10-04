Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Austin Hooper, sit Aaron Rodgers

The legend of Daniel Jones continues to grow, as the Giants' new starting quarterback is still undefeated after two starts. Heading into Week 5 and a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Jones has piled up 578 passing yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. His 80.1 QB rating is third-best in the NFL, but where should he be in your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings? Jones' production dipped slightly in his second start last week against the Redskins, as he threw his first two career interceptions but still led New York to a 24-3 victory. His dual-threat talent was on display, as he rushed five times for 33 yards, including a 16-yard burst. Should he be among your top Week 5 Fantasy football picks? For that answer, you'll want to see SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 5. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of Fantasy football waiver wire decisions, trades, and start-sit decisions.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, saying he'd finish outside the top 25 at his position. The result: Thielen recorded just two catches for six yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Falcons tight end Austin Hooper.

The fourth-year pro from Stanford is off to a strong start to 2019, catching a team-high 28 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. At his current rate, Hooper would demolish his career-best marks by posting over 1,200 receiving yards and eight TDs.

Hooper erupted last week against the Titans, catching 9-of-11 targets from quarterback Matt Ryan for 130 yards. Coupled with his two-touchdown effort against the Colts in Week 3, Hooper has been a machine all season, accounting for 14 first downs and 131 yards after the catch. As a reliable option often drawing single coverage opposite wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, Hooper is a must-start this week. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings list him as the No 6 tight end in Week 5, even though he's being started in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 422 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Eagles, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers had a strong showing in Green Bay's home defeat against the Eagles last week, completing 34-of-53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also able to find success running the ball too, rushing five times for 46 yards.

However, Rodgers and the Packers now travel to Dallas to face a Cowboys defense that hasn't given up a passing touchdown in their last two games. In fact, the Cowboys' defense ranks in the top 10 against the pass, allowing opponents an average of just 221.8 yards through the air. Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5 and squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

