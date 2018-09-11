Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: T.J. Yeldon, Quincy Enunwa, Jared Cook among best injury replacement options

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 1 was rough on the injury front, and there are some players we don't even yet know the extent of how much they are hurt. It should lead to a busy waiver wire heading into Week 2.

Tight end got hit the hardest with Delanie Walker (ankle) being lost for the season, as well as Greg Olsen (foot) likely facing a long absence. Quarterback could also be in trouble depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers (knee) and Marcus Mariota (elbow).

We hope Rodgers in particular will be fine for Week 2 against Minnesota, but Doug Baldwin (knee) might not be so lucky. He suffered the worst injury at receiver with a partial MCL tear and could miss several weeks. Marquise Goodwin (thigh) might also miss some time.

At running back, Leonard Fournette (hamstring) doesn't appear to have a serious injury, but his backup T.J. Yeldon, will be the most popular player to add this week in case Fournette is out for Week 2 against New England. Devonta Freeman (knee) is also banged up, and Jeremy Hill (ACL) is out for the season.

There are plenty of players to add as potential replacement options, and hopefully your Fantasy teams aren't ruined with all these injuries from Week 1. And even if you aren't looking for injury replacements, remember that playing the waiver wire is extremely important to your Fantasy success. There are always ways to tweak your roster to make it better.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Aaron Rodgers (knee), Marcus Mariota (elbow), Carson Wentz (knee)

Priority list: Tyrod Taylor (25 percent ownership), Case Keenum (39 percent), Andy Dalton (40 percent), Joe Flacco (15 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (33 percent), Sam Darnold (24 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3 percent)

View Profile Tyrod Taylor CLE • QB • 5 Week 1 stats vs. PIT CMP % 3,750.0 YDS 197 TD 1 INT 1 RUSH YDS 77 RUSH TD 1

Taylor didn't have the best outing in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, but he still managed 24 Fantasy points, mostly with his legs. He has a tough matchup going into New Orleans, especially after the Saints just got embarrassed at home by Tampa Bay. But after watching Fitzpatrick put up 49 Fantasy points, this should be encouraging for Taylor. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB budget and should help in case Rodgers or Mariota is out.



Keenum had three interceptions in his first start for the Broncos against Seattle, but he also passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He gets a better matchup in Week 2 against Oakland at home, and the Raiders just allowed Jared Goff to score 21 Fantasy points. Keenum is another good injury replacement or streaming option, and he's worth 3 percent of your FAAB.

I don't love Dalton's matchup in Week 2 against Baltimore on Thursday night. The Ravens defense is tough, and we know about Dalton's track record in prime time (hint, it's not good). But Dalton posted a respectable 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 at the Colts, and he could be a streaming option throughout the season. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Flacco is similar to Dalton in that his long-term appeal might not be bad. He looked good in Week 1 against Buffalo with 27 Fantasy points, and the motivation of Lamar Jackson eventually taking his job, as well as a revamped receiving corps, could help Flacco have a surprise year. He's not worth starting in Week 2 at the Bengals, but he's a decent stash candidate and worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Trubisky only had 13 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Green Bay, but he looked good for his first start under new coach Matt Nagy. We'll see how he does in Week 2 against Seattle at home, but he's worth stashing in deeper leagues. Only spend 1 percent of your FAAB.

Darnold's first NFL pass wasn't great since he was intercepted by Lions safety Quandre Diggs for a touchdown, but he rebounded well to lead the Jets to a victory on Monday night. He completed 76.2 percent of his passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he has a good matchup in Week 2 against Miami. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB in two-quarterback leagues.

Fitzpatrick was awesome in Week 1 against the Saints, and he gets two more starts until Jameis Winston (suspension) returns. Barring Tampa Bay sticking with Fitzpatrick as the starter, which would be a surprise, the window to use him is small. And he faces Philadelphia this week. But in a deeper league, if you're stuck at quarterback, spend 1 percent of your FAAB on him. You can also look at Winston (40 percent) if you're looking for a long-term option at quarterback after Winston returns.

