Welcome to Week 8! We made it to the halfway point of the Fantasy Football regular season, and while I want to take some time this week to reflect on the season so far, I'm not sure we're going to have much time for that. Because, once again, we're dealing with what in the past might have seemed like an unusual number of high-profile injuries.

So, before we get to the meat of today's FFT Newsletter here's the injury news you need to know about. We'll be updating this each day throughout the week to keep up with everything:

Rinse, wash, repeat, every week. At least the byes in Week 8 aren't too tough to navigate — the Cardinals and Texans are tough, but Jaguars and Washington don't have too many guys you'll miss — but chances are, you've got a hole in your lineup that needs filling this week. The Fantasy Football Today has the answers you need on all of Week 8's biggest questions right here, and, if you're looking to make a trade, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart can help you find the right deal.

And, as always, if you want your questions answered, send them directly to me at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" for inclusion in our next mailbag. Here's what you need to know to kick off Week 8.

Week 8's Biggest Questions



I went to Twitter to find your biggest questions for Week 8, and there was no shortage of options. Here are our answers to just some of these questions:

Who is the top waiver-wire target for Week 8?

Jamey Eisenberg: It depends on what you need. At quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater is playing well and has a great matchup with the Falcons. The top running back option should be JaMycal Hasty with all the injuries in San Francisco. Brandon Aiyuk is the best wide receiver to add -- and likely the best player overall. And Richard Rodgers is a great streaming tight end in Week 8 against the Cowboys.

It depends on what you need. At quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater is playing well and has a great matchup with the Falcons. The top running back option should be JaMycal Hasty with all the injuries in San Francisco. Brandon Aiyuk is the best wide receiver to add -- and likely the best player overall. And Richard Rodgers is a great streaming tight end in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Dave Richard: I'd rather take the sure thing than risk my waiver claim on a running back in an uncertain situation, so the guy I'm focused the most on is Aiyuk. The rookie has flashed while playing plenty of snaps over his last five games (at least nine PPR points in four of them and 12 in three of them). He also will be their best wide receiver in a sweet matchup against the Seahawks.

I'd rather take the sure thing than risk my waiver claim on a running back in an uncertain situation, so the guy I'm focused the most on is Aiyuk. The rookie has flashed while playing plenty of snaps over his last five games (at least nine PPR points in four of them and 12 in three of them). He also will be their best wide receiver in a sweet matchup against the Seahawks. Heath Cummings: I'm not sure I ever remember a week where that's more difficult to answer. As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., I would say Carlos Hyde. But it could also be Hasty, Wayne Gallman or Gus Edwards. Get as much injury information as you can before setting your priorities.

I'm not sure I ever remember a week where that's more difficult to answer. As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., I would say Carlos Hyde. But it could also be Hasty, Wayne Gallman or Gus Edwards. Get as much injury information as you can before setting your priorities. Adam Aizer: Aiyuk faces a Seahawks team that has allowed 20 or more PPR Fantasy points to 10 different WRs in six games! Pick him up.

Aiyuk faces a Seahawks team that has allowed 20 or more PPR Fantasy points to 10 different WRs in six games! Pick him up. Chris Towers: I'm worried I'm getting a bit too excited about Aiyuk and he's going to disappoint, but the matchup against the Seahawks should help guard against that. Aiyuk has the skills to play Deebo Samuel's role as an extension of the running game, as we saw in his two earlier rushing touchdowns, but he's also been the 49ers most targeted receiver on deep passes. I think there is No. 2 WR potential here with Samuel out, and potential beyond.

Who do I pick up off waivers to make up for my Kyler Murray/DeAndre Hopkins stack being on a bye?

Jamey Eisenberg: If you're looking for a stack, there are three potential options on waivers. You have Jimmy Garoppolo/Aiyuk, which could be great against Seattle. You have Baker Mayfield/Rashard Higgins, as Higgins gets a boost with Odell Beckham (ACL) out. And you have Tua Tagovailoa/Preston Williams, because Williams could be the No. 1 receiver in Miami this week with DeVante Parker (groin) hurt. All of these options could be available off waivers.



