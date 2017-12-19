Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Mike Wallace, Nick Foles, Eric Ebron among best injury replacements

Congratulations. If you're reading this now then you probably advanced to your Fantasy championship game for Week 16, or maybe you're in the semifinals if your league plays into Week 17.



Or maybe you just can't get enough of our Fantasy advice.



Either way, we're glad you're here. And as you know, getting to this point has been as much about survival as it's been about skill.



We've lost so many prominent players over the course of the season due to injuries, from David Johnson to Odell Beckham to Carson Wentz -- and countless more. And we were dealt more bad news in Week 15 when Antonio Brown (calf) was injured for the rest of the regular season.



You can't find a player on the waiver wire at this point in the season -- or any point for that matter -- who can replace Brown's elite level of production. But we're going to give you some wide receiver options for this all-important week.



We also have some excellent options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker. Running back, however, is tricky this week because some injury situations could impact the top player to add, as you'll read below.



Once again, it always comes down to injuries. That seems to be the theme of the 2017 season -- for the NFL and Fantasy.

Quarterbacks



Injuries of note: Trevor Siemian (shoulder)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Case Keenum (83 percent) and Blake Bortles (83 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 39% Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB Was that Foles or Wentz out there in Week 15 against the Giants? The Eagles offense, for one week at least, did not miss Wentz after Foles completed 24-of-38 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. And now Foles gets another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders at home. Foles is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 16, and he could lead plenty of teams to a title this week. 36% Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco is playing well coming into Week 16 against the Colts, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should make it four in a row against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Brock Osweiler last week. Like Foles, I like Flacco as a potential top-10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 16.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Leonard Fournette (quad), Rex Burkhead (knee), Theo Riddick (wrist), Joe Mixon (concussion), Tevin Coleman (concussion), Kerwynn Williams (quad), Damien Williams (shoulder), Austin Ekeler (hand) and Chris Ivory (undisclosed)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Giovani Bernard (71 percent), Jonathan Stewart (80 percent), Bilal Powell (73 percent) and Ameer Abdullah (82 percent)



Priority list 39% Kerwynn Williams Arizona Cardinals RB I was hoping to use Williams in a couple of my finals this week, but he hurt his quad in Week 15 at Washington and couldn't finish the game. Still, he managed 17 carries for 61 yards before going down, and he now at least 16 carries in three games in a row. He offers little in the passing game with one catch over that span, but if he's able to play against the Giants in Week 16, I would rank him as a low-end No. 2 running back in standard leagues and a strong flex in PPR. Elijhaa Penny (0 percent) would start if Williams can't play, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues. He would be a flex option if Williams is out. 43% Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber was a little bit of a letdown in Week 15 against Atlanta since he started in place of Doug Martin, who was suspended for violating a team rule. But Barber managed just 13 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 15 yards, including a fumble. But you have to expect he will remain the starter in Week 16 given what Martin has done this season, especially lately. Barber doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 16 at Carolina, even with linebacker Thomas Davis (suspended) out, but he has at least 13 total touches in three games in a row and would be worth using as a flex if Martin remains out. 10% Wayne Gallman New York Giants RB Gallman is worth a look in PPR leagues given his production in the passing game of late. He has 13 catches for 80 yards on 16 targets in his past two outings against Dallas and Philadelphia, and he also has 20 carries for 98 yards over that span. Orleans Darkwa continues to get work for the Giants, so Gallman is far from a must-start option at Arizona in Week 16. But Gallman can be considered a flex in PPR if he continues to get at least seven targets and six catches each game. 4% Tion Green Detroit Lions RB We'll see how the Lions plan to use their running backs in Week 16 at Cincinnati if Riddick is out, but Green and Abdullah would likely share the workload. Green had 10 carries for 35 yards in Week 15 against Chicago, and he now has at least 10 carries in two of the past three games. He has yet to catch the ball, which might give Abdullah the edge with the way Detroit has played of late, but Green would be a flex option if Riddick doesn't play. 15% T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB Fournette couldn't play against the Texans in Week 15, and Ivory appeared to hurt himself on two occasions during the game, although no injury was reported. It's worth keeping an eye on since Yeldon would start if both are out in Week 16 at San Francisco, and I would consider Yeldon a solid No. 2 running back in that case. Corey Grant (0 percent) would also be worth a look in deeper leagues. Yeldon had seven carries for 27 yards and four catches for 25 yards against Houston last week. 25% Mike Gillislee New England Patriots RB Gillislee is more of a gamble to add in case Burkhead is out because the expectation would be Gillislee might finally play for the first time since Week 8. The Patriots haven't needed him, and he's struggled since getting off to a strong start with four touchdowns in his first two games. Dion Lewis will handle the majority of work even if Burkhead is out, but Gillislee could return as the goal-line back. It also happens to be a potential revenge game since Gillislee played for the Bills over the past two years. 0% Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB Bibbs is now the passing-downs back for the Redskins with Byron Marshall (hamstring) out, and we know that's been a big role for Washington going back to how well Chris Thompson played earlier this year. Bibbs played well in Week 15 against Arizona with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on four targets and two carries for 6 yards, while sharing touches with Samaje Perine. Bibbs is worth a look in deeper PPR leagues as a flex option in Week 16 against Denver, and Bibbs spent time with the Broncos over the past three seasons.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Antonio Brown (calf), Davante Adams (concussion), Marqise Lee (ankle), Chris Hogan (shoulder), Amari Cooper (ankle), Jeremy Maclin (knee), Emmanuel Sanders (foot), DeSean Jackson (ankle), Allen Hurns (ankle) and Tavarres King (concussion)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Sterling Shepard (84 percent), Robert Woods (76 percent), Rishard Matthews (68 percent) and Randall Cobb (68 percent)



