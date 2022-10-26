daniel-jones-giants-getty.jpg

One way to look at the quarterback position is that everyone else has been so bad that Daniel Jones is a good Week 9 streamer and Justin Fields could be a rest-of-season starter after a terrible matchup in Week 8 against the Cowboys

That's the pessimist's view, and it's at least partially correct. The optimist's view is that Jones and Fields have been unlocked in the running game and are growing more comfortable throwing in their new offenses. Again, that's at least partially true. They're both averaging at least 49 rushing yards per game. And with the state of the quarterback position, if you can run for 50 yards a game you only need 200 yards passing a touchdown to be a borderline top-12 quarterback.

I like Jones' chances of hitting those numbers a lot more than Fields' in Week 8. Jones faces a Seahawks defense that has allowed the most rushing production to quarterbacks this season (if you count Taysom Hill) whereas Fields faces the Dallas Cowboys. I want to stream Jones, and stash Fields, but I have high hopes for both with their recent usage. 

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 8 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Numbers to know
  • 49 -- Daniel Jones ranks fourth amongst NFL quarterbacks with 49 rushing yards per game.
  • 27.5 -- The Raiders have surrendered 27.5 FPPG to opposing QBs. No other team is allowing more than 26.
  • 11.4 -- Jameis Winston averaged a league-high 11.4 yards per pass attempt. If he returns this week against the Raiders, there should be fireworks.
  • 22.2% -- Marcus Mariota's 22.2% bad throw rate is the highest in the NFL per Pro Football Reference.
  • 11.5 -- Since Week 1, no QB has scored more than 11.5 Fantasy points against Denver.
  • 31 -- Sam Ehlinger had 31 rushing TDs in his final three seasons at Texas. If Frank Reich lets him run, Ehlinger could be a good QB2.
  • 2.5% -- Kyler Murray has a minuscule 2.5% pass TD rate. Even for him, that's low, better days are ahead.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIA -3 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1296
RUYDS
16
TD
9
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.3
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
14.5
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1597
RUYDS
9
TD
11
INT
3
FPTS/G
17
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
15.2
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1576
RUYDS
7
TD
6
INT
8
FPTS/G
13
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
16.5
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
946
RUYDS
28
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.6
headshot-image
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN JAC -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
16.5
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1707
RUYDS
84
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
23%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
946
RUYDS
28
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.6
Dalton threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and now faces a Raiders defense that has given up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks.
headshot-image
Sam Ehlinger QB
IND Indianapolis • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS IND -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
27th
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
24%
Ehlinger is a start in two-quarterback leagues only for this week. But he has rushing upside as well. He ran for 31 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Texas. If Frank Reich lets him loose on the ground, Ehlinger could be a streaming option in one-quarterback leagues.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
5th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1048
RUYDS
364
TD
7
INT
6
FPTS/G
15.2
I don't want to start Fields against the Cowboys, but his recent play has been very encouraging. He's run the ball 26 times in his last two games for a combined 170 yards. His passing has improved as well. Fields has averaged at least seven yards per attempt in each of his last four games. He only hit that mark once in the first three weeks of the season.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I really like the idea of running a cheap three-player stack in the Seahawks-Giants game surrounded by studs at running back and tight end. That will work much better if Wan'Dale Robinson is a full go in practice by Friday. Darius Slayton is in play as a stack with Jones as well.
Heath's projections