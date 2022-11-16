donovan-people-jones-browns-usatsi.jpg
With Cooper Kupp placed on Injured Reserve, we have no choice but to discuss which Rams wide receiver will be the best option moving forward. And with four teams on a bye in Week 11, you may not have much choice but to start one of those guys. While that's completely understandable, I wouldn't want anyone to get the idea that I'm excited about the Rams wide receivers. That couldn't be further from the truth.

This is a team that ranks 29th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in yards with Kupp on the roster. They may just be the worst offense in the NFL without him. They almost certainly will be the worst offense in the NFL if Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol, especially after they lost two more offensive linemen to injury in Week 10. 

For those reasons and more, none of the Rams wide receivers made the waiver wire section below. If I had to choose one to start this week, I'd choose Allen Robinson because I expect him to see the most targets. But Robinson has averaged a depressing 6.2 yards per target this season with Kupp drawing coverage, so he's probably a touchdown-or-bust option at best. Van Jefferson actually did score a touchdown last week and may have the most upside, but he's seen his snap share decrease each of the past three weeks and has three catches in three games this year.

My third favorite option is the favorite of many, Ben Skowronek. Skowronek caught two of seven targets last week and has one game with more than 44 receiving yards in his career. He's averaged 0.1 more yards per target than Robinson and he's still looking for his first career receiving touchdown.  

The most likely guy to benefit from Kupp's absence isn't a wide receiver, it's tight end Tyler Higbee. Expect Higbee to move back into a high-volume, low-efficiency role in this offense that makes him a start mostly because he's a tight end. And do your best to avoid this offense entirely.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Numbers to Know
  • 34.8% -- Kadarius Toney saw a 34.8% route participation increase in his second game with the Chiefs.
  • 2,002 -- Justin Jefferson is on pace for 2,002 receiving yards. No player in NFL history has surpassed 2,000 receiving yards. 
  • 27% -- Target share for Nico Collins in his return from injury.
  • 9 -- Nine targets each for Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell with Matt Ryan under center in Week 10.
  • 87% -- Christian Watson ran a route on 87% of the Packers' dropbacks in Week 10, 61.5% more than Week 9.
  • 21 -- Combined receiving yards for Chase Claypool in two games since becoming a Bear.
  • 33 -- In four road games in 2022, Amari Cooper has made just 10 catches for an average of 33 yards per game. All five of his touchdown receptions have been at home.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
22
REYDS
195
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
69
REYDS
585
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.3
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
55
REYDS
472
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
25th
ROSTERED
63%
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
22
REYDS
195
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
Watson's Week 10 explosion may very well be the beginning of a spectacular finish to his rookie season. At the very least, he needs to be rostered in 100% of leagues just to be safe. He has the most upside in this Packers receiving corps and Week 10 should go a long way towards earning Aaron Rodgers' trust.
headshot-image
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -8 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
516
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.4
Peoples-Jones has 11 or more PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six games. That's all the more impressive when you realize he hasn't scored a touchdown all season. It will be tough to trust him in the snow in Week 11 against Buffalo, but he has league-winning upside once Deshaun Watson returns.
headshot-image
Parris Campbell WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
28th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
54
REYDS
373
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.7
The return of Matt Ryan makes Campbell a solid WR3 with upside from there. He has 32 targets in his last three games with Ryan and has averaged 20.76 FPPG in those three games. One more game like that and we'll be viewing him as a lot more than a WR3.
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
40
REYDS
354
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.2
With 10 targets in his first game back, it looks like Nico Collins has supplanted Brandin Cooks as the WR1 in Houston. His downfield profile gives him weekly WR1 upside and there's no reason to believe the hapless Texans will go back to Cooks with their season already over.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -4 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
52
REYDS
457
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.7
Jakobi Meyers is the No. 17 WR in Fantasy Football this season and he's finally started scoring touchdowns. He's an exceptional value on DraftKings, where he's still priced more like a No. 3 option. He should avoid Sauce Gardner for most of this game and projects as a top-10 option on this slate.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
40
REYDS
354
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.2
At just $4,100 on DraftKings, Collins is one of my favorite values at any position. The Texans should be playing from behind per usual and Washington's secondary has given up some monster performances this season. Eight different receivers have topped 15 PPR Fantasy points against them and three have doubled that number.
