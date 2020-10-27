Watch Now: NFL Injury News and Updates (20:05)

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Rex Burkhead, NEXXX
Frank Gore, NYJXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXXX
D'Ernest Johnson, CLEXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Cam Akers, LARXX
J.D. McKissic, WASX

Sony Michel, NEX

James White, NEX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Odell Beckham, CLEXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
N'Keal Harry, NEXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
Curtis Samuel, CARXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
Greg Ward, PHIXXX
Russell Gage, ATLXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXX
Randall Cobb, HOUX

Keelan Cole, JACX

Mecole Hardman, KCX

T.Y. Hilton, INDX

Jerry Jeudy, DENX

Marvin Jones, DETX

Jalen Reagor, PHIX

Deebo Samuel, SFX

Mike Williams, LACX

Tight ends

Player101214
Darren Fells, HOUXXX
Anthony Firkser, TENXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXXX
Dalton Schultz, DALXX
Logan Thomas, WASXX
Eric Ebron, PITX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Andy Dalton, DALXXX
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIAXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Philip Rivers, INDXXX
Kirk Cousins, MINXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXX
Gardner Minshew, JACXX
Cam Newton, NEXX
Teddy Bridgewater, CARX

Jimmy Garoppolo, SFX