Priority list 54% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace could be a superstar in Week 16 against the Colts, especially with Jeremy Maclin (knee) not expected to play. Wallace has been great for the past five games, and he has either a touchdown or 72 receiving yards in four of those outings. He just had six catches for 89 yards on 10 targets at Cleveland, and Indianapolis allows the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. The Colts have allowed four receivers to score in the past three games, and Wallace should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. 55% Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Lee is not expected to play for the Jaguars in Week 16 at San Francisco, which opens the door for more targets for Westbrook, Keelan Cole (2 percent) and Jaydon Mickens (0 percent). Even though Westbrook struggled in Week 15 against Houston with two catches for 21 yards on two targets, I still like him the best out of Jacksonville's remaining receivers. He went into that game leading the Jaguars in targets over the past four games with 33 over that span. Cole was a star against Houston with seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the 49ers. Mickens is worth using in deeper leagues after he just had four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on five targets against the Texans. 53% Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh Steelers WR With Brown out, the Steelers will use JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bryant and probably Eli Rogers (1 percent) as the top three options. Darrius Heyward-Bey will also mix in, but Bryant should be added in all leagues now. He's scored in two of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 16 at Houston. I like Smith-Schuster as a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Bryant is a high-end No. 3 option with Brown out. And Rogers is worth a look in deep PPR leagues since he will likely see plenty of time in slot for Pittsburgh's final two games. 11% Kendall Wright Chicago Bears WR We've talked about Wright quite a bit in this column during the season, but he never stepped up as a go-to option in the Chicago passing game – until now. In his past two games, Wright has 17 catches for 188 yards on 24 targets. We hope Mitchell Trubisky continues to feature Wright in the passing game, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 against Cleveland. Wright only has one touchdown on the season, and his value is slightly higher in PPR leagues.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Hunter Henry (kidney laceration), O.J. Howard (ankle) and Adam Shaheen (chest)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Cameron Brate (69 percent) and Jared Cook (83 percent)



Priority list 44% Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Ebron is playing well of late, and it's time to consider him a must-start Fantasy tight end. He has 15 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Chicago. In Week 16, Ebron is facing a Bengals defense that has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in consecutive games against Shaheen and Kyle Rudolph. After a disappointing start to the year, Ebron is delivering for Fantasy owners at the right time. 21% Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson is worth streaming this week, and he's coming off a strong game in Week 15 at Cleveland with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Colts, especially with Maclin hurt. The Colts are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and a tight end has scored against Indianapolis in three of the past five games. 6% Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE Henry is expected to be out in Week 16 because of a laceration to his kidney, which should allow Gates to return to somewhat of a featured role, especially if Keenan Allen (back) is also banged up. Gates is risky to trust since has fewer than five targets in his past 10 games, and he scored a touchdown in Week 15 at Kansas City for the first time since Week 2. But he has a good matchup in Week 16 at the Jets, who allow the 12th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Gates should see his targets rise with Henry out. I'm OK with Gates as a streaming tight end this week. 39% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay played well in Week 15 against Miami with five catches for 68 yards on nine targets, and it was good to see him and Tyrod Taylor on the same page. But it could be a tough outing for Clay in Week 16 against New England, and the Patriots held Clay to three catches for 20 yards on three targets in Week 13, although Taylor was hurt in that matchup. I like Clay as a low-end starter in PPR leagues since he should still get plenty of targets, especially if the Bills are chasing points. Just keep in mind New England hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 6. 59% Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE Seals-Jones is a flier at this point just because of the matchup with the Giants in Week 16. He's struggled for the past three games with five catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets after he scored three touchdowns in Weeks 11-12 combined. The good news is he had six targets at Washington in Week 15, and the matchup against the Giants is amazing, especially if safety Landon Collins (ankle) is out. The Giants allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and they've given up three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games. 56% Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Kroft is another streaming tight end to consider just because of the matchup with the Lions in Week 16. Kroft has been awful of late with two catches for 1 yard and no touchdowns on five targets in his past two games against Chicago and Minnesota, and the Bengals look like a disaster right now. But the Lions have five touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games, and Kroft could be a Hail Mary play if you need a tight end this week.

DST streamers

Chiefs (vs. MIA) - 62 percent

Cardinals (vs. NYG) - 53 percent

Bears (vs. CLE) - 53 percent

Redskins (vs. DEN) - 37 percent



K streamers