Drop candidates: Dak Prescott (76 percent ownership), Marcus Mariota (68 percent), Eli Manning (60 percent)

Running backs

Injuries of note: Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Devonta Freeman (knee), Sony Michel (knee), Marlon Mack (hamstring), LeGarrette Blount (knee), Jeremy Hill (knee), Kenneth Dixon (knee)

Priority list: T.J. Yeldon (23 percent ownership), Phillip Lindsay (2 percent), Austin Ekeler (62 percent), Javorius Allen (16 percent), Aaron Jones (60 percent), Nyheim Hines (29 percent), Theo Riddick (37 percent), Frank Gore (25 percent), Jalen Richard (3 percent)

View Profile T.J. Yeldon JAC • RB • 24 Week 1 stats at NYG ATT 14 YDS 51 TD 0 YPC 3.6 REC 3 REC YDS 18 REC TD 1

Fournette's hamstring injury is considered minor, but until we see the practice reports Wednesday and throughout the week, we could see Yeldon getting the chance to start against New England in Week 2. That would make him a potential starter in all leagues. And given Fournette's injury history, stashing Yeldon is a good idea in all formats. He's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB dollars.



Lindsay had a great game in Week 1 against Seattle with the same amount of carries (15) and rushing yards (71) as Royce Freeman, but Lindsay added two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets. If Fournette plays in Week 2, then I would rather have Lindsay over Yeldon. It looks like Lindsay will be a prominent part of Denver's offense and is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB.

Ekeler was a star in Week 1 against the Chiefs with five carries for 39 yards, along with five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The best part was starter Melvin Gordon was also impressive with 166 total yards on 24 touches. If Ekeler can consistently get at least 10 touches a week in tandem with Gordon then he will be in contention as a weekly flex play in PPR. He's worth 15 percent of your FAAB.

Allen is the clear backup to Alex Collins, who again fumbled in Week 1 against Buffalo. Coach John Harbaugh appeared to bench Collins as a punishment, and Allen scored a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He only had four carries for 17 yards, but he also added five catches for 15 yards. Should Collins remain in the doghouse, Allen could get increased touches in Week 2 at Cincinnati. And Allen is the handcuff for Collins, especially with Dixon hurt. Allen is worth 10 percent of your FAAB.



Jones only has one game remaining with his suspension, and he should be added where available. Jamaal Williams didn't have a great Week 1 performance against Chicago with 15 carries for 47 yards and no catches, although Rodgers was absent for part of the game with his knee injury. Jones is a good stash candidate to see what his role is upon his return. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB.

Hines is a good add in PPR after he had seven catches for 33 yards on nine targets in Week 1 against Cincinnati, along with five carries for 19 yards. We'll see what his role is once Mack is healthy, which could be in Week 2 at Washington, and Jordan Wilkins still had 61 total yards on 17 touches (three catches). It's a crowded backfield, but Hines should be the primary receiver of the group. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB in PPR.

If Blount is out for Week 2 at San Francisco, Kerryon Johnson would benefit the most, but Riddick would also see a boost in touches. And he's worth a look in PPR after he had four carries for 20 yards in Week 1 against the Jets, along with five catches for 15 yards on seven targets. Even if Blount plays, Riddick is locked in to his role as the pass catcher out of the backfield. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB in PPR.

Kenyan Drake led Miami with 17 total touches (three catches) for 66 yards in Week 1 against Tennessee, but Gore had a solid debut with the Dolphins. He finished with nine carries for 61 yards, including a 21-yard run, and looked spry for a 35-year-old. He's a good handcuff option for Drake and not a bad player to stash on the end of your bench in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB budget.



Richard played behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin on Monday against the Rams, but it was clear he was the primary receiver out of the backfield with nine catches for 55 yards on 11 targets, along with five carries for 24 yards. In deep PPR leagues, give Richard a look with 1 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidates: Devontae Booker (62 percent ownership), Ronald Jones (57 percent), Giovani Bernard (55 percent)

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Doug Baldwin (knee), Marquise Goodwin (thigh), Will Fuller (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), DeVante Parker (finger), DeSean Jackson (concussion)



