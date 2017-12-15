Fantasy Football Week 15: Jordy Nelson, Stefon Diggs tops sleeper WRs for Jamey Eisenberg
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both are poised for breakout games in Week 15. They are two of the top sleeper receivers for this week.
More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs were two of the best Fantasy receivers when the season started. Now, heading into Week 15, we're just hoping they are worth starting in the Fantasy playoffs.
Thankfully, it sets up as a nice week for both.
I like Nelson and Diggs as two of the best sleeper wide receivers for Week 15, and you can see the entire list of sleepers by watching the video at the top. It's time for Nelson and Diggs to reward us in the majority of leagues.
For Nelson, you know his story by now: When Aaron Rodgers was healthy, Nelson was a Fantasy star. He had a touchdown in four of his first five games and scored at least 13 Fantasy points in three of his first four outings.
But in Week 6 at Minnesota, Rodgers suffered a broken right collarbone and missed the next seven games; Brett Hundley took over as the starting quarterback for the Packers, and Nelson disappeared. In those seven games, Nelson has failed to score a touchdown, and he's combined for 13 Fantasy points in a standard league.
But Rodgers is back this week at Carolina, and it's worth trusting Nelson again. I still put him behind Davante Adams for the Packers, but the Panthers have allowed seven receivers to score a touchdown or gain 100 yards in their past seven games. Nelson has the ability to be a top-20 Fantasy receiver this week -- if not higher.
As for Diggs, he's just struggled following a hot start after he had at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his first four games. He has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in his past six outings, but I expect him to play well this week against Cincinnati.
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is out for the Vikings, and the Bengals are without cornerbacks Adam Jones (groin) and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion). There should be an opportunity for Diggs to break out of his slump this week, and he just had six catches for 64 yards on 10 targets against the Panthers in Week 14.
But more is expected from Diggs, and he should deliver this week. I'm counting on Nelson and Diggs to be successful sleepers in Week 15.
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
Add a Comment