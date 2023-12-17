C.J. Stroud wasn't able to clear the concussion protocol in time to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Titans, and didn't even make the trip with the team. The hope is he'll be able to return for Week 16, and the Texans will try to keep their playoff hopes alive with veteran Case Keenum leaping up the depth chart to start Sunday ahead of Davis Mills. It's a significant downgrade for the offense as a whole, especially with several of the top weapons in the passing game dealing with injuries as well.

The biggest complication as of Sunday morning is Jalen Hurts' status. He was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness, and is officially considered questionable for Monday's game. He is apparently traveling separate from the team, but will be in Seattle, with the hope that he'll be able to play -- Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that, if the game had been played Sunday, Hurts may not have been able to go. As it stands, I'm assuming he'll play, but I'd be adding Marcus Mariota as an insurance policy if I have Hurts.

The Eagles could be without their starter as well, as Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Wee 15. He'll be a game-time decision, but the problem here is that this game is Monday night. If you're in a 2QB league, you could wait for Smith to be cleared and pivot to Drew Lock, who did at least have a decent Fantasy effort last week against the 49ers. He has decent weapons and a better matchup than he did a week ago, but this is a downgrade for the offense as a whole if Smith is out.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 15:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 15 QB Rankings