If you're looking for a stack, there are three potential options on waivers. You have Jimmy Garoppolo/Aiyuk, which could be great against Seattle. You have Baker Mayfield/Rashard Higgins, as Higgins gets a boost with Odell Beckham (ACL) out. And you have Tua Tagovailoa/Preston Williams, because Williams could be the No. 1 receiver in Miami this week with DeVante Parker (groin) hurt. All of these options could be available off waivers. Dave Richard: Let's run right back to the 49ers and their matchup against the Seahawks and pair the aforementioned Aiyuk with Jimmy Garoppolo. The timing of Garoppolo as a usable Fantasy starter is helped by the 49ers being down their top two running backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Another option -- the one Fantasy managers knew they'd come to trust at some point this season -- is Derek Carr and Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.

Let's run right back to the 49ers and their matchup against the Seahawks and pair the aforementioned Aiyuk with Jimmy Garoppolo. The timing of Garoppolo as a usable Fantasy starter is helped by the 49ers being down their top two running backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Another option -- the one Fantasy managers knew they'd come to trust at some point this season -- is Derek Carr and Nelson Agholor with the Raiders. Heath Cummings: Bridgewater is the easy choice at quarterback if he's available in your league. I'd look at Baker Mayfield if he's not. Rashard Higgins is my favorite receiver on the waiver wire solely for Week 8, but I'd rather have Shepard and Aiyuk rest of season.

Bridgewater is the easy choice at quarterback if he's available in your league. I'd look at Baker Mayfield if he's not. Rashard Higgins is my favorite receiver on the waiver wire solely for Week 8, but I'd rather have Shepard and Aiyuk rest of season. Adam Aizer: Garoppolo/Aiyuk is a fun stack, but I would prefer Bridgewater to Garoppolo. And if you can't get Aiyuk take a look at Greg Ward, Scott Miller, Sterling Shepard and Rashard Higgins.

Garoppolo/Aiyuk is a fun stack, but I would prefer Bridgewater to Garoppolo. And if you can't get Aiyuk take a look at Greg Ward, Scott Miller, Sterling Shepard and Rashard Higgins. Chris Towers: Aiyuk is the top wide receiver option on the board, and I'd be willing to drop a quarter of my remaining FAB budget on him. If you can pair him with Bridgewater, who gets to face the Falcons in Week 8, you should be set. They won't exactly replace Murray and Hopkins, but it's as good as you can hope for. If Bridgewater isn't available, Garoppolo against the Seahawks is worth considering.

Look into your crystal ball and let us know who will be the RB for Seattle and San Francisco. Need a replacement for Drake.

Jamey Eisenberg: If healthy, Carlos Hyde is the running back for the Seahawks in Week 8, but I'm going to guess it's DeeJay Dallas this week. And Hasty would be the choice for the 49ers even if Tevin Coleman is back.

If healthy, Carlos Hyde is the running back for the Seahawks in Week 8, but I'm going to guess it's DeeJay Dallas this week. And Hasty would be the choice for the 49ers even if Tevin Coleman is back. Dave Richard: I'll stick with Carlos Hyde playing through his hamstring injury and being the lead guy for the Seahawks. I was surprised with how well he handled edge runs last week, so unless he got hurt very late in the game, I'm cautiously optimistic he'll at least practice at some point. For the 49ers, I'm convinced something's going on with Jerick McKinnon. Maybe he's hurt? Maybe Kyle Shanahan is souring on him? His limited role over the past two weeks because he's "tired" seems like a flimsy excuse. That's why I'd trust Hasty as the Niners' healthiest and most explosive back against a suspect Seahawks run defense.

I'll stick with Carlos Hyde playing through his hamstring injury and being the lead guy for the Seahawks. I was surprised with how well he handled edge runs last week, so unless he got hurt very late in the game, I'm cautiously optimistic he'll at least practice at some point. For the 49ers, I'm convinced something's going on with Jerick McKinnon. Maybe he's hurt? Maybe Kyle Shanahan is souring on him? His limited role over the past two weeks because he's "tired" seems like a flimsy excuse. That's why I'd trust Hasty as the Niners' healthiest and most explosive back against a suspect Seahawks run defense. Heath Cummings: My best guess is Hyde and Hasty. I cannot stress enough that those are just guesses as of Tuesday afternoon.