Priority list: Quincy Enunwa (32 percent ownership), Chris Godwin (31 percent), Kenny Golladay (57 percent), John Brown (47 percent), Brandon Marshall (9 percent), Tyler Lockett (41 percent), Geronimo Allison (39 percent), Mike Williams (54 percent), Dante Pettis (3 percent), Ted Ginn (42 percent), John Ross (31 percent), Cole Beasley (12 percent), Ryan Grant (9 percent), Phillip Dorsett (10 percent), Willie Snead (3 percent), Tyrell Williams (34 percent), Bruce Ellington (0 percent)

View Profile Quincy Enunwa NYJ • WR • 81 Week 1 at DET TAR 10 REC 6 YDS 63 TD 1

Before the season, I thought there was a chance a healthy Enunwa could lead the Jets in receptions given his role as a possession receiver with a rookie quarterback in Sam Darnold, especially with an unproven tight end situation on this team. After one week, it looks like that could become a reality, and Enunwa had nine more targets than Robby Anderson. We'll see what happens when Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) comes back, but he shouldn't impact Enunwa in his role. Enunwa could become a weekly starter in PPR. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget.

Godwin was one of my favorite sleeper receivers prior to the season, and he played well in Week 1 at New Orleans with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was overshadowed by Mike Evans (seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on seven targets) and Jackson (five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets), and you can add Jackson (34 percent) also if he's able to play in Week 2. I still expect Godwin to be the second-best receiver in Tampa Bay, and he should be added in every format for at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Golladay was one of the few bright spots for the Lions in their Week 1 loss against the Jets with seven catches for 114 yards on 12 targets. If the Lions continue to struggle running the ball, all three receivers are going to be relevant with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, although Golladay was better than Jones, who had just four catches for 54 yards on eight targets (Tate had seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets). Golladay is a No. 3 receiver heading into Week 2 at San Francisco and worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget.

Could Brown be the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens? While he was third in targets behind Michael Crabtree (six targets for three catches, 38 yards and a touchdown) and Snead (six targets for four catches, 49 yards and a touchdown) in Week 1 against Buffalo with four targets for three catches, 44 yards and a touchdown, he might have the most upside of this group. In 2015, before battling the sickle-cell trait with the Cardinals, Brown had 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, and hopefully he can re-create that type of production this year. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB. Snead, based on his role, is also worth 1 percent of your FAAB with the hope he can build off this performance.



We don't know how long Baldwin will be out, but Marshall and Lockett should be added regardless even if Baldwin doesn't miss significant time. Marshall is the safer play, and Lockett has the higher ceiling, which played out in Week 1 at Denver. Marshall had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and Lockett had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on four targets, with his score coming on a 51-yard reception. Both are worth 5 percent of your FAAB budget, with Marshall being added first.

I was a big fan of Allison prior to the season, and he looked great against the Bears with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The injury to Rodgers is the biggest factor for Allison, so keep an eye on his status, and the matchup against Minnesota in Week 2 will be tough. But Allison will have plenty of great moments this season if Rodgers is healthy, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

Williams played well in Week 1 against the Chiefs with five catches for 81 yards on six targets, and he was third in targets behind Melvin Gordon (13 targets) and Keenan Allen (11). Williams has plenty of upside, and he's worth stashing at 5 percent of your FAAB. Tyrell Williams is also worth a look at 1 percent of your FAAB. He had two catches for 8 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Chiefs.

I'll make Pettis more of a priority if Goodwin is out, otherwise he's a low-end option because I don't expect a lot of big performances if Goodwin is healthy. That said, Pettis did well against the Vikings in Week 1 with two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB if Goodwin is out against the Lions, otherwise he's worth 1 percent.

Ginn once again was productive in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he was third in targets behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. With Cameron Meredith inactive and Ginn's big-play ability, especially at home against Cleveland in Week 2, he's worth adding at 3 percent of your FAAB.



I was hoping for more from Ross against the Colts in Week 1, but he had just one catch for 3 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He'll have better days, but he remains a boom-or-bust Fantasy option. Still, he's worth 3 percent of your FAAB as a stash candidate.

Beasley and Grant are good options for owners in PPR leagues. I expect Beasley to lead the Cowboys in receptions, and he had seven catches for 73 yards on eight targets against the Panthers in Week 1. And Grant was easily the No. 2 receiver for the Colts behind T.Y. Hilton with eight catches for 59 yards on nine targets. Beasley and Grant are worth 3 percent of your FAAB budget in PPR.

