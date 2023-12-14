The Joshua Dobbs experience started pretty fun in Minnesota, and Fantasy Football players were reaping the rewards, but that's all over now. The Vikings reportedly considered benching Dobbs during the bye week, and he barely made it to halftime in Week 14 before they pulled him for Nick Mullens. And, for Week 15 against the Bengals, they are turning to Mullens as the starter, with Dobbs reportedly relegated to QB3 duties this week.

That's one possible option off the board for Fantasy players, and Justin Herbert is another one after he suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand Sunday. And, as of Thursday, at least, I'm not projecting C.J. Stroud to play this week, after he left Sunday's game with a concussion. In a season that has been defined by QB injuries, it's only fitting that we lost a couple more options right before the Fantasy playoffs.

And, unfortunately, there aren't many great streaming options available right now. If you're in one of the roughly 10% of CBS Fantasy leagues where Matthew Stafford is available, he's the obvious top target, with 10 touchdowns over his past three games and a dream matchup against the Commanders on the way this week. He's a top-12 QB for me in Week 15, and the clear top option who is rostered in fewer than 90% of leagues.

The problem is, that still means Stafford is rostered in most leagues, and the pickings are incredibly slim once you get past him. In CBS Fantasy leagues, there is a single QB ranked inside my top 20 for Week 15 who is rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues right now: Browns QB Joe Flacco, my QB20, available in most leagues. I can't exactly recommend him strongly, but Flacco has thrown the ball at least 40 times in each of his first two starts for the Browns and does at least have some decent weapons heading into a matchup with the Bears. I'd feel pretty gross starting Flacco in the playoffs, but hey, the QB position has been pretty gross this season.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 15:

Week 15 QB Rankings