My best guess is Hyde and Hasty. I cannot stress enough that those are just guesses as of Tuesday afternoon. Adam Aizer: Travis Homer has a bruised knee, so my experience in med school tells me he has a decent chance to be back this week and will get the majority of the touches ( NOTE: I did not go to med school. I have not even walked into a building associated with a med school. I am just guessing). For San Francisco, I'll take Hasty, but after the whole Wilson surprise fiasco last week, I am not extremely confident that Hasty is a workhorse this week.

Travis Homer has a bruised knee, so my experience in med school tells me he has a decent chance to be back this week and will get the majority of the touches ( I did not go to med school. I have not even walked into a building associated with a med school. I am just guessing). For San Francisco, I'll take Hasty, but after the whole Wilson surprise fiasco last week, I am not extremely confident that Hasty is a workhorse this week. Chris Towers: Neither is particularly easy to answer, but I'll say Hyde for the Seahawks. We haven't heard many details about his hamstring injury, but it didn't seem like a big deal Sunday night, so hopefully he's out there. And for the 49ers, I assume Hasty will get the majority of the rush attempts, given how much San Fran has gone away from McKinnon since his two starts. It sure seems like they overestimated how much he could handle after missing two seasons with knee trouble.

Are you selling Ezekiel Elliott?

Jamey Eisenberg: No, because you never want to sell when a player's value is at his lowest. Hold him for now and hope for a good game. Then sell.

No, because you never want to sell when a player's value is at his lowest. Hold him for now and hope for a good game. Then sell. Dave Richard: Definitely. Just give me Nick Chubb and another starting running back to get me by for two weeks for him. Or how about we make it easy and you just fling Calvin Ridley at me and we call it even? Catching on yet? I know Elliott's expectations are down, but he's still an incredible talent. I don't buy for a second that he's going to turn into Peyton Barber. It helps that the Cowboys are actually getting some reinforcements on that offensive line to help the entire offense.

Definitely. Just give me Nick Chubb and another starting running back to get me by for two weeks for him. Or how about we make it easy and you just fling Calvin Ridley at me and we call it even? Catching on yet? I know Elliott's expectations are down, but he's still an incredible talent. I don't buy for a second that he's going to turn into Peyton Barber. It helps that the Cowboys are actually getting some reinforcements on that offensive line to help the entire offense. Heath Cummings: I'm not. Week 7 was the first time he didn't get 20 touches in a game and he's still the No. 3 running back in Fantasy. Everyone else seems so concerned, I'm not even sure what you can get for him anyway.

I'm not. Week 7 was the first time he didn't get 20 touches in a game and he's still the No. 3 running back in Fantasy. Everyone else seems so concerned, I'm not even sure what you can get for him anyway. Adam Aizer: No, I am not. I am concerned about him as long as Andy Dalton is out, but once Dalton is back I expect Zeke to be a top-12 RB rest of season. He will continue to work in the passing game and score TDs.

No, I am not. I am concerned about him as long as Andy Dalton is out, but once Dalton is back I expect Zeke to be a top-12 RB rest of season. He will continue to work in the passing game and score TDs. Chris Towers: It comes down to whether you think this is likely to be the low point in his perceived value, and I kind of think it is. Elliott hasn't been great this season, and the Cowboys offense is a mess around him, and he's still the No. 3 RB in Fantasy. Volume alone will lead to better days than that one, and any offer you're going to get for Elliott coming off his two worst games is going to be a lowball one. Just hang on to him.

Should I continue to trust Josh Allen after three bad games and not converting in red zone against the Jets?

Jamey Eisenberg: Yes. Unless you have someone like Justin Herbert on your roster, you should be starting Allen in Week 8 against the Panthers.



Yes. Unless you have someone like Justin Herbert on your roster, you should be starting Allen in Week 8 against the Panthers. Dave Richard: I'm getting just a little nervous. Statistically, Allen has been fine on the season. He ranks sixth in Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion percentage metric and in the top-15 in deep-ball QB rating (102.2). Maybe he's a little more scattershot when he's under pressure (51.8% completion rate ranks 17th), and no quarterback has thrown under pressure more than Allen (85 attempts). The schedule starts to get really tough for the Bills soon. Enough to take anything for Allen? I'm not there yet.