Dorsett did a nice job in Week 1 against Houston with seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but he might not be worth adding outside of deep leagues. The Patriots play at Jacksonville in Week 2, and Julian Edelman (suspension) will return after three games. Dorsett is worth just 1 percent of your FAAB budget.

Ellington did well in Week 1 at New England as the replacement for Fuller, who will hopefully return in Week 2 at Tennessee. Ellington had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Patriots, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB until Fuller returns.

Drop candidates: Allen Hurns (64 percent ownership), DJ Moore (49 percent), Josh Doctson (48 percent)

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Delanie Walker (ankle), Greg Olsen (foot), Vance McDonald (foot), Hayden Hurst (foot)



Priority list: Jared Cook (52 percent ownership), Eric Ebron (52 percent), Benjamin Watson (42 percent), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (46 percent), Will Dissly (0 percent), Jonnu Smith (1 percent), Ian Thomas (1 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (30 percent), Antonio Gates (16 percent)

View Profile Jared Cook OAK • TE • 87 Week 1 stats vs. LAR TAR 12 REC 9 YDS 180 TD 0

The Raiders were clearly staying away from the cornerbacks for the Rams on Monday night since Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson had just seven targets combined, which allowed Cook to be featured in the passing game. Oakland offensive coordinator Greg Olson also likes leaning on tight ends, so Cook could be in for a bounce-back campaign. Of course, we've been fooled by Cook before, but it's hard to ignore his involvement in Week 1, as well as how he looked once he caught the ball. With all the injuries at tight end, Cook is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB.



Jack Doyle remains the primary tight end for the Colts since he had 10 targets for seven catches and 60 yards, and Ebron had just four catches for 51 yards on five targets. But it was Ebron who scored on a 26-yard reception, and he's capable of being a significant playmaker in this offense. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Watson didn't have a dominant performance in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with four catches for 44 yards on four targets, but he was fourth among targets behind Thomas, Kamara and Ginn. He should be involved all season in a high-octane offense with Drew Brees, and that's worth buying into. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB.

Seferian-Jenkins did it again -- had an almost touchdown in Week 1 at the Giants. This time it was called back by a penalty, and he finished with just three catches for 25 yards on five targets. In an offense without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, Seferian-Jenkins should continue to have a prominent role, especially in the red zone. He's worth adding if you need a tight end, and spend at least 3 percent of your FAAB on him.

Dissly likely had the most eye-popping stat line Sunday with his performance against the Broncos of three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The fourth-round rookie from Washington, who profiled more as a blocker, had a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter, as well as a 66-yard reception, before not doing much the rest of the game. We'll see if it's a sign of things to come, especially in an offense missing 14 touchdowns from its top tight ends last year with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson gone. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB as a speculative add.



Smith (Tennessee) and Thomas (Carolina) are headed for big roles now that Walker and Olsen are hurt, and I like Smith better given the Titans' offense and lack of weapons. It's doubtful he'll play like Walker, but he's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAAB budget to find out. Just keep an eye on Mariota's injury and how long he's out. Thomas will do his best to replace Olsen, but we don't yet know the extent of his injury. Given the uncertainty, unless we get more information prior to submitting your waiver claims, only spend 3 percent of your FAAB on Thomas.

Seals-Jones was a big part of the Cardinals offense in Week 1 against Washington with six targets, which was third on the team behind Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson, but he finished with just three catches for 19 yards. Arizona's offense was a mess, so don't expect huge production from Seals-Jones, although he faces the Rams in Week 2, which just got abused by Cook. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB budget.

Gates didn't do much in Week 1 against the Chiefs with two catches for 16 yards on three targets, along with a two-point conversion. He missed all of training camp and the preseason, so maybe he's working his way back into shape, but he will likely be touchdown or bust most weeks. In deeper leagues, Gates is worth 1 percent of your FAAB budget.

Drop candidates: Charles Clay (36 percent ownership), Cameron Brate (36 percent)

DST streamers

Bears (59 percent) vs. SEA

Patriots (62 percent) at JAC

Panthers (54 percent) at ATL

K streamers

Dustin Hopkins (11 percent) vs. IND

Ryan Succop (24 percent) vs. HOU

Cody Parkey (3 percent) vs. SEA

