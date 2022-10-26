One way to look at the quarterback position is that everyone else has been so bad that Daniel Jones is a good Week 9 streamer and Justin Fields could be a rest-of-season starter after a terrible matchup in Week 8 against the Cowboys.

That's the pessimist's view, and it's at least partially correct. The optimist's view is that Jones and Fields have been unlocked in the running game and are growing more comfortable throwing in their new offenses. Again, that's at least partially true. They're both averaging at least 49 rushing yards per game. And with the state of the quarterback position, if you can run for 50 yards a game you only need 200 yards passing a touchdown to be a borderline top-12 quarterback.

I like Jones' chances of hitting those numbers a lot more than Fields' in Week 8. Jones faces a Seahawks defense that has allowed the most rushing production to quarterbacks this season (if you count Taysom Hill) whereas Fields faces the Dallas Cowboys. I want to stream Jones, and stash Fields, but I have high hopes for both with their recent usage.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

49 -- Daniel Jones ranks fourth amongst NFL quarterbacks with 49 rushing yards per game.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1597 RUYDS 9 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1576 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 28 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1707 RUYDS 84 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.2

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 28 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Dalton threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and now faces a Raiders defense that has given up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. Sam Ehlinger QB IND Indianapolis • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS IND -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 24% Ehlinger is a start in two-quarterback leagues only for this week. But he has rushing upside as well. He ran for 31 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Texas. If Frank Reich lets him loose on the ground, Ehlinger could be a streaming option in one-quarterback leagues.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 1048 RUYDS 364 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 15.2 I don't want to start Fields against the Cowboys, but his recent play has been very encouraging. He's run the ball 26 times in his last two games for a combined 170 yards. His passing has improved as well. Fields has averaged at least seven yards per attempt in each of his last four games. He only hit that mark once in the first three weeks of the season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league. Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.