I'm getting just a little nervous. Statistically, Allen has been fine on the season. He ranks sixth in Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion percentage metric and in the top-15 in deep-ball QB rating (102.2). Maybe he's a little more scattershot when he's under pressure (51.8% completion rate ranks 17th), and no quarterback has thrown under pressure more than Allen (85 attempts). The schedule starts to get really tough for the Bills soon. Enough to take anything for Allen? I'm not there yet. Heath Cummings: Yeah, because Allen's bad games are everyone else's good games. I never bought him as a super-elite quarterback, but I also don't think he's worse than the solid starter we projected at the beginning of the season.

Yeah, because Allen's bad games are everyone else's good games. I never bought him as a super-elite quarterback, but I also don't think he's worse than the solid starter we projected at the beginning of the season. Adam Aizer: I still trust Allen. When John Brown gets healthy he will add a big play element to the offense and Allen will improve. Plus, Allen is running more lately.

I still trust Allen. When John Brown gets healthy he will add a big play element to the offense and Allen will improve. Plus, Allen is running more lately. Chris Towers: Depends on how you define the word "trust." Do I think Allen is an elite Fantasy QB? No, but I was always skeptical that he had taken some permanent leap into the upper echelon. However, I do think he's squarely in the second tier at the position, with a high weekly floor and huge upside thanks to his rushing abilities. I wouldn't be looking to make a move to replace him, and I wouldn't make targeting a backup on waivers a huge priority, especially since his bye isn't until Week 11.

What immediate value does Antonio Brown have when he returns from suspension? I've picked him in both of my leagues.

Jamey Eisenberg: He could be great if Chris Godwin (finger) is out. But if Godwin is healthy in Week 9 along with Mike Evans, Brown will be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best. And I would say he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best all year if everyone is healthy for Tampa Bay.



He could be great if Chris Godwin (finger) is out. But if Godwin is healthy in Week 9 along with Mike Evans, Brown will be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best. And I would say he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best all year if everyone is healthy for Tampa Bay. Dave Richard: You did good. At worst he'll be a complementary part of the Bucs' pass-focused offense with a few smash weeks. At best he'll be among the best receivers in Fantasy Football. Either way, worth the waiver pickup. I also think he's worth trading for if the person who has Brown in your league is worried about off-field issues costing him on-field playing time.

You did good. At worst he'll be a complementary part of the Bucs' pass-focused offense with a few smash weeks. At best he'll be among the best receivers in Fantasy Football. Either way, worth the waiver pickup. I also think he's worth trading for if the person who has Brown in your league is worried about off-field issues costing him on-field playing time. Heath Cummings: I can't imagine starting him until he produces, so immediately he's a bench receiver. His range of possibilities after that first week ranges from must-start No. 2 to waiver wire fodder by Week 11.

I can't imagine starting him until he produces, so immediately he's a bench receiver. His range of possibilities after that first week ranges from must-start No. 2 to waiver wire fodder by Week 11. Adam Aizer: It's a guessing game and the more I hear Bruce Arians talk about Brown the less excited I get for him. But the Bucs receivers just can't stay healthy and that gives Brown a chance to make a quick impact. I think you stash him for now, sit him when he debuts and see what happens. And if you can trade Brown for someone you plan on starting most weeks, you do it.



It's a guessing game and the more I hear Bruce Arians talk about Brown the less excited I get for him. But the Bucs receivers just can't stay healthy and that gives Brown a chance to make a quick impact. I think you stash him for now, sit him when he debuts and see what happens. And if you can trade Brown for someone you plan on starting most weeks, you do it. Chris Towers: Opinions vary widely, but I'm definitely on the low end of expectations. Brown's 2018 season was his worst since 2012 by nearly every measure possible, and since then, three different teams have decided he just wasn't worth the trouble. He is 32 now, and is joining an offense that has already seen disappointing results from Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. There's too many mouths to feed, and I'm not sure Brown is better than either Evans or Godwin at this point. If someone in your league thinks Brown can be a potential league-winner, I'd be looking to trade right now.

What rookie WR do you see having the best chance at being drafted in the top three rounds next year?

