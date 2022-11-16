With Cooper Kupp placed on Injured Reserve, we have no choice but to discuss which Rams wide receiver will be the best option moving forward. And with four teams on a bye in Week 11, you may not have much choice but to start one of those guys. While that's completely understandable, I wouldn't want anyone to get the idea that I'm excited about the Rams wide receivers. That couldn't be further from the truth.

This is a team that ranks 29th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in yards with Kupp on the roster. They may just be the worst offense in the NFL without him. They almost certainly will be the worst offense in the NFL if Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol, especially after they lost two more offensive linemen to injury in Week 10.

For those reasons and more, none of the Rams wide receivers made the waiver wire section below. If I had to choose one to start this week, I'd choose Allen Robinson because I expect him to see the most targets. But Robinson has averaged a depressing 6.2 yards per target this season with Kupp drawing coverage, so he's probably a touchdown-or-bust option at best. Van Jefferson actually did score a touchdown last week and may have the most upside, but he's seen his snap share decrease each of the past three weeks and has three catches in three games this year.

My third favorite option is the favorite of many, Ben Skowronek. Skowronek caught two of seven targets last week and has one game with more than 44 receiving yards in his career. He's averaged 0.1 more yards per target than Robinson and he's still looking for his first career receiving touchdown.

The most likely guy to benefit from Kupp's absence isn't a wide receiver, it's tight end Tyler Higbee. Expect Higbee to move back into a high-volume, low-efficiency role in this offense that makes him a start mostly because he's a tight end. And do your best to avoid this offense entirely.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are both flexes, but we don't really want to be too attached to the Rams offense. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Courtland Sutton is a borderline No. 2 wide receiver without Jeudy.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

34.8% -- Kadarius Toney saw a 34.8% route participation increase in his second game with the Chiefs.

-- Kadarius Toney saw a 34.8% route participation increase in his second game with the Chiefs. 2,002 -- Justin Jefferson is on pace for 2,002 receiving yards. No player in NFL history has surpassed 2,000 receiving yards.



-- Justin Jefferson is on pace for 2,002 receiving yards. No player in NFL history has surpassed 2,000 receiving yards. 27% -- Target share for Nico Collins in his return from injury.



-- Target share for Nico Collins in his return from injury. 9 -- Nine targets each for Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell with Matt Ryan under center in Week 10.



-- Nine targets each for Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell with Matt Ryan under center in Week 10. 87% -- Christian Watson ran a route on 87% of the Packers' dropbacks in Week 10, 61.5% more than Week 9.



-- Christian Watson ran a route on 87% of the Packers' dropbacks in Week 10, 61.5% more than Week 9. 21 -- Combined receiving yards for Chase Claypool in two games since becoming a Bear.



-- Combined receiving yards for Chase Claypool in two games since becoming a Bear. 33 -- In four road games in 2022, Amari Cooper has made just 10 catches for an average of 33 yards per game. All five of his touchdown receptions have been at home.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 69 REYDS 585 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.3 Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 472 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (WR Preview) Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Watson's Week 10 explosion may very well be the beginning of a spectacular finish to his rookie season. At the very least, he needs to be rostered in 100% of leagues just to be safe. He has the most upside in this Packers receiving corps and Week 10 should go a long way towards earning Aaron Rodgers' trust. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 516 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 Peoples-Jones has 11 or more PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six games. That's all the more impressive when you realize he hasn't scored a touchdown all season. It will be tough to trust him in the snow in Week 11 against Buffalo, but he has league-winning upside once Deshaun Watson returns. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 373 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 The return of Matt Ryan makes Campbell a solid WR3 with upside from there. He has 32 targets in his last three games with Ryan and has averaged 20.76 FPPG in those three games. One more game like that and we'll be viewing him as a lot more than a WR3. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 With 10 targets in his first game back, it looks like Nico Collins has supplanted Brandin Cooks as the WR1 in Houston. His downfield profile gives him weekly WR1 upside and there's no reason to believe the hapless Texans will go back to Cooks with their season already over.

Stashes (WR Preview) Odell Beckham Jr. WR LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 52 REYDS 457 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.7 Jakobi Meyers is the No. 17 WR in Fantasy Football this season and he's finally started scoring touchdowns. He's an exceptional value on DraftKings, where he's still priced more like a No. 3 option. He should avoid Sauce Gardner for most of this game and projects as a top-10 option on this slate.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 At just $4,100 on DraftKings, Collins is one of my favorite values at any position. The Texans should be playing from behind per usual and Washington's secondary has given up some monster performances this season. Eight different receivers have topped 15 PPR Fantasy points against them and three have doubled that number.