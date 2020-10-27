Watch Now: NFL Injury News and Updates ( 20:05 )

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Matt Breida, MIA X X X Rex Burkhead, NE X X X Frank Gore, NYJ X X X Nyheim Hines, IND X X X D'Ernest Johnson, CLE X X X Kerryon Johnson, DET X X X Duke Johnson, HOU X X X Cam Akers, LAR X X

J.D. McKissic, WAS X



Sony Michel, NE X



James White, NE X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Odell Beckham, CLE X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X N'Keal Harry, NE X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Anthony Miller, CHI X X X Curtis Samuel, CAR X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X Greg Ward, PHI X X X Russell Gage, ATL X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X X

Randall Cobb, HOU X



Keelan Cole, JAC X



Mecole Hardman, KC X



T.Y. Hilton, IND X



Jerry Jeudy, DEN X



Marvin Jones, DET X



Jalen Reagor, PHI X



Deebo Samuel, SF X



Mike Williams, LAC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Darren Fells, HOU X X X Anthony Firkser, TEN X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Robert Tonyan, GB X X X Dalton Schultz, DAL X X

Logan Thomas, WAS X X

Eric Ebron, PIT X





Quarterbacks