Fantasy Football Week 16: What you missed Tuesday, with Antonio Brown, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry out

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Antonio Brown is out for Week 16

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, after reports came down Tuesday that the Steelers were hoping to have Brown back for the playoffs. Mike Tomlin hasn't confirmed whether Brown will miss Week 17 as well, but for now, know you need to find other options for this week.

Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster will move up in the hierarchy for a prime matchup against a dreadful Texans' secondary, and both will be recommended starters for this week. Ben Roethlisberger loses a bit of upside without Brown, but it'll be hard to go away from him given he well he's played lately; he had 22 Fantasy points against the Patriots despite Brown's early exit.

Aaron Rodgers was placed on IR

With the Packers' playoff hopes dashed by the Falcons' win Monday night, this doesn't come as much of a surprise, though it is disappointing. Rodgers was rusty in his return to action in Week 15, but still had three touchdowns and 27 Fantasy points against the Panthers. Those of who you were hoping to have Rodgers for the championship game will want to pivot to Nick Foles or Joe Flacco, Jamey Eisenberg's top two options on the waiver wire this week.

Hunter Henry was placed on IR

This is another one that just isn't much of a surprise, after reports came out Tuesday that Henry was unlikely to play in the final two games with a lacerated kidney. Henry didn't quite have the breakout we were hoping to see in his second season, though he was on a nice run prior to the injury, scoring two touchdowns in his previous three games. Antonio Gates will see a bigger role for the Chargers down the stretch, and isn't a bad streaming option if you need help.