Jamey Eisenberg: CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Both look the part, and Lamb should have a healthy Dak Prescott in 2021 to help his value.

CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Both look the part, and Lamb should have a healthy Dak Prescott in 2021 to help his value. Dave Richard: I was literally just thinking about this today! Lamb is the odds-on favorite, but Tee Higgins really has a great connection with Joe Burrow, something that could last for years. Right now I'd be scared to take either in Round 3, but I might dig in starting in late Round 4.

I was literally just thinking about this today! Lamb is the odds-on favorite, but Tee Higgins really has a great connection with Joe Burrow, something that could last for years. Right now I'd be scared to take either in Round 3, but I might dig in starting in late Round 4. Heath Cummings: Jefferson, especially if the Viking deal Adam Thielen at the deadline.

Jefferson, especially if the Viking deal Adam Thielen at the deadline. Adam Aizer: Both Jefferson and Lamb look like total studs. People will forgive Lamb if he has a lackluster finish to the season. If Dak is ready for Week , Lamb will be an early pick.

Both Jefferson and Lamb look like total studs. People will forgive Lamb if he has a lackluster finish to the season. If Dak is ready for Week , Lamb will be an early pick. Chris Towers: I would be disappointed at this point if Jefferson isn't, honestly. He was super productive in college and has a strong athletic profile, and he's been arguably the most productive wide receiver in the league on a per-target basis as a rookie. Jefferson has tied Randy Moss for the second-most receiver yards ever through six games, and he's done it on seven fewer targets. He's a special talent, and Thielen is already 30. I also wouldn't be surprised if Lamb is a top-36 pick, though that will depend on whether Prescott returns to Dallas, and I could see Aiyuk and Chase Claypool getting there with strong finishes.

There wasn't much going on for Fantasy in this game, but at least in the Rams' case, it seemed to be by choice. The Bears are just bad.

Injuries: Allen Robinson (concussion)

(concussion) Winner: Honestly? Nobody, at least not for Fantasy. The Rams offense continues to be a pretty disappointing one for Fantasy. They're running the ball well, but with so many different players getting opportunities — Darrell Henderson had 15 carries Monday, while Malcolm Brown had 10, Robert Woods had four and Cooper Kupp had one. And the passing game remains frustratingly passive, all short passes and safe throws. It's not bad for the Rams, but it hasn't meant great things for Woods or Kupp, especially if they're spreading the ball around like this. I still like Kupp and Woods as No. 2 wide receivers, but you don't feel great about them at this point.

had 15 carries Monday, while had 10, had four and had one. And the passing game remains frustratingly passive, all short passes and safe throws. It's not bad for the Rams, but it hasn't meant great things for Woods or Kupp, especially if they're spreading the ball around like this. I still like Kupp and Woods as No. 2 wide receivers, but you don't feel great about them at this point. Loser: As bad as things were for the Rams, they were even worse for the Bears, who managed a single field goal and a defensive touchdown. Even in a good week, it's mostly just the Allen Robinson / David Montgomery show, and Robinson is the only guy you view as a Fantasy star. Monday night? Even before he left after a shot to the head late, Robinson wasn't a big part of the passing game, and Montgomery suffered for the lack of goal-line work. Robinson and Montgomery will have better days, but any hope of Nick Foles providing a boost to this offense is, I think, gone.

As bad as things were for the Rams, they were even worse for the Bears, who managed a single field goal and a defensive touchdown. Even in a good week, it's mostly just the / show, and Robinson is the only guy you view as a Fantasy star. Monday night? Even before he left after a shot to the head late, Robinson wasn't a big part of the passing game, and Montgomery suffered for the lack of goal-line work. Robinson and Montgomery will have better days, but any hope of providing a boost to this offense is, I think, gone. What you might have missed: This was a disappointing game for Henderson, who watched as Brown got a touchdown on a goal-line carry. Of course, Henderson had his chance, including three straight touches on one second-quarter drive from inside the 15. Henderson picked up 7 from the 12-yard line, then lost a yard and picked up just 2 on a reception before the Rams settled for a field goal. That probably didn't impact the decision to go with Brown later in the game, but it sure was disappointing if you started Henderson.

